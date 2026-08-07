Consumer product safety recall roundup for August 7, 2026

Recall Roundup

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the CPSC, FDA and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Coin battery chargers recalled for children A2batt is recalling EEMB lithium coin battery chargers sold on Amazon because children can easily access the included coin batteries. The charger and its packaging violate federal safety requirements because children can access lithium coin batteries, which can cause internal burns or death if swallowed.

About 4,930 units were sold on Amazon.com from August 2024 through March 2026 for about $14.

Consumers should stop using the charger immediately, remove the batteries, keep them away from children and contact A2batt for a full refund. A2batt, Inc., doing business as EEMB USA, is recalling EEMB Lithium-ion Coin Battery Chargers with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries, model SKLC-0420-0040. The product includes a charger, four rechargeable 2032 lithium-ion batteries and a USB cable, with “EEMB” on the front and the model number printed on the back. The recall centers on child access to the batteries and missing packaging warnings required under Reese’s Law. The hazard The recalled charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children. The included batteries also were not sold in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging lacked required warnings. Swallowed coin batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns, serious injury and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the charger immediately, remove the batteries and store them where children cannot reach them. Contact A2batt for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the charger. If any batteries remain in packaging, dispose of them according to local hazardous waste guidelines and send a photo of the disposal to the company. Company contact A2batt by email at info@a2batt.com or online at www.eemb.com/Recall or www.eemb.com and click “Charger Recall” at the top of the page for more information. Source

Infant walkers recalled over deadly falls WURUI.BABY is recalling Wnttmt infant walkers sold on Amazon because they can roll through doorways, fail to stop at steps and trap a child’s head. The walkers pose fall and entrapment hazards because they violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers.

About 1,310 units were sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for between $65 and $75.

Consumers should stop using the walkers immediately and contact WURUI.BABY for a full refund. Changsha Yuelu District Ruiwu E-Commerce Co., Ltd., doing business as WURUI.BABY, is recalling Wnttmt-branded infant walkers. The walkers are gray with a white tray and round base, use eight-wheel assemblies and have three adjustable height levels. The recalled batch is marked “Production Batch: 202509” on a tracking label under the seat. The hazard The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and do not stop at the edge of a step, creating a deadly fall hazard. They also have leg openings that can allow a child to slip down until the head becomes entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact WURUI.BABY for a full refund. To obtain the refund, consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the disabled walker to the company. Company contact WURUI.BABY by email at wbabywalker-recall@outlook.com. Source

Magnetic fidget sliders hospitalized a child PIXLABBY is recalling silicone magnetic fidget sliders sold on Amazon after a child accessed and swallowed the magnets inside. The sliders can release small high-powered magnets, which can cause intestinal perforations, blockages, blood poisoning and death if swallowed.

About 860 units were sold on Amazon.com from October 2025 through May 2026 for about $10, and one child was hospitalized after ingesting magnets.

Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately, stop using them and contact PIXLABBY for a full refund. Huoshan County Haozhou E-commerce Co., doing business as PIXLABBY, is recalling 6-piece silicone magnetic fidget sliders. The toys were sold in assorted two-tone colors and make a clicking sound when slid, with the “PIXABBY” logo printed on the front of the box. CPSC said the silicone casing can be removed, exposing dangerous magnets inside. The hazard The recalled sliders violate the mandatory toy standard because they can liberate loose high-powered magnets. If swallowed, the magnets can attract each other or other metal objects inside the digestive system, leading to perforations, twisting, blockages, blood poisoning and death. CPSC and the firm are aware of one report in which a child removed the silicone casing, accessed two small magnets and ingested them. The child was hospitalized. What to do Consumers should take the fidget sliders away from children and stop using them immediately. Contact PIXLABBY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the fidget sliders and send a photo of the disposed toys to the firm to receive the refund. Company contact PIXLABBY by email at ah1998zxc@gmail.com. Source

Climbing ropes recalled after splice failures Wichard Groupe North America is recalling Courant Spliced Kalimba climbing ropes after multiple reports that the spliced ends failed. The spliced termination ends can fail unexpectedly, creating a severe fall hazard for arborists and other users.

About 1,050 ropes were sold from January 2023 through June 2026 for between $250 and $350, and the firm has received three failure reports.

Consumers should stop using the ropes immediately and contact Wichard Groupe North America for a free replacement rope. Wichard Groupe North America is recalling certain Courant Spliced Kalimba climbing ropes sold in lollipop and bubblegum colors in 45-meter, 50-meter and 60-meter lengths. The ropes are designed for tree climbing and pruning and are commonly used by arborists. The recalled products also include any additional spliced Kalimba ropes prepared under Courant splicing protocols before June 15, 2026. The hazard CPSC said the spliced termination ends on the recalled ropes can fail without warning, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall. The firm has received three reports of splice failures. No injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled ropes immediately and contact Wichard Groupe North America for a free replacement rope, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to complete the registration form on the company’s recall page to obtain a prepaid shipping label and return instructions. The company said consumers will be offered one of two free replacement options. Company contact Wichard Groupe North America at 401-683-5055 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safety@wichardgroupe.us or online at https://www.wichardgroupe.us and click on “PRODUCT RECALL: Spliced Kalimba” at the top of the page or https://www.wichardgroupe.us/news/post/recall-spliced-kalimba and click on “Product Recall Form” to submit your claim information. Source

LED Easter headbands risk battery ingestion OKK Trading is recalling three models of Easter LED headbands because children can access the lithium coin batteries inside. The headbands violate the toy safety standard because the coin batteries are accessible and can cause internal burns or death if swallowed.

About 25,200 headbands were sold at dollar and gift stores, mostly in California, Texas and Arizona, from November 2023 through April 2026 for $1 to $2.

Consumers should stop using the headbands immediately and contact OKK Trading for a refund. OKK Trading, Inc. is recalling three Easter LED Headband models: 46310, 46309 and 44694. The bunny-ear headbands were sold in multiple colors and styles, including versions with polka-dot felt, fluffy ears and satin ear lining. Each headband was packaged in a clear plastic bag labeled with the item number and “OKK Trading, Inc.” The hazard CPSC said the recalled headbands violate the mandatory safety standard for toys with button cell and coin batteries because the lithium coin batteries can be accessed easily by children. If swallowed, the batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the Easter LED Headbands immediately and contact OKK Trading for a refund. The company said consumers will be asked to email a photograph showing the product being properly disposed of in the trash. Company contact OKK Trading at 323-725-8800 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@okktoys.com or online at http://www.okktoys.com/recall or http://www.okktoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. Source

Attic ladders recalled after bolts break Louisville Ladder has recalled more than 1.7 million attic stairway ladders because bolts can break while the ladders are in use. The spreader bolts can break, creating a dangerous fall hazard.

About 1,770,000 units were sold in the United States, plus about 13,054 in Canada, from November 2012 through July 2026 for $170 to $600.

Consumers should stop using the ladders immediately and register with Louisville Ladder for a free repair kit. Louisville Ladder, Inc. is recalling Louisville, Featherlite, Lite & Century Attic Stairway Ladders with gas struts. The ladders were sold nationwide at major home improvement retailers and online over more than a decade. Consumers can find the model number on the inside of the attic door when checking whether their unit is included. The hazard The bolts on the attic stairway ladders can break while the ladder is in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall. The firm has received 11 reports of a bolt breaking, including one report of injuries to the neck, head and back. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders immediately and register at the company’s recall site to receive a free repair kit. Consumers should have the ladder’s model number available when registering. If the unit is included in the recall, the firm will send a kit containing two replacement 1/4-inch spreader bolts, washers and lock nuts, along with installation instructions. Company contact Louisville Ladder, Inc. toll-free at 888-679-5132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at Atticstairwayrecall.expertinquiry.com or go to www.louisvilleladder.com and click on “Urgent Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information. Source

Lawn mowers can keep blades spinning DR Power Equipment is recalling PRO MAX30 walk-behind lawn mowers because the blades can keep running even after the control is released. The mowers violate the mandatory safety standard because the blade control system can fail to disengage, creating a serious laceration hazard.

About 320 mowers were sold in the United States, plus nine in Canada, from September 2024 through September 2025 for $1,600 to $1,800.

Consumers should stop using the mowers immediately unless the company’s repair kit has already been installed. Generac Power Systems Inc., under the DR Power brand, is recalling DR Power PRO MAX30 30-inch Deck Wide Cut Walk-Behind Power Lawn Mowers 10.6 FPT. The recalled models are ES (WM25030DEN), MS (WM25030DMN) and MS Recon (WM25030DMNR). The mowers are orange and black and display the “DR” logo on the bag, front guard and top of the motor. The hazard The recalled mowers violate the mandatory safety standard for walk-behind power lawn mowers because the blades can operate without the blade control system engaged or continue operating after the control is released. That creates a serious laceration hazard. The manufacturer reported 19 incidents involving blades that stayed engaged or failed to stop after release. No injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled mowers immediately unless they have already received and installed the free repair kit. If the repair kit has not been installed, consumers should contact DR Power to receive updated repair instructions or schedule a free repair from an authorized dealer. Owners who never received a kit should contact the company to obtain one or arrange a repair. Company contact DR Power Equipment toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at http://www.drpower.com/recalls or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Source

Laser keychains recalled over battery access KC Imports and Exports is recalling mini laser pointer keychains because children can easily access the button batteries inside. The keychains violate federal battery safety requirements and lack required Reese’s Law warnings, creating an ingestion hazard.

About 9,600 units were sold at gas stations, discount stores and online from June 2025 through June 2026 for about 42 cents each.

Consumers should stop using the keychains immediately, dispose of them and contact KC Import and Export for a refund. KC IMPORTS AND EXPORTS, Inc. is recalling Laser & LED Light Mini Laser Pointer Keychains, model KKC-6071. The small lasers were sold in multiple colors and were packaged individually and also in cases of 24. The model number appears on the packaging, while the product itself has a silver warning label wrapped around the laser body. The hazard CPSC said the Mini Laser Pointer Keychains violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the batteries can be accessed easily by children. The products and packaging also lack warnings required under Reese’s Law. If swallowed, button batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled laser keychains immediately and contact KC Import and Export for a refund. To receive the refund, consumers should dispose of the products in the trash and email a photo of the discarded items to the company. Company contact KC Import and Export at 323-268-2803 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email at kcimport90058@hotmail.com for more information. Source

Teething toy strings pose choking danger Okabesini-us is recalling Little Rawr pull string teething toys sold on Amazon because the silicone strings can reach the back of a child’s throat. The toy’s silicone strings are smaller and longer than allowed under the toy standard, creating a deadly choking hazard.

About 2,180 units were sold on Amazon.com from September 2025 through April 2026 for $11 to $15, and one choking or respiratory distress report has been reported.

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Okabesini-us for a full refund. Shenzhen Okabesini Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Okabesini-us, is recalling Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys. The toy is built around a blue disc and center ball with five multicolored silicone pull strings and eight soft push buttons. It was sold in a white box with the “little rawr” logo and model number C-MBE-024 on the back. The hazard CPSC said the teething toys violate the mandatory toy standard because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throats and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard. The firm is aware of one report of the strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking. What to do Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Okabesini-us for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings, writing “RECALLED” on the main body in permanent marker and sending a photo of the destroyed toy, along with the order number if available, to the firm before disposing of it. Company contact Okabesini-us toll-free at 800-608-7811 or email at lilrawrrecall@163.com for more information. Source

More magnetic sliders recalled on Amazon BUSOHA is recalling 6-pack magnetic fidget slider toys sold on Amazon because the silicone casing can be removed to expose loose magnets. The sliders can liberate small magnets that may perforate or block a child’s intestines if swallowed.

About 2,186 units were sold on Amazon.com from December 2025 through May 2026 for about $7.

Consumers should take the toys away from children, stop using them immediately and contact BUSOHA for a full refund. Shenzhen Yuejia Mei Maoyi Youxian Gongsi, doing business as BUSOHA, is recalling BUSOHA 6-pack Magnetic Fidget Slider Toys. Each slider comes in a two-toned silicone casing, and all six are visible through the front of the packaging labeled “MAGNETIC Fidget Slider Toys.” CPSC said the silicone casing can be easily removed, exposing the magnets inside. The hazard The magnetic fidget sliders violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose magnets that pose an ingestion hazard to children. When swallowed, high-powered magnets can attract each other or other metal objects in the digestive system, resulting in perforations, twisting, blockage, blood poisoning and death. No incidents or injuries have been reported. What to do Consumers should take the fidget sliders away from children, stop using them immediately and contact BUSOHA for a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers will be asked to throw away the fidget sliders and submit a photo of the disposed toys to the company. Company contact BUSOHA at BUSHOHArecall@outlook.com. Source

Stop using CiuseiAnx infant walkers CPSC is warning consumers to stop using CiuseiAnx infant walkers because they violate the federal safety standard for infant walkers. The walkers pose a serious fall hazard because they do not meet the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers.

The walkers were sold on Amazon.com from April 2026 through June 2026 for about $67 and may also have been sold by other sellers and on other websites.

Consumers should stop using the walkers immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC issued a consumer warning for CiuseiAnx infant walkers rather than a company-backed recall. The foldable walkers were sold in light pink, black, grey and white and have five adjustable height settings, six-wheel assemblies, a detachable music box and colorful rotating toys. A label under the seat lists “Model Number: A001” and “Infant Baby Walker.” The hazard CPSC said the walkers violate the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers, posing a risk of serious injury or death from falls. The agency did not list incident information in the warning notice, but urged consumers to treat the product as hazardous. What to do Consumers should stop using the infant walkers immediately and dispose of them. CPSC also said consumers should not sell or give away these hazardous walkers, which may still be in homes or offered through resale channels. Company contact CPSC did not provide direct company contact information for this warning. Consumers can use the source page for identification details and disposal guidance. Source

Stop using Balbali travel kettles CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Balbali portable electric kettles because they can unexpectedly release hot steam or liquid. The kettles can pressurize and suddenly expel hot steam or liquid, creating a serious burn hazard.

All Balbali portable electric kettles, model HP-300E, were sold on Balbali.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Sears.com.

Consumers should stop using the kettles immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC’s warning covers all Balbali electric kettles, model HP-300E. The travel-size stainless-steel kettles hold 12 ounces and were sold in green, pink, white and yellow, with the Balbali logo on the front and the model number on a back label. The agency issued a warning rather than announcing a firm-led recall. The hazard According to CPSC, the kettles can pressurize and release hot steam or liquid unexpectedly, posing a risk of serious injury or death from burns. The warning does not list incidents or injuries, but CPSC urged consumers to stop using the product immediately. What to do Consumers should stop using the kettles immediately and dispose of them. CPSC also said consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous kettles. Company contact CPSC did not provide direct company contact information for this warning. Consumers can consult the source page for product identification details. Source

Hair dryer brushes pose shock risk CPSC is warning consumers to stop using certain hair dryer brushes sold on Walmart.com and TikTok Shop because they lack immersion protection. The hot air brushes lack an integrated immersion protection device, creating electrocution and shock hazards.

The products were sold from March through April 2026 for between $18 and $28 on Walmart.com and Shop.Tiktok.com.

Consumers should stop using the hair dryer brushes immediately, cut the cord and dispose of them. CPSC’s warning covers multiple black-and-pink hot air hair dryer brushes sold as “One Step” or “Hot Air Brush” models, including products sold by DEISNGB and on TikTok Shop. The brushes have black bristles, three speed settings and three temperature settings, and the packaging may show model number HG-S-01 or UPC 6931215105713. The agency said the products violate federal regulations. The hazard CPSC said the hair dryer brushes lack an integrated immersion protection device, which is intended to reduce the risk of electrocution and shock if the product comes into contact with water. Because of that missing protection, the products pose a risk of serious injury or death. What to do Consumers should stop using the hair dryer brushes immediately. CPSC says to destroy the hair dryers by unplugging the extension cord, cutting it and disposing of the product. Consumers also should not sell or give away the hazardous brushes. Company contact CPSC said consumers can report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Gun-shaped lighters violate safety rules CPSC is warning consumers to stop using antique gun lighters sold on Shein because they violate the mandatory standard for lighters. The novelty lighters pose deadly fire and burn hazards because they do not comply with the federal lighter standard.

The black-and-chrome lighters were sold on Shein.com from May 2025 through April 2026 for about $32.

Consumers should stop using the lighters immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC issued a warning covering Zhuji Langtao E-Commerce antique gun lighters. The novelty lighters are black with chrome accents, resemble an antique pistol and sit on a black plastic base. The agency said the products violate the mandatory safety standard for lighters. The hazard Because the lighters do not meet the federal lighter standard, they pose serious fire and burn hazards. The warning labels them as hazardous products that consumers should remove from use immediately. What to do Consumers should stop using the lighters immediately and dispose of them. CPSC also said consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous products, even through secondhand marketplaces. Company contact CPSC said consumers can report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Children’s bed rails pose entrapment risk CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Yulong Tengfei children’s bed rails because a child can become trapped between the mattress and rail. The rails violate the federal standard because openings between the mattress and rails can entrap a child.

The three-piece bed rails were sold on Amazon.com in May 2026.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC’s warning covers Yulong Tengfei children’s portable bed rails with a white steel frame and gray mesh fabric panels. The product label reads “Bed Rail for Toddler” and “Model No.: BR-G-SKY.” The agency said the design creates dangerous openings when installed. The hazard According to CPSC, a child can become entrapped in the openings between the mattress and the bed rails, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The bed rails violate the mandatory standard for children’s portable bed rails. What to do Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said not to resell, donate or give away the product because it remains hazardous in any home where it is used. Company contact CPSC did not provide direct company contact information for this warning. Consumers can use the source page to identify the product. Source

Crib bumpers remain banned and dangerous CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Budget Baby Boost crib bumpers because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing. The crib bumpers violate the federal ban and pose a suffocation hazard.

The products were sold on shop.tiktok.com from March 2026 through July 2026 for about $16.

Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC issued a warning for Budget Baby Boost crib bumpers sold online through TikTok Shop. Crib bumpers are already banned under federal law because of the risk they pose to infants. The agency again urged families to remove the product from use immediately. The hazard CPSC said the crib bumpers can obstruct an infant’s breathing, creating a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation. Because crib bumpers are banned, consumers should not treat the product as safe even if it appears new or unused. What to do Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers immediately and dispose of them. CPSC also warned consumers not to sell or give away these hazardous products. Company contact CPSC said consumers can report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Sun Noodle soup has undeclared fish Sun Noodle is recalling one lot of Sura Tanmen Hot and Sour Flavor Premium Japanese Noodles & Soup Base because the product contains undeclared fish. People with a fish allergy or severe sensitivity could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The affected lot code is 1226183, and the product was distributed only in Hawaii through retail supermarkets and food distributors.

Consumers should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Sun Noodle issued a voluntary recall of Sura Tanmen Hot and Sour Flavor Premium Japanese Noodles & Soup Base. FDA said the recalled product may contain undeclared fish, a major allergen that can trigger severe reactions in sensitive consumers. The recall applies to lot code 1226183 distributed exclusively in Hawaii. The hazard For consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish, eating the product could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. FDA’s notice did not list reported illnesses, but the undeclared allergen is enough to warrant immediate removal from use by affected consumers. What to do Consumers who purchased Sura Tanmen with lot code 1226183 should not consume it. Sun Noodle said consumers should return the product to the original place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact Sun Noodle at (808) 841-5808, Monday – Saturdays from 8:00am HST – 3:30pm HST, or snohanacare@sunnoodle.com. Source

Infant breathing circuits recalled nationwide Medline is recalling Hudson RCI neonatal and infant heated wire breathing circuits after reports of connector overheating and thermal damage. The heated wire connector at the Neptune humidifier may discolor, melt, smoke or burn, which can disrupt warmed, humidified gas delivery to infants.

The affected Medline and Teleflex item numbers were distributed from June 28, 2021, to July 31, 2026.

Consumers should stop using and discard the device and should not return the product to Medline. Medline Industries, LP issued a nationwide recall of Hudson RCI Neonatal/Infant Heated Wire Breathing Circuits. FDA said the heated wire connector, or pigtail, at the Neptune humidifier may show discoloration, melting, smoke, burning odor or other signs of localized thermal damage. The recalled devices were distributed over a five-year period and involve multiple Medline and Teleflex item numbers. The hazard FDA said continued delivery of inadequately heated or unconditioned gas can damage the airway lining and increase the risk of bronchospasm, obstructing secretions and airway blockage. Loss of heated wire function can also increase condensation, potentially causing inadvertent positive end-expiratory pressure, circuit obstruction or accidental lavage of pooled fluid into an infant’s airway. Reduced humidity and delivery of cold, dry gas can worsen respiratory distress and cold stress. What to do Consumers should stop using and discard the device. Medline said consumers should not return the product to the company. Facilities and users should check item numbers carefully against the recall notice and remove affected units from service. Company contact Medline 866-359-1704 or recalls@medline.com. Source

Morphine syringe recall warns of mix-up Fresenius Kabi is recalling one lot of Morphine Sulfate Injection after discovering some labeled units may actually contain Dilaudid. A labeling mix-up could expose patients to hydromorphone instead of morphine, raising the risk of life-threatening respiratory depression and death.

The affected lot is 6402820, and it was distributed nationwide to distributors and wholesalers.

Distributors, health care facilities and patients should immediately stop distributing, dispensing or using the lot and return all units. Fresenius Kabi issued a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, Simplist® 2 mg/1 mL. FDA said a MicroVault labeled as morphine may actually contain a prefilled syringe of Dilaudid 0.5 mg/0.5 mL. That kind of drug mix-up can lead to dosing errors in hospitals and other care settings. The hazard FDA said use of a MicroVault labeled as Morphine Sulfate Injection 2 mg/mL that instead contains Dilaudid has a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health consequences, including life-threatening respiratory depression and death. Because both drugs are potent opioids, a labeling error could lead clinicians to administer the wrong medication under urgent conditions. What to do Distributors, wholesalers, health care facilities and patients should immediately discontinue distributing, dispensing or using the affected lot and return all units to Fresenius Kabi. Anyone who believes they may have an affected unit should isolate it promptly and follow the company’s return instructions. Company contact Consumers: Fresenius Kabi Medical Affairs or Vigilance Departments 1-800-551-7176 or productcomplaint.USA@fresenius-kabi.com. Source

Compounded glutathione vials contain endotoxin Victory Medical Center Pharmacy is recalling certain lots of compounded glutathione injections because they may contain elevated endotoxin levels. Injected products with elevated endotoxin levels can cause fever, low blood pressure, inflammatory reactions, anaphylactic shock and death.

The affected lots are 1980571, 1981940 and 1984345, distributed to consumers in Texas, Florida and New York.

Patients should stop using the product immediately, quarantine it and contact the pharmacy for retrieval and proper disposition. Victory Medical Center Pharmacy issued a voluntary nationwide recall of certain lots of Compounded Glutathione 200 mg/mL Multi-Dose Vials. FDA said the recall stems from elevated endotoxin levels in the injectable product. The affected lots were distributed to consumers in three states. The hazard FDA warned that injectable products with elevated endotoxin levels carry a reasonable probability of causing significant medical events, including fevers, hypotension, inflammatory reactions, anaphylactic shock and death. Because the product is injected, contamination concerns are especially serious and require immediate action. What to do Consumers should stop using the product immediately and quarantine any vials subject to the recall. Contact Victory Medical Center Pharmacy to arrange retrieval and proper disposition of the recalled product. Patients who are experiencing symptoms or other problems should contact their prescribing physician promptly. Company contact Victory Medical Center Pharmacy at (512) 279-0985. Source

Optiray imaging vials recalled for particles Liebel-Flarsheim is recalling one lot of OPTIRAY imaging bulk package vials after finding particulate matter that includes plastic, stainless steel and glass. Injecting particulate matter can cause local swelling and, in vulnerable patients, life-threatening events such as blocked blood vessels and blood clots.

The affected lot is 25ZF3670, distributed in the United States and Mexico to distributors and end users.

Health care facilities should stop using and distributing the affected lot immediately, quarantine it and arrange for return. Liebel-Flarsheim Company, LLC issued a recall of OPTIRAY Imaging Bulk Package - 350, 500mL vials, an ioversol injection used in imaging procedures. FDA said one lot may contain particulate matter comprising polyethylene and other plastic materials, stainless steel and glass. The product was distributed nationwide and in Mexico. The hazard Administration of an injectable product containing particulate matter can cause local irritation or swelling. In compromised patients, FDA said the more serious risks include life-threatening events such as blockage of blood vessels and blood clots. Because the product is intended for injection, any particulate contamination is treated as a major safety concern. What to do Hospitals, imaging centers, clinics and other users should immediately stop use and further distribution of the affected lot and quarantine remaining inventory. Facilities should follow the instructions in the customer recall notification to arrange return of the recalled lot to Liebel-Flarsheim. Company contact Liebel-Flarsheim Company, LLC: 1-855-670-3976 or rxrecalls@inmar.com. Source

Vegan dessert sandwiches contain undeclared egg Blank Slate Creamery is warning that certain vegan coconut fudge sandwiches contain undeclared egg, creating an allergy risk. People with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The affected products carry best by dates 11/23/26 and 1/9/27 and were distributed at three store locations in Ann Arbor and Brighton, Michigan.

Consumers should not eat the sandwiches and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Blank Slate Creamery issued an allergy alert on its Vegan Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Coconut Fudge Sandwiches. FDA said the products may contain undeclared egg despite being sold as vegan, creating a particular risk for allergy-sensitive consumers. The distribution was limited to three stores in southeast Michigan. The hazard Consumers who are allergic or severely sensitive to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. FDA’s alert did not detail illnesses, but undeclared allergens routinely trigger recalls because even small amounts can cause severe reactions. What to do Consumers who purchased the 4.5-ounce packaged VEGAN NON-DAIRY FROZEN DESSERT COCONUT FUDGE SANDWICHES should not consume them. The company said consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact Blank Slate Creamery at 1-734-580-2437. Source

Adequan injections recalled over glass fibers American Regent is recalling certain lots of Adequan animal injections after finding visible glass fiber material in the product. Injected glass fibers may cause local irritation, swelling, pain, infection or abscesses at the injection site.

The recall covers two lots of Adequan® Canine and two lots of Adequan® I.M. distributed nationwide to veterinarians and distributors.

Consumers should stop using the recalled lots immediately, and veterinary providers should return or discard unused product. American Regent, Inc. Animal Health issued a nationwide recall of two lots of Adequan® Canine and two lots of Adequan® I.M. for horses. FDA said the injectable products may contain visible glass fiber material. The recalled lots were distributed nationwide to online pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers and veterinarians. The hazard FDA said administration of an intramuscular injectable product containing particulate matter such as glass fibers may result in local irritation, swelling, inflammation, injection site pain, infection or abscesses. Animal owners and veterinary professionals should treat the issue as an immediate product defect, especially for any unopened vials that show visible material. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled product lots. Distributors and retailers should stop distribution and return any remaining recalled product to the manufacturer or discard it. Veterinary hospitals, clinics and other consignees should return unused product to the manufacturer or discard it. Company contact Phone: 800-645-1706 Email: cs@americanregent.com. Source

Pistachio nut butter may contain Salmonella Boticelli Foods is recalling bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter sold through Walmart because of possible Salmonella contamination. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The affected product is UPC 194346207961, Lot LB028ACP04, distributed to Walmart stores in 19 states.

Consumers should not eat the nut butter and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Boticelli Foods is recalling bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter because of possible Salmonella contamination. FDA said Walmart exclusively distributed the product to retail stores in 19 states. Consumers should check both the UPC and lot code before deciding whether a jar is affected. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis. What to do Consumers are urged not to consume the recalled nut butter. The company said affected products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact 631-543-7000, extension 203, quality@botticellifoods.com. Source

BD needle sets may delay treatment BD is recalling specific lots of intraosseous vascular access needle sets after reports that the obturator can be difficult to remove. If the obturator cannot be removed, treatment may be delayed for critically ill patients who need urgent vascular access.

The affected lots were distributed between Sept. 30, 2024, and June 12, 2026, and lot details are listed in the company’s customer letter.

Customers and distributors should stop using the affected lots immediately and destroy them according to facility procedures. BD issued a nationwide voluntary recall of specific lots of BD® Intraosseous Vascular Access System Needle Sets. FDA said the company received reports of difficulty removing the obturator, a problem that can interfere with rapid vascular access when time is critical. The recall is aimed at clinicians, customers and distributors using the affected lots. The hazard If the obturator cannot be removed, clinicians may need to obtain a new IO needle or turn to an alternative vascular access device, potentially delaying therapy initiation. FDA said patients at greatest risk are critically ill individuals requiring urgent vascular access, including out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and severe trauma patients. Delays in treatment can result in serious injury or death. What to do Customers and distributors should immediately discontinue use of the affected lots and destroy all affected needle sets in accordance with their facility’s process. BD said it will issue replacement product for destroyed units from the affected lot numbers. Company contact BD’s North American Regional Complaint Center: 1-844-823-5433 (Toll Free) Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT or by emailing: productcomplaints@bd.com. Source

Ukrop’s prepared foods may contain metal Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling certain baked spaghetti and bread pudding products because they may contain small aluminum slivers from production pans. The products may contain foreign objects, specifically small slivers of aluminum.

The affected items carry UPCs 72251528211, 72251529211, 72251528457, 72251529457, 72251528044 and 72251591732 with best-by dates from 7/6/26 through 8/5/26.

Consumers should not eat the recalled products and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announced a voluntary recall of certain baked spaghetti and bread pudding products sold through multiple grocery chains and markets in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky. FDA said the products have the potential to contain aluminum slivers from the pans used during production. Consumers should check both UPC codes and best-by dates. The hazard The risk involves a possible foreign object in the food, identified as a small sliver of aluminum. Foreign material contamination can create choking, mouth injury or gastrointestinal injury risks depending on the size and shape of the object. What to do Consumers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume them. Ukrop’s said the items should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact Consumers: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods 804-340-3050; Media: Susan Rowe 804-340-3104 or susan.rowe@ukrops.com. Source