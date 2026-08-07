Dating apps are fighting fake profiles and scams with new safety tools

Dating apps are adding new safety features, including identity verification, video calls, and improved reporting tools, to help users spot fake profiles and suspicious behavior.

Experts say scammers often try to move conversations off dating platforms, where they can more easily build trust and ask for personal information or money.

While technology can help make online dating safer, users should still trust their instincts, verify who they’re talking to, and take precautions before meeting someone in person.

\Online dating has made it easier than ever to meet new people, but it has also created new challenges — including fake profiles, scams, and concerns about safety.

As more people turn to dating apps to find connections, platforms are introducing new tools designed to help users verify who they are talking to, spot suspicious behavior, and stay in control of their online interactions.

Jehan Rajendra, founder of the dating app Agilis, says dating safety is becoming a bigger focus for platforms as they work to build trust into the experience. From identity verification and in-app video calls to improved reporting systems, these features are designed to give users more confidence while still encouraging them to use their own judgment when meeting someone new.

“The idea that online dating has to feel inherently risky is beginning to change,” says Rajendra. “Platforms are becoming much more proactive about giving users tools to verify who they are speaking to, protect their personal information, and report suspicious behaviour.”

How to ID fake profiles

If you’re scrolling a dating app and you’re not sure how to spot a fake profile, Rajendra shared some tips:

Trust your instincts. Someone that's too good to be true, usually is. Real people who have verified their images through our app have a pick tick next to their name.

Give them a video call early on. This applies even if you are hot over heels for them and wanting to chat the night away.

Meet them in a public place before getting too close. This allows you to see them face-to-face. If they look like a robot, run!

Signs of a scam

Another thing to be mindful of: romance scams.

With more and more online daters falling victim to these scams, being able to spot them is key. Rajendra shared some of his best advice for identifying a dating app scam.

“One of the most frequently occurring scams is to lure you away from a safe app onto another app where the scammer has more freedom to operate unmonitored,” Rajendra said.

From there, the scammer can obtain more of your personal information to gain your trust, perhaps a more personal profile picture, photos with your family, or even your pets.

“They can then easily win over your trust before claiming to be poor, asking you for money, crypto transactions, and other forms of scamming,” Rajendra said.

Staying safe online

When using a dating app, safety should be the top priority – for users and developers. Rajendra hopes that more consumers will keep safety top of mind when scrolling for a potential partner.

“The future of online dating is closely linked to safety,” he said. “The strongest platforms will be those that make protection part of the experience from the beginning, while still encouraging users to trust their instincts and take sensible precautions.”