Looking for your first job? These 20 companies have the most entry-level openings

Restaurants dominate: Seven of the top 10 employers with the highest share of entry-level openings are restaurant chains, led by Golden Corral, Olive Garden, and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Retail is hiring too: Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and other major retailers offer plenty of beginner-friendly positions.

Boost your chances: Tailor your résumé, apply through the company's career site, apply early, and consider introducing yourself to a manager after applying.

Breaking into the workforce can be tough, but new research suggests some of America's biggest employers are actively looking for workers with little or no experience.

Getting your first job often feels like a frustrating cycle as employers typically want experience, but you need a job in order to gain that experience.

The good news is that not every company is looking for seasoned professionals.

According to a new analysis, some of the nation's largest employers devote the vast majority of their hiring to entry-level positions. In fact, seven of the 10 companies with the highest percentage of entry-level job openings are restaurant chains, making the restaurant industry one of the best places to get your foot in the door.

Golden Corral topped the list, with 98.9% of its LinkedIn job postings classified as entry-level. Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse weren't far behind, while Target led all major retailers with 95.5% of its openings available to beginners.

The top 20 companies worth knowing

Here is the list of the 20 companies that currently have the highest percentage of entry-level jobs listed on their job boards and career sites.

Golden Corral (98.9%) Olive Garden (98.8%) LongHorn Steakhouse (96.4%) Target (95.5%) Waffle House (94.8%) Cracker Barrel (94.8%) BJ’s Brewhouse (94.7%) Red Robin (93%) Tractor Supply Co. (92.1%) Kroger (91.6%) O’Reilly (90.5%) Nordstrom (90.4%) WinCo Foods (89.7%) Dick’s Sporting Goods (89%) Bojangles (86.9%) TJX (TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Sierra) (86.2%) Walmart (86.2%) Publix (85.7%) Wegmans (85.4%) Jersey Mike’s (84.9%)

Why restaurants dominate

Restaurant jobs have long served as a launching pad for young workers, but they also offer opportunities for adults changing careers or returning to the workforce.

Many large restaurant chains promote from within, meaning today's host, cashier, or line cook could eventually become a shift leader, assistant manager, or general manager.

Likewise, retailers like Target often hire entry-level employees into positions that can lead to supervisory or corporate roles.

Pro tip: Think beyond the dining room or sales floor. Many of these employers also hire entry-level workers in distribution centers, warehouses, kitchens, logistics, maintenance, and administrative support.

Five ways to improve your chances

Apply directly through the company's careers page . While sites like LinkedIn and Indeed are great for finding openings, applying through the employer's own website can sometimes speed up the hiring process.

Tailor your résumé for every application. Even entry-level jobs often use applicant tracking systems. Matching the keywords in the job description can help your résumé get noticed.

Highlight transferable skills. School projects, volunteer work, sports, clubs, and customer service experience all demonstrate qualities employers value, including teamwork, communication, leadership, and reliability.

Be flexible with your availability. Applicants willing to work evenings, weekends, or holidays often have more opportunities, especially in restaurants and retail.

Apply quickly. New job postings typically receive the fewest applications during their first couple of days. Applying early may improve your chances of getting an interview.

Pro tip: Visit the location in person. For restaurant and retail jobs, introducing yourself to a manager after submitting an application can help put a face to your résumé and demonstrate genuine interest.