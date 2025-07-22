Consumer groups launch 'People's AI Action Plan' to counter free-for-all development

More than 90 labor, civil rights, environmental, and consumer groups rally to demand people-first AI policy

Coalition says Trump’s executive order is a “billion-dollar giveaway to Big Tech” that threatens workers, public safety, and democracy

The People’s AI Action Plan aims to put everyday Americans—not tech billionaires—at the center of AI governance

A coalition of more than 90 organizations from across the labor, consumer rights, environmental justice, and civil society sectors unveiled the People’s AI Action Plan today, calling it a direct counter to the Trump administration’s forthcoming artificial intelligence executive order, which critics say is being driven by Big Tech interests.

The new People’s AI Action Plan is being launched just days before the White House is expected to release its industry-backed AI agenda on July 23. Advocates warn that the administration’s plan prioritizes Silicon Valley profits over public safety, workers’ rights, and democratic accountability.

“The White House AI Action Plan is written by Big Tech interests invested in advancing AI that’s used on us, not by us,” said Sarah Myers West and Amba Kak, co-directors of the AI Now Institute. “It’s time for a People’s Action Plan that puts the needs of everyday Americans over corporate profits.”

A warning against deregulated AI expansion

The coalition denounced what it described as the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to deregulate the AI industry and shield tech companies from accountability. These concerns have intensified in the wake of a failed congressional proposal that would have given tech companies 10 years of immunity from state-level AI laws—an idea defeated after a 99-1 public-driven backlash.

“Trump’s latest AI directive is a billion-dollar giveaway to Big Tech that puts corporate profits ahead of public safety,” said J.B. Branch of Public Citizen. “Instead of enforcing guardrails, this administration is gutting oversight.”

Nurses, too, expressed alarm about the increasing use of untested AI tools in healthcare settings.

“We support AI when it improves care—not when it turns patients into guinea pigs to boost profits,” said Cathy Kennedy, RN and president of National Nurses United.

What the People’s AI Action Plan demands

The plan outlines a vision for AI that supports:

Good jobs and worker protections

Accountability and transparency in AI use

Clean, safe, and equitable energy and infrastructure

Strong public institutions and community input

Fair competition and relief from tech monopolies

The coalition asserts that AI governance must be democratic, inclusive, and focused on public well-being. That includes limiting AI deployment in coercive settings like immigration enforcement, schools, and workplaces—especially where civil rights violations have already occurred.