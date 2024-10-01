Childcare costs this much and takes this long to get in 2024

American parents are waiting frustratingly long for childcare and paying harmful prices.

It is common for parents to be waitlisted for six months to get childcare and pay nearly $17,000 a year in 2024, according to a survey of 2,217 mothers in July by BabyCenter.

Some 40% of parents seeking childcare have been put on a waitlist averaging six months, but 13% of those families waited a year or longer, the survey said.

Families with full-time childcare for one child paid an average of $320 a week, or $16,686 a year in 2024.

The high prices have 84% of parents saying that childcare has affected their financial goals, and 54% of those say they couldn't save enough money and 25% say they couldn't pay off debt.

The findings comes as government for assistance for childcare has dwindled after pandemic funding evaporated, putting tens of thousands of childcare programs at risk of closing and leaving millions without care.

Approximately 70,000 childcare programs are in danger of closing and leaving 3 million children without care, according to nonprofit Century Foundation.

The presidential campaigns of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both promising to provide new childcare support in the form of tax credits.

How to save money on childcare

Parenting website What To Expect has recommendations for saving money on childcare: