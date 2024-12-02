Be careful buying toys online this holiday season

Cheap toys from overseas, often bought online, may pose safety risks as they bypass U.S. safety inspections. Many toys shipped directly to consumers from China or elsewhere can avoid proper testing for hazards like lead or small parts.

Also, the use of "de minimis" -- or bulk -- shipping has increased with the growing popularity of online toy shopping that spiked during the pandemic. Now, according to the annual Trouble in Toyland survey conducted by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), the number of untested toys being sold online has increased drastically.

Any children’s products that arrive at the U.S. border without paperwork that documents compliance with U.S. safety standards are problematic from the start, said Nancy Cowles, executive director of Kids In Danger, a Chicago product safety organization.

“There’s no safety testing on these products,” Cowles said. “It’s illegal.” But families usually have no idea about this, she said. Toys and other children’s products must comply with restrictions on issues such as lead, phthalates and small parts but those that come in as part of a gigantic de minimis shipment can escape insepction.

Key Issues:

Toys without U.S. certification may contain toxic materials or pose choking risks.

Overseas sellers sometimes mislabel shipments to bypass safety laws.

Regulators struggle to inspect the growing number of packages: from 140 million annually a decade ago to 1 billion today.

De Minimis shipping

When products are shipped in bulk but the value is below the threshold that requires examination, the products generally don’t get inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection because of a loophole for so-called “de minimis,” or low value packages.

In both cases, the items often don’t meet U.S. standards. Once the products arrive at your home or in the warehouse of an online seller, if regulators find out about any dangers – from consumers, retailers or their own investigators – they often are powerless to stop the online sales or take the sellers to court to pursue recalls.

What Shoppers Should Know:

Direct-to-consumer toys may not comply with safety standards.

Watch for products lacking manufacturer information or certification.

Prioritize purchasing toys from trusted U.S.-based sellers.

Current Challenges:

While most traditional toys comply with safety laws, cheap imports often evade inspections.

U.S. Customs is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of shipments, making enforcement difficult.

Efforts are underway to close these safety gaps, but until then, consumers should remain vigilant to protect their children.