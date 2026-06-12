Consumer product safety recall roundup for June 12, 2026

Recall roundup: CPSC and FDA notices

This roundup collects recent consumer product and food safety notices from the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration. The alerts range from burn and fire hazards to microbial contamination, choking risks and allergy concerns.

Unsafe Houoto pool drain covers

A CPSC recall covers Houoto 642-2150V pool drain covers sold on Amazon because the covers violate federal pool safety requirements and pose entrapment and drowning hazards.

Hazard: The drain covers lack required markings and instructions under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, creating a risk of serious injury or death from entrapment and drowning.

Scope: About 595 covers were sold on Amazon.com from January 2026 through May 2026 for about $18.

Immediate action: Stop using pools with these drain covers right away and seek a refund after removing and marking the cover as recalled.

Foshan Nanhai District Haichen Tengfei Hardware Factory, of China, is recalling Houoto 642-2150V pool drain covers sold on Amazon by Prosperity goes straight up. The white ABS plastic covers measure about 7 5/8 inches across with 7-inch screw hole spacing and were sold for use in swimming pools. CPSC said the covers do not comply with mandatory pool drain safety rules.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled drain covers do not bear required product markings and are missing statements about service life, installation and maintenance. That violates the mandatory safety standard under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act. Improper or noncompliant drain covers can increase the risk of body or hair entrapment, which can lead to drowning. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

What to do

Pool owners, operators and consumers should stop using pools with these drain covers immediately. To get a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover, destroy or otherwise render it unusable, write “Recalled” on it in permanent marker, and email a photo of the marked cover. CPSC also said consumers should make sure pools and spas use VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Prosperity goes straight up by email at houoto@163.com.

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Kidisle coffeemakers can release scalding liquid

A CPSC recall covers Kidisle hot and iced coffee machines after more than 100 reports of hot liquid or steam being released unexpectedly.

Hazard: The single-serve coffeemakers can clog and suddenly release hot liquid or steam, posing a serious burn hazard.

Scope: About 17,600 units were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com from June 2024 through April 2026 for about $49.

Immediate action: Stop using the coffeemaker and contact Kidisle for a full refund after cutting the power cord and sending a photo.

Kidisle is recalling its branded hot and iced coffee machines imported from China because the machines can become clogged during use. The black, white and gray single-serve brewers stand about 11 inches high, have a 50-ounce detachable water tank, and brew 6 to 14 ounces of coffee. Model KC101B is printed on a sticker on the underside.

The hazard

According to CPSC, buildup inside the machine can cause hot liquid or steam to be released without warning, creating a risk of serious burns. The agency said it is aware of at least 107 reports of unexpected releases and at least 27 injuries, including first- and second-degree burns that required medical treatment. That makes this one of the more injury-heavy recalls in this roundup.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the coffeemakers immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund. The firm asks consumers to unplug the unit, cut the power cord, write “Recalled” on the machine, and email a photo showing the destroyed product, visible model number and cut cord. Do not keep using the brewer while waiting for the refund.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Kidisle by email at KidisleKC101Brecall@outlook.com.

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Merkury fan heaters pose fire risk

Merkury Innovations is recalling Hot + Cool bladeless fan heaters sold at TJMaxx, Marshalls and Sierra because the units can overheat and catch fire.

Hazard: The portable fan heater can overheat, creating a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Scope: About 18,000 units were sold nationwide from October 2024 through October 2025 for about $30.

Immediate action: Stop using the fan immediately and request a refund after cutting the cord and submitting a photo.

Merkury Innovations, of New York, is recalling its Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fan with model number MI-DHC02. The portable bladeless fan and heater is about 13 inches tall and was sold as a compact hot-and-cool unit for home use. The model number appears on a white label on the bottom and on the packaging.

The hazard

CPSC said the fan can overheat, creating a fire hazard. The company has received two reports of the fan catching fire when connected to a power source, including one report of smoke damage to property. No injuries were reported, but overheating electric heaters can escalate quickly, especially if left plugged in near bedding, furniture or curtains.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the fan immediately, unplug it and contact Merkury Innovations for a full refund. The company asks consumers to write the date, their initials and the word “Recalled” on the product, safely cut the cord, and upload a photo of the destroyed unit through the recall website. After registration is confirmed, the company will provide disposal instructions.

Company contact

Merkury Innovations can be reached toll-free at 888-232-3143 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@merkuryinnovations.com, or online at https://merkuryinnovations.com/pages/fanrecall and https://merkuryinnovations.com/.

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Hasuit dressers can tip over

A CPSC recall targets Hasuit 7-drawer dressers sold on Amazon because the units are unstable if not anchored to the wall.

Hazard: The dressers can tip over and entrap children, violating the federal STURDY safety standard for clothing storage units.

Scope: About 3,000 black wood dressers were sold on Amazon.com from September 2023 through May 2026 for about $160.

Immediate action: Stop using unanchored dressers immediately, move them away from children and contact Hasuit Direct about the refund process.

Hasuit Direct is recalling black 7-drawer dressers made of wood and sold online through Amazon. The units are about 27.6 inches wide, 44.5 inches tall and weigh roughly 102 pounds. The SKU AJ-DJ502571_1 is printed on the packaging.

The hazard

CPSC said the dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards that can seriously injure or kill children. The agency said the products violate the mandatory safety standards required by the STURDY Act. No incidents or injuries were reported, but the recall highlights a category of furniture long associated with child fatalities.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them where children cannot access them. To pursue the remedy, consumers will be asked to pull out all seven drawers for destruction, write “RECALLED” on the cabinet in permanent marker, photograph the cabinet and drawers, and email the photo to the company. After that, the product should be disposed of.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Hasuit Direct by email at hasuitrecall@outlook.com.

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Hopelight bed rails pose entrapment risk

A CPSC recall covers Hopelight adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon because users can become trapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress.

Hazard: The bed rails can create entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and lack required warning labels.

Scope: About 5,770 units were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through May 2026 for between $24 and $28.

Immediate action: Stop using the bed rails immediately and contact MOCCI SHOP for a full refund after marking and damaging the product.

MOCCI SHOP is recalling Hopelight adult portable bed rails with model number F311. The silver-and-black metal rails measure about 11.5 inches wide by 23.5 inches tall and weigh about 4 pounds. The model number appears on the packaging.

The hazard

CPSC said users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress, creating a serious risk of asphyxiation and death. The rails also do not bear required hazard warning labels and violate the mandatory safety standard for adult portable bed rails. No incidents or injuries have been reported, but CPSC has treated bed-rail entrapment as a high-risk category because victims may be unable to free themselves.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact MOCCI SHOP for a full refund. The company asks consumers to cut the storage bag, cut the handrails' foam, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, and email a photo of the marked rail with the consumer's name on a piece of paper. Do not donate or resell the rail.

Company contact

Consumers can contact MOCCI SHOP by email at hopelightrecall@outlook.com.

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Joyin dive sticks risk impalement

Joyin is recalling Sloosh dive sticks sold in water toy packs because the hard plastic sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban.

Hazard: The sticks exceeded the federal compress limit, posing an impalement hazard in shallow water and possible facial or eye injuries.

Scope: About 254,000 dive sticks were sold from February 2019 through October 2025 through Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target's marketplace and SHEIN.

Immediate action: Take the dive sticks away from children immediately, dispose of them, and contact Joyin for redesigned replacements.

Joyin US Corp., of Chandler, Arizona, is recalling Sloosh dive sticks included in model 40041 water toy packages sold before Oct. 23, 2025. Each package contains 30 pieces, including five hard plastic, cylinder-shaped dive sticks about 7 inches long. The model number appears on the box and on the dive stick itself.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled dive sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban because they exceeded the compress limit. In shallow water, a child can fall or land on a stick and suffer a piercing injury. The agency said facial and eye injuries are also possible when children dive underwater to retrieve the toys. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dive sticks immediately, take them away from children and throw them away. Joyin asks consumers to photograph the discarded sticks in the trash and email the photo to support@joyin.com. After receiving the photo, the company said it will send redesigned dive sticks that meet federal safety regulations.

Company contact

Joyin can be reached toll-free at 800-781-3067 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at support@joyin.com, or online at www.joyin.com.

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Yamaha fleet golf cars risk crashes

Yamaha is recalling certain 2021-2022 Drive2 Electric Fleet Golf Cars because a brake cable may have been misrouted during assembly.

Hazard: A misrouted passenger-side brake cable can wear abnormally and break, creating a crash hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Scope: About 8,650 golf cars were sold in the United States, with another 700 sold in Canada, from March 2021 through September 2024.

Immediate action: Stop using the recalled golf cars and schedule a free inspection and repair through an authorized Yamaha dealer.

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia, is recalling Model Year 2021-2022 Yamaha Drive2 Electric Fleet Golf Cars. These are dealer-sold fleet vehicles rather than toy carts, and they were sold nationwide for roughly $6,700 to $8,830. The issue centers on brake cable routing on the passenger side.

The hazard

According to CPSC, the passenger-side brake cable could have been misrouted during assembly. If that happened, abnormal wear can develop and the cable can break while the vehicle is in use, increasing the risk of a crash. Yamaha has received six reports of passenger-side brake cable failures linked to improper routing. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled fleet golf cars immediately and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer for a free inspection. If the cable was misrouted, the dealer will replace it with a new, properly routed cable. Yamaha said that for owners who cannot bring the vehicle to a dealer, the dealer will transport the golf car or perform the inspection and repair at the vehicle's location.

Company contact

Yamaha can be reached toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET every day, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls and https://yamaha-motor.com.

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Kawasaki off-road vehicles can break apart

Kawasaki is recalling 2026 Teryx4 H2 and Teryx5 H2 recreational off-road vehicles because a drive converter sheave can break and send metal fragments flying.

Hazard: A drive converter sheave can break and discharge metal fragments in and around the engine compartment, creating impact and injury hazards.

Scope: About 3,585 vehicles were sold by authorized Kawasaki dealers nationwide from June 2025 to January 2026 for $37,200 to $43,700.

Immediate action: Stop using the vehicle immediately and contact a Kawasaki dealer for a free repair.

Kawasaki Motors USA is recalling Model Year 2026 Teryx4 H2 and Teryx5 H2 recreational off-road vehicles in lime green. The recalled model numbers are KRT1000D, KRT1000F and KRT1000G. Each vehicle has a VIN located on the right rear of the main frame under the rear fender and above the rear wheel.

The hazard

CPSC said the drive converter sheave can break in certain circumstances, sending metal fragments into the engine compartment and surrounding area. That can injure occupants or bystanders and can also lead to additional mechanical damage. Kawasaki has received 19 reports involving drive converter sheave breakage. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. The company said technicians will replace the moveable clutch sheave assembly, install a clutch cover guard and reprogram the vehicle's engine control unit. Kawasaki is also contacting known purchasers directly.

Company contact

Kawasaki can be reached toll-free at 855-878-4217 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls and www.kawasaki.com.

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Kitchen HQ bowl lids can ignite

HSN is recalling certain Kitchen HQ thermal insulated bowls because springs in the detachable lids can catch fire in the microwave.

Hazard: Metal springs in the hinged lid can smoke, spark, melt or catch fire when the bowls are microwaved.

Scope: About 86,040 bowls and sets were sold through HSN platforms from July 2023 through February 2026 for $20 to $60.

Immediate action: Stop using the bowls immediately and contact HSN for a full refund on the complete set or a partial refund if you keep the bowls without the lid.

HSN, Inc., of West Chester, Pennsylvania, is recalling certain Kitchen HQ thermal insulated bowls with detachable hinged lids. The bowls have a metal interior, plastic exterior and the words “KITCHEN HQ” printed across the front. Affected models include the 10-cup bowl and certain multi-bowl sets sold in a variety of colors.

The hazard

CPSC said metal springs in the detachable hinged lid can catch fire if the product is used in the microwave. HSN has received 30 reports that the bowls smoked, sparked, melted or caught fire when microwaved, including one fire that caused property damage. No injuries were listed, but microwave fires can spread quickly and fill a kitchen with smoke.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the insulated bowls immediately and contact HSN for a refund. The company said consumers can receive a full refund for a complete bowl-and-lid set. A partial refund is also available for consumers who want to keep the bowls but discard the detachable lids.

Company contact

HSN can be reached toll-free at 888-520-2197 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at thermalbowls@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/thermalbowls and https://www.hsn.com.

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Yamaha Bistro vehicles have wrong labels

Yamaha is recalling UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe service vehicles because the weight capacity certification label is inaccurate.

Hazard: An inaccurate weight-capacity label could lead owners to overload the vehicle, creating an injury hazard.

Scope: About 1,101 vehicles were sold in the United States, with another 75 sold in Canada, beginning in July 2018 through May 2026.

Immediate action: Stop using the vehicles and arrange a free label replacement through an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer.

Yamaha Golf-Car Company is recalling Model Year 2019-2025 UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe gas and electric vehicles. These are food and merchandise service vehicles equipped with an ice chest, sliding snack tray and, on Bistro Deluxe versions, a vertical display case. They were sold in white, green, red, teal and brown.

The hazard

CPSC said the recalled vehicles have an inaccurate weight capacity certification label. If users rely on that label and overload the vehicle, handling and braking can be affected and occupants can be injured. No incidents or injuries were reported, but Yamaha told consumers to stop using the vehicles until the label is replaced.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer. The dealer will replace the label for free at the vehicle's location, which means most consumers should not have to transport the vehicle for the remedy.

Company contact

Yamaha can be reached toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily, by email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls and https://yamaha-motor.com.

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Sekaer kettles can erupt unexpectedly

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using all Sekaer portable electric kettles because the travel-size boilers can suddenly release hot liquid or steam.

Hazard: The kettles can pressurize and unexpectedly release hot steam or liquid, creating a serious burn hazard and possible risk of death.

Scope: The warning covers all Sekaer portable electric kettles sold through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com and Sears.com.

Immediate action: Stop using the kettle immediately, dispose of it, and do not sell or give it away.

This is a CPSC warning rather than a company-announced recall. The agency said all Sekaer portable electric kettles are affected, including stainless-steel travel boilers with 330, 380, 400 and 500 mL capacities sold in several color combinations. Model numbers SY-618, SKE-833, SKE-840 and SKE-850 appear on the packaging.

The hazard

CPSC said the kettles can pressurize during use and then release hot liquid or steam unexpectedly. That can cause severe burns to hands, face or other exposed skin, and the agency framed the risk as one that could cause serious injury or death. The warning does not list a firm remedy or incident count.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these kettles immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said consumers should not resell the kettles, donate them or give them away, since doing so would pass a hazardous product on to someone else.

Company contact

CPSC did not list company contact information in this warning. Consumers can review the agency notice for more details.

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Darice miniature toys contain lead paint

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Darice “Timeless Minis” miniature red wagons, chairs and watering cans because the paint contains too much lead.

Hazard: The toys exceed the federal lead paint limit and pose a lead poisoning hazard to children.

Scope: The products were sold by various retailers through 2016 and later resold by third-party sellers and other websites through April 2026.

Immediate action: Take the miniature toys away from children, dispose of them, and do not sell or give them away.

CPSC's warning covers Darice “Timeless Minis” Red Wagons, Watering Cans and Chairs. The agency said these miniature toys are still appearing in resale channels years after their original sale period ended. Because lead hazards can persist indefinitely, older novelty toys and miniatures can still present a danger if children handle them.

The hazard

Lead in paint is especially dangerous for children because even small amounts can harm brain development and the nervous system. CPSC said the products violate the federal lead paint ban by exceeding the allowed limit. The warning does not list incidents or injuries, but the health risk is serious enough that the agency told consumers to remove the items from children's reach immediately.

What to do

Consumers should take the miniature toys away from children, stop using them immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said consumers should not resell, donate or give away the products because that could expose another child to lead paint.

Company contact

CPSC did not provide company contact information in this warning. Consumers can use the agency notice for additional details.

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B. Childhood strollers pose entrapment risk

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using B. Childhood High Landscape baby strollers because an opening near the seat and grab bar can trap a baby.

Hazard: An opening between the seat and grab bar can allow a baby to become entrapped, posing a risk of death or serious injury.

Scope: The warning covers Model Number V9 strollers sold on Shein.com for about $230 and possibly through third-party sellers on other sites.

Immediate action: Stop using the stroller immediately, dispose of it, and do not sell or give it away.

This CPSC warning covers B. Childhood High Landscape baby strollers, which are black, foldable strollers with golden metal accents, brown handles and a 2-in-1 travel system seat that converts to a bassinet. The agency said Model Number V9 is printed on a label on the back of the stroller seat. The warning focuses on the stroller portion of the travel system.

The hazard

CPSC said an opening between the seat and the grab bar can allow a baby to become entrapped, violating the mandatory stroller standard. Entrapment hazards in infant products are treated as life-threatening because babies may not be able to reposition themselves or signal distress effectively. The agency did not list incidents in the notice.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the travel system's stroller immediately and dispose of it. CPSC said consumers should not resell it, donate it or give it away, since the defect could place another baby at risk.

Company contact

CPSC did not list company contact information in this warning. Consumers can review the agency posting for more information.

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Liko fabric dressers can tip over

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Liko 9-drawer fabric dressers because the units violate the federal furniture stability standard.

Hazard: Unanchored dressers can tip over and entrap children, creating a risk of serious injury or death.

Scope: The warning covers Liko 9-drawer fabric dressers sold on Wayfair.com through May 2026 for about $84.

Immediate action: Stop using the dresser immediately and dispose of it according to local rules or securely anchor it to the wall.

The CPSC warning covers Liko 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers sold in white, black, pink and gray. The dressers measure about 43.3 inches wide and 31.88 inches tall and weigh roughly 34 pounds. Although lighter than traditional wood furniture, unstable fabric dressers can still tip over on children.

The hazard

CPSC said the dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act. If not anchored to the wall, the units can tip over and entrap a child, creating a deadly hazard. The warning does not cite reported incidents, but the agency's language makes clear that the risk is potentially fatal.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dresser immediately and either dispose of it according to local requirements or anchor it securely to the wall. CPSC also said consumers should not sell or give away the dresser. If an incident has occurred, the agency asked consumers to report it through SaferProducts.gov.

Company contact

CPSC did not list direct company contact information. The agency said consumers can report the product on SaferProducts.gov and use the warning notice for more details.

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ETETOO teething toys can choke children

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using ETETOO pull string activity toys because the silicone strings can reach too far into a child's throat.

Hazard: Oversized silicone strings can reach the back of a child's throat and become lodged, creating a deadly choking hazard.

Scope: The warning covers ETETOO pull string toys sold on Amazon.com from February 2024 through March 2026 for about $10.

Immediate action: Stop using the toy immediately, throw it away, and do not sell or give it away.

This CPSC warning involves Etetoo-branded pull string activity toys with a light blue disc, a central ball, multicolored silicone pull strings and four push buttons. The product packaging says “Pull String Activity Toy,” and a back label includes “X0043JN6N3.” These toys are often marketed as sensory or teething items for babies and toddlers.

The hazard

CPSC said the toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are longer and smaller than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child's throat and become lodged, causing respiratory distress and potentially fatal choking. The agency did not list reported injuries, but the warning language is unusually direct about the severity of the risk.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pull string toys immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said the toys should not be sold, donated or handed down to another family because the choking hazard would remain.

Company contact

CPSC did not provide company contact information in this warning. Consumers can consult the agency notice for further details.

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CARBO e-bikes lack required reflectors

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using CARBO folding electric bicycles because the bikes fail mandatory reflector requirements.

Hazard: Missing or inadequate reflectors reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash and serious injury or death.

Scope: The warning covers CARBO Folding Electric Bicycles Models X and S sold online and in stores from November 2020 through December 2026 for $2,200 to $2,900.

Immediate action: Stop using the bicycles immediately, dispose of them, and do not sell or give them away.

The warning covers CARBO Folding Electric Bicycles, Models X and S, sold at Ridecarbo.com and at Greenpath Electric Bikes. These are higher-priced e-bikes rather than children's products, but CPSC said they still violate mandatory safety requirements for bicycles. The defect cited is a failure to meet safety reflector requirements.

The hazard

CPSC said the bicycles lack required reflector safety features, reducing rider visibility to motorists and others on the road. Reduced visibility can sharply raise the chance of a crash, especially in low light or at night. The warning also references laceration hazards in its title, though the main technical issue described is the reflector noncompliance.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these bicycles immediately and dispose of them, according to CPSC. The agency also said consumers should not resell or give away the bicycles, since the visibility problem would continue to pose a risk to the next owner.

Company contact

CPSC did not provide company contact information in this warning. Consumers can review the agency notice for more information.

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PidmFoy bed rails risk asphyxiation

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using PidmFoy adult portable bed rails because users can become trapped in or around the rail.

Hazard: Users can become entrapped within the rail or between the rail and mattress, creating a risk of asphyxiation and death.

Scope: The warning covers PidmFoy bed rails sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through May 2026 for about $40.

Immediate action: Stop using the bed rail immediately, dispose of it, and do not sell or give it away.

This CPSC warning covers PidmFoy adult portable bed rails, black-and-silver metal rails with extendable handles and legs and a mesh bag. The product name appears on the bag and packaging. Bed rails are commonly used by older adults or people with mobility challenges, which makes entrapment risks especially concerning.

The hazard

CPSC said that when the rails are attached to a bed, users can become trapped within the rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. That can cut off breathing and lead to death by asphyxiation. The warning does not list incidents, but entrapment gaps in bed accessories are a well-established fatal hazard.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said the product should not be resold, donated or given away, because another user could face the same entrapment danger.

Company contact

CPSC did not provide company contact information in this warning. Consumers can consult the agency notice for additional details.

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Beekeeper's nasal spray may contain mold

Beekeeper's Naturals has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of a saline nasal spray lot sold through Amazon because the product tested above acceptable yeast limits and may contain Aspergillus species.

Hazard: The nasal spray may contain microbial contamination, including Aspergillus spp., which can cause serious or life-threatening infections in high-risk users.

Scope: The recall covers Beekeeper's Naturals Saline Nasal Spray, lot 5950 with expiration date 02/2028, sold only through Amazon between April 2 and April 24, 2026.

Immediate action: Stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Beekeeper's Naturals is recalling a specific lot of its Saline Nasal Spray sold through Amazon. The problem, according to the FDA notice, is microbial contamination above acceptable yeast limits and the possible presence of Aspergillus species. Nasal products are used directly in the nose and can pose greater risks to vulnerable people when contaminated.

The hazard

The FDA said people most at risk include those with weakened immune systems or lung disease. In that population, use of a product contaminated with Aspergillus can create a reasonable probability of serious and life-threatening infections such as invasive sinusitis and lung infections. The notice did not list reported illnesses.

What to do

Consumers should discontinue use of the recalled nasal spray immediately. Check the lot number and expiration date on the packaging, and if your product matches lot 5950 with expiration 02/2028, contact the company for a refund. Consumers should not continue using the spray while waiting for instructions.

Company contact

Beekeeper's Naturals can be reached at 1-888-759-6910 or by email at contact@beekeepersnaturals.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

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Azuma Tako Wasabi misses fish label

Azuma Foods International is warning consumers that certain Tako Wasabi octopus products may contain undeclared fish, creating a serious allergy risk.

Hazard: The product may contain undeclared fish, which can trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in people with fish allergies.

Scope: The alert covers Azuma Foods Brand Tako Wasabi with UPC 745329 90064 7 and six listed lots distributed in eight states through retail stores.

Immediate action: Consumers with fish allergies should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Azuma Foods International, Inc. issued an allergy alert for Azuma Foods Brand Tako Wasabi, a seasoned octopus product with wasabi. The FDA notice says the product may contain undeclared fish. The affected lots were distributed in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington.

The hazard

Undeclared allergens are one of the most common reasons for food recalls. In this case, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. The affected lots listed in the FDA notice are 1CFFDA2, 1CFGCH2, 1CFIBC2, 1CFJCG2, 1CFKBH2 and 1CGBAH2.

What to do

Consumers who are allergic to fish should not consume the product. Check the UPC and lot code on any Azuma Foods Brand Tako Wasabi in your refrigerator or freezer, and if it matches an affected lot, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Azuma Foods International at 1-(510) 782-1112 ext. 1.

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Moringa capsules may carry Salmonella

Total Nutrition Inc. has expanded its recall of certain TNVitamins and Doctor's Pride moringa capsules because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Hazard: The supplements may be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Scope: The products were distributed nationally through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target and the company's websites, and the expanded recall adds newly identified lots.

Immediate action: Do not consume the capsules, dispose of them immediately, and contact the company for a refund with your order details and a product photo.

Total Nutrition Inc. said it is expanding a recall of TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa capsules and Doctor's Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa capsules. The FDA notice lists multiple lot numbers and says newly added lots were identified during a further supply chain review. The products were sold online across major marketplaces and company websites.

The hazard

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in severe cases it can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis. The risk is greatest for young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA notice did not list illnesses tied to these products.

What to do

Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the recalled capsules and should dispose of them immediately. Customers seeking a refund should email the company with their name, order number and a photo of the product showing the affected lot code. Because this is an expanded recall, consumers who already checked their bottles should review the newly added lot numbers as well.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Total Nutrition Inc. at customerservice@tnvitamins.com.

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Clover Hill cheese may harbor Listeria

Clover Hill Dairy is recalling Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Hazard: Listeria contamination can cause serious or fatal infections, especially in pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Scope: The recall covers Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese with plant number 24-128 distributed in six jurisdictions, including Washington, D.C.

Immediate action: Do not eat the cheese and return it to the place of purchase in its original packaging for a full refund.

Clover Hill Dairy issued a voluntary recall of its Soft Ricotta/Requeson Cheese after learning the product had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The cheese was distributed in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. through bulk distributors, retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels.

The hazard

Listeria infections can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while pregnant women face the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth. The FDA notice did not list illnesses tied to the recalled cheese.

What to do

Consumers should not eat the recalled cheese. If you have the product, keep it in its original packaging if possible and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers should also clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have touched the cheese.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at 240-528-8850 extension 327.

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Steve's Real Food lacks thiamine

GO Raw LLC has expanded its recall to include one lot of Steve's Real Food Freeze-Dried Chicken Recipe because the pet food may contain too little thiamine.

Hazard: Low thiamine levels can cause serious nutritional deficiency in cats and dogs, leading to appetite loss, vomiting, neurologic symptoms and, in severe cases, life-threatening illness.

Scope: The recall covers listed lots of Steve's Real Food Freeze Dried Chicken Recipe distributed through retail stores in multiple states.

Immediate action: Stop feeding the product to pets and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

GO Raw LLC said it is expanding a voluntary recall to include one lot of Steve's Real Food Freeze-Dried Chicken Recipe cat and dog food. The FDA notice lists affected lot numbers C26022, C25288, MCD25350 and MCC25321. The product was distributed through retail stores in a long list of states, including California, Texas, New York and Florida.

The hazard

Pets that eat a thiamine-deficient diet over time can develop serious health problems. Early signs may include decreased appetite, vomiting, excessive salivation, weight loss or poor growth. As the deficiency worsens, pets may develop neurologic symptoms such as vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling or seizures. The FDA said severe or prolonged deficiency can become life-threatening.

What to do

Consumers who bought the affected pet food should stop feeding it immediately. Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement, and contact a veterinarian if your cat or dog has been eating the food and is showing symptoms consistent with thiamine deficiency.

Company contact

GO Raw LLC can be reached at cs@gorawllc.com or 801-432-7478, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.

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BD skin prep applicators contaminated

BD is recalling specific lots of ChloraPrep and FREPP clear applicators because the products may support fungal growth under certain conditions.

Hazard: Certain lots may be contaminated with Aspergillus penicillioides, which can lead to systemic infection, sepsis, illness or death.

Scope: The recall covers lots 4032183 and 4073005 shipped to distributors and hospitals between March and June 2024.

Immediate action: Customers and distributors should stop using and destroy affected units and follow BD's response process for replacements.

BD issued a voluntary nationwide recall for specific lots of ChloraPrep Clear 1 mL applicators and ChloraPrep FREPP Clear 1.5 mL applicators. These are skin preparation products used in clinical settings, particularly before catheter placement or surgery. Because they are used on patients before invasive procedures, contamination concerns are especially serious.

The hazard

The FDA notice said certain environmental conditions could allow the growth of Aspergillus penicillioides. If a contaminated skin prep product is used before placing an intravascular catheter, the fungus could be introduced into the bloodstream and cause sepsis or other serious infection. Surgical site contamination could also require medical and surgical intervention and long-term antifungal treatment.

What to do

Customers and distributors should immediately discontinue use of the affected lots and destroy all units according to their facility's procedures. BD said it will provide replacements for destroyed product purchased directly from the company after it receives a completed Customer Response Form. Facilities should also review inventory carefully for the affected lot numbers.

Company contact

BD's North American Regional Complaint Center can be reached at 1-844-823-5433 or by email at productcomplaints@bd.com.

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Pearl Milling recall in Spanish

The FDA posted a Spanish-language recall notice for Pearl Milling Company pancake and waffle mix distributed in Puerto Rico because of undeclared milk and soy.

Hazard: Undeclared milk and soy can trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in sensitive consumers.

Scope: The recall covers Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffles Complete 5.99 oz sold in retail stores in Puerto Rico with the listed lot codes.

Immediate action: Consumers should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase.

Ballester Hermanos issued a Spanish-language recall notice for Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffles Complete 5.99 oz (170g) distributed in Puerto Rico. The problem is undeclared milk and soy in the product. The notice lists multiple affected lot codes and says the product was sold in various retail stores in Puerto Rico.

The hazard

For people with milk or soy allergies, undeclared allergens can lead to reactions ranging from hives and gastrointestinal symptoms to a life-threatening anaphylactic emergency. The recall notice specifically warns that people with a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk or soy are at risk if they consume the recalled product.

What to do

Consumers should check their pantries for the affected lot codes and should not consume the mix if they have it. The company said the product should be returned to the point of sale where it was purchased. Households with allergy-sensitive family members should also avoid cross-contact with utensils or surfaces used with the recalled product.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Ballester Hermanos at 787-788-4110 or by email at recall@bhipr.com.

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Pearl Milling allergy recall in English

The FDA also posted an English-language version of the Pearl Milling Company recall for Puerto Rico, again citing undeclared soy and milk.

Hazard: The pancake and waffle mix contains undeclared milk and soy, posing a serious allergy risk.

Scope: The recall covers Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffles Complete 5.99 oz sold in retail stores in Puerto Rico with the listed lot codes.

Immediate action: Do not consume the product and return it to the original place of purchase.

Ballester Hermanos also issued an English-language notice for the same Puerto Rico recall involving Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffles Complete 5.99 oz. The FDA said the product contains undeclared soy and milk. The affected lot numbers include 23A26C6, 24A26A7, 24A26B2, 24A26B5, 24A26C6, 23A26B5, 24A26A6, 25B26C13, 25B26A14, 25B26B4, 25B26A15 and 25B26B1.

The hazard

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy can have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled mix. Undeclared allergen recalls are especially important because consumers may rely on the label when deciding whether a product is safe for their household.

What to do

Consumers should check their cupboards for the recalled product and lot codes, refrain from consuming it, and return it to the original place of purchase. If someone with a milk or soy allergy has already eaten the product and is having symptoms, seek medical attention promptly.

Company contact

Ballester Hermanos customer service can be reached at 787-788-4110 or by email at recall@bhipr.com.

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Target baby wipes may be contaminated

Target is recalling certain Up & Up baby wipes because the products may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious infections in infants and other vulnerable users.

Hazard: The wipes may be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia and Burkholderia gladioli, bacteria that can cause serious and life-threatening infections.

Scope: The recall covers multiple counts of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold at Target stores nationwide and online.

Immediate action: Stop using the wipes immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Target issued a voluntary recall of certain Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes. The FDA notice lists multiple UPCs and manufacturing codes ranging from November 2025 to May 2026. Because baby wipes are predominantly used on newborns, infants and young children, contamination can be especially concerning.

The hazard

The FDA said the wipes may be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia and Burkholderia gladioli. In healthy people, use on skin with minor lesions may cause local infection. In newborns, infants, young children and immunocompromised users, the bacteria are more likely to spread into the bloodstream and could lead to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wipes and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Check the UPC and manufacturing code on packages you have at home, especially if they were bought recently. If a child has signs of infection after use, contact a health care provider.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680.

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Nelson & Isa cheese has Listeria

Nelson & Isa Lacteos is recalling Requeson Cheese sold in New York because the product is contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Hazard: Listeria can cause serious or fatal infections and is especially dangerous for pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Scope: The recall covers Requeson Cheese with sell-by date 6/14/26 and batch number 2AA051526 sold at retail locations in New York.

Immediate action: Do not eat the cheese and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Nelson & Isa Lacteos LLC is recalling Requeson Cheese sold at retail locations in New York. The FDA notice identifies the affected product by sell-by date 6/14/26 and batch number 2AA051526. Soft fresh cheeses are a recurring focus in Listeria recalls because the bacteria can survive and grow under refrigeration.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause short-term illness in healthy people but much more serious disease in pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. The infection can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women. The recall notice does not list illnesses, but consumers should take the warning seriously because of the vulnerable populations involved.

What to do

Consumers who bought the affected cheese should not eat it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. As with other Listeria recalls, consumers should also wash refrigerators, containers and utensils that may have come into contact with the cheese.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Nelson & Isa Lacteos at 631-334-1055.

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