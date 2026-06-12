Measles outbreak prompts warning ahead of major Buckingham County events

Virginia health officials reported 83 measles cases in Buckingham County as of June 9.

Unvaccinated people, those unsure of their immunity, and anyone with measles symptoms are being advised to avoid large gatherings.

Officials say the MMR vaccine remains the best protection against measles and encourage residents and visitors to review their vaccination status.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has issued a public health advisory for Buckingham County as a measles outbreak continues to spread in the area. According to the agency, 83 cases had been reported as of June 9, though officials noted that additional infections may not yet have been identified or reported.

In response, VDH is asking community members to help reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus. The advisory specifically urges people who have not been vaccinated against measles, are unsure of their immunity status, or are experiencing symptoms consistent with the illness to avoid large gatherings and crowded settings until the outbreak subsides.

Health officials say the goal is to protect vulnerable residents and limit opportunities for the virus to spread throughout the community.

Why health officials are urging caution

The advisory comes as several community events are taking place in the area, including the Amish Parochial School Consignment Auction scheduled for June 12-13 in Dillwyn. VDH emphasized that its recommendation applies broadly to large gatherings and community events throughout the outbreak area.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. According to VDH, a person can transmit the virus from four days before a rash appears until four days afterward, meaning someone may be contagious before realizing they are sick.

The agency noted that people who are not protected through vaccination or a previous measles infection face a greater risk of becoming infected if they attend crowded events or spend time in places where the virus is circulating.

What this means for consumers

For residents, workers, and visitors in the Buckingham County area, health officials are encouraging a simple step: review your measles vaccination status.

VDH says the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective protection against the disease and recommends speaking with a healthcare provider if there are questions about immunity or vaccination records.

Consumers should also be aware of common measles symptoms, which can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that typically starts on the face before spreading to the rest of the body. Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home, avoid public gatherings, and contact a healthcare provider before seeking medical care so appropriate precautions can be taken.

As the outbreak continues, health officials are emphasizing prevention, awareness, and caution for anyone spending time in the affected area.