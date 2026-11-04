Buy online, return in-store: The holiday shopping trick that's more important than ever

Return fees are becoming common: Industry research found that 72% of retailers charge for at least some returns, up from 66% the previous year.

Skip the shipping fees: Macy's, T.J.Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, and other retailers charge up to $11.99 for certain mailed returns, while eligible in-store returns are free.

Beware of shorter holiday deadlines: Home Depot gives shoppers just 30 days to return Halloween and holiday decorations, rather than its usual 90 days.

Holiday shopping is about to ramp up, and there's one money-saving strategy worth remembering before you start filling those online carts. Buy online, but always try to return in-store.

It sounds super simple, but it could save you $5, $10, or more every time something needs to go back.

That's because a growing number of retailers now charge customers to mail back unwanted online purchases, even when returning the same item to a physical store is free.

And with holiday gifts, clothing that doesn't fit, and decorations that don't work out, those fees can add up quickly.

The bigger problem? Many shoppers don't discover the return fee until they're trying to send something back.

Return fees are becoming the norm

According to an eMarketer analysis, citing research from the National Retail Federation and Happy Returns, 72% of retailers charge for at least some returns, up from 66% the previous year.

The NRF's 2025 research estimated that 15.8% of annual retail sales would be returned, representing approximately $849.9 billion in merchandise.

And shoppers aren't thrilled about paying to send things back. Specifically, the research found that 82% of consumers consider free returns important when making a purchase, while 36% say they won't return an item if there's a fee.

That's particularly concerning during the holidays, when shoppers often buy gifts weeks before they're opened.

Popular retailers that now charge for mailed returns

Here's what several major retailers charge to mail back eligible online purchases, and how much you could save by returning them in-store instead.

T.J.Maxx: $11.99 for mailed returns

Macy's: $9.99 plus applicable tax for non-Star Rewards members

Nordstrom Rack: $9.95 per prepaid return label

JCPenney: $8 per mailed return order

H&M: $5.99 for mailed returns

Zara: $4.95 per return request when using a drop-off location

DSW: $8.50 for mailed returns or paperless drop-offs

UNIQLO: $7 plus applicable tax per online return request

American Eagle: $5 for mailed returns

Urban Outfitters: A $5 restocking fee applies to most mailed returns, with additional fees for certain furniture

Home Depot's 30-day holiday return rule may surprise shoppers

Home Depot generally gives customers 90 days to return most merchandise. But effective July 7, 2026, the retailer shortened its return window for Halloween and holiday decorations to just 30 days.

The merchandise must also be unused, and proof of purchase is required for a full refund.

That means if you buy Christmas decorations on November 1 and change your mind after Christmas, you could already be outside the return window.

The restriction applies to Halloween and holiday decorations, not everything sold at Home Depot during the holidays.

Money-saving tip: Before buying artificial trees, holiday lights, or seasonal decorations, double-check the item's return deadline. If you're shopping early, open the box promptly, inspect everything, and decide whether you're keeping it. Don't assume you'll have until January to make up your mind.

Holiday return extensions aren't automatic

Many retailers extend their return deadlines for gifts purchased in October, November, and December. Top retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and JCPenney all extend their return window until mid to late January.

This makes it risk-free to start your Christmas shopping early as gift receivers still have ample time to return or exchange something.

But keep in mind that these extensions don't necessarily apply to every brand or product. Brands like Dyson, Apple, and certain wireless phones often retain their original return window.

Be sure to check the specific holiday return deadline before purchasing gifts early. Don't assume every store follows the same holiday return schedule.

Third-party sellers may have different rules

Just because you're shopping on a familiar retailer's website doesn't mean the retailer itself is selling the product.

For example, Target generally allows 90 days to return most unopened merchandise it sells, but most Target Plus marketplace purchases have a 30-day return window.

The same can be said for third-party sellers on Walmart, as they have the power to set their own return windows and some of them are much shorter than Walmart’s 90-day default.

Pro tip: Before checkout, look for the "Sold by" section which is typically displayed close to the price. Check that seller's return policy and whether the item can be returned to a physical store.

Electronics can have shorter deadlines

Buying a laptop, gaming system, or smartphone as a holiday gift? Be especially careful.

Target's standard return policy gives shoppers 30 days for many electronics and entertainment products, while Apple and Beats products generally only have a 14-day window.

Holiday extensions may change those deadlines, but don't assume every device qualifies. Check the product-specific return deadline before buying electronics early, and include a gift receipt whenever possible.

Final-sale items may not be returnable

That heavily discounted holiday sweater or clearance item might look like a bargain until you discover it can't be returned and you’re stuck with it.

Keep in mind that retailers may exclude final-sale merchandise, personalized gifts, and certain other products from their standard return policies.

Pro tip: Pay close attention to words like "Final Sale," "Nonreturnable" or "Return Exceptions" on the product page before checking out. A great discount isn't much of a deal if the recipient can't use the gift and is unable to return it.

What if the retailer sent you a damaged or incorrect item?

Returning something because you changed your mind usually isn’t treated the same as returning something because the retailer made a mistake.

Most retailers will take the item back for free if the reason for your return is because the item arrived damaged, or if the incorrect model, size, or color showed up.

If this happens to you, always contact customer service and explain the problem before paying for a return shipping label. It’s smart to take pictures of the damaged product or incorrect merchandise and always save the original packaging until the return is accepted and you drop it off to be sent back.

5 smart ways to avoid holiday return headaches

A little preparation now could save you money and frustration after the holidays.