Home Depot's return policy explained: Insider tips, hidden rules, and smart ways to make returns easier

Most items have 90-day returns, but not all. Major appliances get just 48 hours, and several other categories have much shorter deadlines.

Make returns easier. Save digital receipts, link purchases to your Home Depot account, and keep the box until you're sure everything works.

Know the hidden perks. The Home Depot credit card extends most eligible returns to 365 days, and trees, shrubs, and perennials carry a one-year guarantee.

Whether you're replacing a leaky faucet, remodeling your kitchen, or simply picking up supplies for a weekend DIY project, there's a good chance you'll end up buying something you don't need. Maybe you purchased too much flooring, chose the wrong light fixture, or realized that the paint color looked very different once it dried.

The good news is that Home Depot has one of the more shopper-friendly return policies among home improvement retailers. The better news? If you understand a few insider tricks, you can make returns even easier and avoid costly mistakes before they happen.

Here's everything homeowners, DIYers, and contractors should know before heading to the returns desk.

Know the standard return window

For most new merchandise, Home Depot gives shoppers 90 days to make a return.

Unlike some retailers that insist on a paper receipt, Home Depot can often locate your purchase electronically if you paid with a credit card, debit card, or linked the purchase to your Home Depot online account.

That means losing a receipt isn't always the disaster many shoppers think it is.

Pro tip: Create a free Home Depot online account before shopping. Purchases tied to your account are much easier to locate later, and you'll have a digital record if your printed receipt fades.

Not everything gets 90 days

One of the biggest misconceptions about Home Depot's return policy is that every product follows the same rules.

Some items have shorter return windows that shoppers need to be aware of. These include the following:

Major appliances: 48 hours

Gas generators, air conditioners, gas pressure washers, dehumidifiers: Seven days

Furniture, area rugs, gas-powered equipment, consumer electronics, and special-order merchandise: 30 days

If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars, don't assume you have 90 days. Instead, ask one simple question before leaving the store: "How long do I have to return this if it doesn't work for my project?"

That 10-second conversation could save you hundreds of dollars.

Pay close attention when buying appliances

The short 48-hour return window when buying major appliances messes up many shoppers.

With that said, consider the following if you're buying an appliance from Home Depot:

If possible, inspect it immediately upon delivery before signing off. Refuse delivery if you notice any damage.

Run every function within the first day or two (ice maker, washer cycles, burners, dishwasher, etc.).

Keep all packaging until you've confirmed the appliance works properly.

Report any damage or defects immediately. Don't wait until the weekend or after installation if you can avoid it.

If you discover a problem after 48 hours, expect to work through the manufacturer's warranty rather than returning the appliance to Home Depot.

If you accept delivery, then notice damage or defects within 48 hours, call HD Customer Solutions at 1-800-455-3869 (excluding weekends) and they’ll facilitate a return truck to come get the appliance.

The Home Depot credit card comes with a hidden perk

When buying any item that comes with the standard 90-day window, paying with a Home Depot credit card gets you a very generous 365-day return window.

That can be incredibly valuable if you're remodeling your home, as projects rarely stay on schedule and contractors often get delayed. The extra return time gives you flexibility if you discover you ordered the wrong vanity, faucet, or lighting fixture weeks after making the purchase.

Don't throw away the box too soon

Many shoppers flatten the box and toss it into the recycling bin the same day they install a ceiling fan or cordless drill. That's often a mistake.

While Home Depot doesn't require original packaging for every return, having the box, manuals, hardware, and accessories usually makes the process much smoother.

If you're buying electronics, smart-home products, faucets, or expensive power tools, hold onto the packaging until you're confident everything works properly. A few weeks of extra storage can save a major headache later.

Paint requires extra planning

Having worked in the Home Depot paint department for a couple years, I can tell you that paint is one of the most misunderstood return categories. If Home Depot mixes the wrong color, they'll generally work to correct the mistake at no cost to you.

The same goes for a gallon you take home and partially use, only to decide the color isn’t quite right. Most locations let you bring it back and they’ll add some tint for free to try and get it right for you.

However, custom-tinted paint usually can't be returned simply because you changed your mind or the color looked different once it dried on your wall.

The smartest strategy is to spend a few dollars on a sample container first. Paint a section of the wall, view it during the day and at night, and only then commit to multiple gallons. That inexpensive sample can prevent a very costly mistake.

Plants have their own guarantees

Live plants follow different rules than lumber or hardware. Specifically, all trees, shrubs, and perennial plants carry a 365-day satisfaction guarantee.

This guarantee can provide valuable peace of mind if a newly planted tree struggles during its first season.

Pro tip: Take a picture of the plant tag before planting it. If you ever need assistance, you'll know exactly which variety you purchased. For indoor plants, put the receipt in a small Ziploc bag and tape it to the bottom of the pot so you’ll have it if you need it.

Save your receipts digitally

Even though Home Depot can often look up purchases electronically, saving your own digital copy is still smart.

Thermal paper receipts fade surprisingly fast, especially if they're left in a truck, toolbox, or glove compartment.

Snap a photo of every major purchase or store receipts in a folder on your phone. Future you will appreciate it.

Online purchases are often easier to return than you think

Buying online doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to ship the item back.

Most online purchases can be returned directly to your local Home Depot store, saving both shipping costs and time. That's especially convenient for bulky items that would be difficult — or expensive — to box up and return through the mail.

Before making a large online purchase, check whether it's eligible for in-store returns.

Buy or rent? Do the math first

Before purchasing an expensive tool, ask yourself one question:

How often will I realistically use it? Home Depot's Tool Rental Center offers everything from carpet cleaners and drain snakes to tile saws, floor sanders, pressure washers, demolition hammers, and concrete breakers. If you'll only use the tool once, renting is often the better financial decision. Not only will you spend less, but you also won't have to find storage space afterward.

Pro tip: Before buying any tool that costs more than $250, compare the purchase price with the rental rate. The savings can be substantial.

Opened tools aren't automatically disqualified. Many shoppers believe that opening a power tool means they can never return it. That's not always true. If a tool is defective or doesn't perform properly, Home Depot will often work with you under its return policy or direct you to the manufacturer's warranty program. The key is acting promptly. Using a tool for months and then trying to return it after finishing your project is unlikely to end well.

Five smart tips every Home Depot shopper should know