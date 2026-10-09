Bought something at Target? This little-known 14-day rule could get you money back

No more competitor matching: Target no longer matches prices from Amazon or Walmart, following a policy change in July 2025.

You still have 14 days: If an eligible item drops in price at Target within two weeks of purchase, you can request a refund of the difference.

Check before you buy:Target.com prices can differ from in-store prices, and asking for a price match could save you money at checkout.

If you've ever bought something at Target only to see it go on sale a week later, you might be able to get that money back.

But there's a catch.

Target quietly made a significant change to its price-match policy in July 2025, eliminating its longstanding practice of matching prices from Amazon and Walmart.

That means finding a $79 blender on Amazon that costs $99 at Target won't get you a $20 discount anymore.

However, Target's own "Price Match Guarantee" still offers shoppers a way to save, both before and after making a purchase.

The 14-day rule shoppers should know

Here's where the savings opportunity comes in.

Let's say you buy a coffee maker at Target for $89.99. Eight days later, Target drops the price to $69.99.

Under Target's policy, you can request a $20 price adjustment, provided the item qualifies and the lower price is still available when you make your request.

The same rule applies to qualifying Target Circle deals that automatically apply when you identify yourself as a member.

But the timing does matters, as once that 14-day window closes, Target won't honor the lower price.

How to actually get your money back

The process is fairly straightforward, but it depends on where you made your purchase.

If you bought it in a store: Bring your original receipt (paper or digital) and show the current lower price at Guest Services. You can also request a match at checkout before purchasing.

If you bought it online: Contact Target through its online chat or call 1-800-591-3869. Have your order number and the current lower price ready.

Keep in mind that Target doesn't accept screenshots as proof of a lower price. You'll need to show the live price on Target.com, in the Target app, or in a digital ad.

Target employees must be able to verify the price themselves.

Don't overlook Target's online prices

Here's another savings opportunity that's easy to miss.

Target acknowledges that prices can vary between its website and physical stores. That means the item sitting on the shelf in front of you could potentially cost less on Target.com.

Before checking out, pull up the exact item on Target's website and compare prices. If the website shows a lower eligible price, ask the cashier to match it.

Just be aware that Target won't match the lower price offered at a different Target store. And if you're using the Target app, it must display the price for your current store location.

What Target won't price match

Not every discount qualifies.

Target excludes clearance and liquidation items, certain gift card promotions, refurbished merchandise, and several other categories.

You also can't combine a price match with Target coupons or certain personalized Target Circle bonuses.

However, shoppers can still use their Target Circle Card to receive the usual 5% discount on eligible price-matched purchases.

The takeaway: Check your purchases twice

Target's decision to stop matching Amazon and Walmart prices makes comparison shopping more important than ever.

But its remaining price-match policy offers a simple opportunity that shoppers shouldn't overlook.

My best advice is whenever you make a significant Target purchase, set a reminder to check the price again about 10 to 12 days later. If the price has dropped, request an adjustment before your 14-day window expires.

It takes only a minute to check, and you might get back $10, $20 or more without having to return a thing.