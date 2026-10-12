Before you spend hundreds on HexClad cookware, here are 5 things to know

Premium price, mixed reviews: Some HexClad owners complain about food sticking and disappointing nonstick performance.

Lifetime warranty limitations: Manufacturing defects are covered, but normal wear and improper use generally aren't.

Where you buy matters: Costco's generous return policy could provide valuable protection on an expensive cookware purchase.

I was standing in Costco's returns line recently when I noticed someone ahead of me returning an entire set of HexClad cookware. Not just one pan, but the whole set.

The shopping cart filled with cookware caught my eye because it’s a fairly expensive brand with a seven-piece set selling for about $380 at Costco. If you want the full 12-piece set, you’ll spend $700 on the Hexclad website.

While I don't know exactly why that shopper returned the set, it got me wondering whether HexClad actually lives up to the hype. Especially when I saw a recent Tasting Table article highlighting complaints from owners about sticking food, durability, and whether the cookware justifies its premium price tag.

Plenty of customers love their HexClad pans. But before spending serious money, here are five things worth considering.

1. Nonstick doesn't mean nothing sticks

HexClad markets its hybrid cookware as combining stainless steel durability with the nonstick convenience that home cooks want.

But some owners complain that food still sticks, particularly delicate items like eggs.

Unlike traditional smooth nonstick pans, HexClad uses a textured hybrid cooking surface that may require a different approach.

Consumer tip: If cooking your breakfast eggs easy-over is your go too, it’s smart to buy one pan before investing in an entire set. Then you can test it out with the foods you prepare most often.

2. These pans require some maintenance

One thing that shoppers might not expect is that HexClad recommends seasoning its hybrid cookware before first use.

The company also recommends cooking at lower temperatures than you might normally use because the pans heat efficiently. From the reviews, the shoppers that love these have spent time figuring out how to get their pans at the right temperature for what they’re cooking.

While it’s not particularly difficult, it may definitely surprise some shoppers who are expecting out-of-the-box nonstick pans, especially based on the price point.

Consumer tip: Read the care instructions before buying. If you want cookware that requires minimal attention, make sure HexClad fits your cooking style.

3. The lifetime warranty has limitations

A lifetime warranty sounds reassuring when you're spending hundreds of dollars.

But HexClad's warranty covers manufacturing defects, not normal wear and tear or damage caused by improper use. That distinction matters if your cookware stops performing the way you expected.

Consumer tip: Read the warranty exclusions, save your receipt, and document potential defects with photos. Don't assume every performance complaint qualifies for a replacement.

4. You might be paying for features you don't need

HexClad's hybrid design combines features of stainless steel and nonstick cookware.

But do you need both in every pan?

For many home cooks, a quality stainless steel skillet for searing and a separate, inexpensive nonstick pan for eggs could accomplish the same everyday tasks for less money.

Consumer tip: Skip the matching set unless you'll use every piece. Buying individual pans can prevent expensive cookware from collecting dust in your cabinets.

5. Costco's return policy could be your best protection

You've gotta love the Costco return policy. Specifically, their satisfaction guarantee generally allows members to return any cookware they're unhappy with.

That's potentially valuable when you're buying something you can't fully evaluate until you've cooked with it and used it for a while.

Consumer tip: Compare retailers' return policies before buying and test your cookware promptly. Keep the receipt and original packaging until you're confident in your purchase.

The bottom line

HexClad may be worth the investment for cooks who appreciate its hybrid design. But expensive doesn't automatically mean better.

Before dropping hundreds on a complete set, try one pan, understand the warranty, and buy from a retailer with a return policy you're comfortable with. These few easy steps will make your life easier if you decide they’re not for you.