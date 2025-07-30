Are sweeteners speeding up puberty? A new study says genes may matter too

What was studied: Whether kids who eat certain sweeteners (like aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin, and added sugar) may face a higher risk of early puberty — especially when they carry genes that predispose them.

How they looked at it: Data from 1,407 Taiwanese teens, using urine tests and surveys to measure sweetener intake, and a 19‑gene polygenic risk score for genetic predisposition.

What they found: Children who consumed more of these sweeteners were more likely to develop central precocious puberty, with stronger associations in genetically susceptible boys and girls.

A new study presented at ENDO 2025, a global conference on endocrinology research, discovered that many common sweeteners may be linked to earlier puberty in children.

The risk rises if the child also carries certain genetic traits known to influence the timing of puberty. According to the findings, the higher the sweetener intake, the higher the observed risk of early puberty.

“This study is one of the first to connect modern dietary habits — specifically sweetener intake — with both genetic factors and early puberty development in a large, real-world cohort,” researcher Yang-Ching Chen, M.D., Ph.D., said in a news release.

“It also highlights gender differences in how sweeteners affect boys and girls, adding an important layer to our understanding of individualized health risks.”

The study

The researchers analyzed data from the Taiwan Pubertal Longitudinal Study (TPLS), which began in 2018 and included 1,407 teen participants. Here’s how they researched it:

Sweetener intake was tracked via validated survey questionnaires and urine biomarkers, allowing an objective estimate of actual consumption. This study looked specifically at sucralose, aspartame, glycyrrhizin, and added traditional sugar.

Genetic predisposition was quantified using a polygenic risk score derived from 19 genes related to central precocious puberty. Central precocious puberty can lead to emotional distress, shorter adult height, and increased risk of future metabolic and reproductive disorders.

Early puberty diagnosis involved medical exams, hormone level tests, and imaging scans that confirmed central precocious puberty in 481 adolescents.



Information on gender-specific effects was also gathered, revealing distinct patterns in how boys and girls were affected by different sweeteners.

The results

Here’s a breakdown of what the study uncovered:

Dose‑dependent risk: The study found that higher intake of any sweetener – not just one type – was associated with an increased likelihood of early puberty among boys and girls in the study.

Gender‑specific associations: Among boys, sucralose showed the clearest risk link for early puberty. Among girls, glycyrrhizin, sucralose, and added sugars were associated with a higher risk of early puberty.

Independent contributions: Both sweetener consumption and genetic predisposition increased the kids’ risk of early puberty — though they appeared to act independently, without interacting to amplify each other.



“This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development,” Dr. Chen said.

“The findings are directly relevant to families, pediatricians, and public health authorities. They suggest that screening for genetic risk and moderating sweetener intake could help prevent early puberty and its long-term health consequences. This could lead to new dietary guidelines or risk assessment tools for children, supporting healthier development.”