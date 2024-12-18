Amazon One Medical sued after patient dies

Amazon has been elbowing its way into healthcare, selling medical devices online, running its own pharmacy and, most recently, operating a chain of clinics, called Amazon One Medical.

But an Amazon One clinic in California is being named in a wrongful-death lawsuit, according to a Washington Post report. The family of Philip Tong, a 45-year-old biotech worker, has filed suit against One Medical and an Oakland hospital, claiming negligent care led to his death.

Key Details

Health Concerns Ignored: During a video consultation, Tong reported severe symptoms, including shortness of breath and coughing blood, but was allegedly advised to buy an inhaler. Hours later, he collapsed and died.

Underlying Conditions: Tong had diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and sepsis at the time of his death, according to the lawsuit.

Telehealth Questions: The case raises concerns about telemedicine’s ability to address life-threatening situations effectively.

Amazon acquired One Medical in 2023, expanding telehealth services but facing criticism for layoffs and reduced clinical staff. The Tong family’s lawsuit alleges inadequate care and understaffing contributed to the tragedy. The first court hearing is set for March.

"Careless, reckless and negligent"

In the complaint, the patient's family charges that One Medical lacked “adequately trained and qualified staff,” resulting in treatment that was “careless, reckless and negligent” and says the clinic staff failed to order appropriate testing.

One Medical said it could not comment on the specific case because of patient privacy laws but provided this statement:

“While we are prohibited by law from discussing patient records, we refute claims that a change in the duration of visits or location of a virtual visit has impacted the care provided at Amazon One Medical. We care deeply about every patient we serve, and the quality and safety of our care are our highest priorities."

A spotted history

Amazon has had mixed success with its attempts to enter healthcare. Selling prescription drugs and healthcare equipment online is fairly straightforward but caring for living patients is another matter and critics say telehealth is not always the best solution.

Amazon bought One Medical in 2023 for nearly $4 billion and proceeded to reduce staff while moving more operations online. The company says the changes are intended to expand consumer access to medical care.

Membership plans

Amazon One Medical offers three membership plans:

$9 per month for Prime members, offering "On-demand care, ongoing support for healthcare needs; and

$29 per email visit for pay-per-visit, offering "One-time virtual visit to treat a common condition.

$49 per video visit, offering "One-time virtual visit to treat a common condition.

One Medical operates in over 25 U.S. cities, with clinics in major metropolitan areas. Its focus is on providing convenient, tech-enabled care to urban and suburban populations.