Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of November 02

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Ember Recreational Vehicles, INC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V714000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|EMBER
|E-SERIES
|2024
Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V712000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|NOVA BUS
|LFS ARTIC
|2023
|NOVA BUS
|LFS
|2022–2024
Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V710000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|HEARTLAND
|TORQUE
|2024
|HEARTLAND
|GRAVITY
|2022–2023
|HEARTLAND
|ROAD WARRIOR
|2022–2023
|HEARTLAND
|CYCLONE
|2024
|HEARTLAND
|BIGHORN
|2024
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.