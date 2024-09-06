Write a review
Medicare Information, Scams and News

Health News

Scammers try their Medicare card scheme on a ConsumerAffairs reporter

Medicare shares its go-to list of do's and don'ts

As luck – dumb luck – would have it, scammers recently tried to trick this ConsumerAffairs reporter into turning over their Social Security number under the guise of offering “the new plastic Medicare card”. 

When the phone call came in, the number that popped up on caller ID was from my area code and looked like something I had seen before, so I answered it.

“Mr. Guthrie, we’re calling to see if you’ve received your new plastic Medicare card.”

“No,” I responded. Tell me mo...

    Recent Articles

    Medicare open enrollment is almost here

    Beneficiaries can select or change plans Oct. 15 - Dec. 7

    It's that time of year again. If you are on Medicare, or are newly eligible, the annual open enrollment period to select or change coverage starts October 15 and runs through December 7.

    For starters, you need to review your current plan to make sure it continues to meet your needs. Also, the plan itself might have changed. If so, you may already have received a notice.

    Starting this month you should use Medicare’s Plan Finder to search for a plan that meets your needs. October 15 is the first day you can change your Medicare coverage for next year. On December 7, that window closes.

    January 1

    Coverage for the year begins January 1 if you switched to a new plan. If you stay with the same plan, any changes to coverage, benefits, or costs for the new year will also take effect on that date.

    If you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can leave your plan and switch to Original Medicare. If you switch to Original Medicare, you’ll have until February 14 to also join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to add drug coverage.

    Your coverage will begin the first day of the month after the plan gets your enrollment form. In certain cases, you may be able to make other changes if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

    The basics

    New to Medicare? Here are some basic things you need to know: Medicare plans are divided into parts.

    Part A pays for hospital care, skilled nursing, hospice, and even some home health care. This part is free, providing you or your spouse have been in the Social Security system for at least ten years. If not, premiums can run as much as $407 a month

    Part B is more like regular health insurance, covering doctor visits, preventive care, outpatient care, and hospital visits. Premiums are based on income and are deducted from your Social Security payments if you are receiving benefits. In 2015, Part B cost $104.90 a month for Medicare beneficiaries whose incomes are $85,000 a year or less – $170,000 for a couple – and up to $335.70 for those whose annual income is greater than $214,000.

    Part C is what is known as a Medicare Advantage plan. It combines parts A and B and, in most cases, Part D, the drug plan. Premiums vary by location and coverage. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the average premium in 2016 will be $32.60. Advantage plans often limit where beneficiaries can get their care.

    Part D covers prescription drugs, with premiums of $15 to $50 per month. It isn't required, but here's something to keep in mind; it's cheaper to enroll when you begin Medicare, instead of waiting until you are older.

    Still have questions? AARP has a handy Medicare Question & Answer Tool. You can also visit Medicare.gov, or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to learn more.

    Turning 65? What you should know about Medicare

    AARP's Medicare expert releases new book

    When you celebrate your 65th birthday, it's a transition to your “golden years.” Even if you're still working, you start thinking about the days when you won't be.

    And even if you are still on the job, age 65 marks the time when you transition from private health insurance – if you are fortunate enough to have it – to Medicare, the government's health program for seniors.

    As with any government program, Medicare can be confusing for those who are new to it. To help with the transition, AARP's Medicare expert, Patricia Barry, is out with the second edition of her book, Medicare For Dummies. It's offered as a comprehensive guide for navigating Medicare’s often-confusing complexities and helps consumers avoid mistakes that could be costly.

    Barry outlines what Medicare covers and what beneficiaries pay, offering some tips along the way for reducing out-of-pocket costs.

    Making the right decisions

    “This book will help anybody with Medicare get the best out of their coverage and save money,” said Barry. “Medicare For Dummies is especially useful for people who are about to become eligible for the program, because that’s when they need to make the right decisions—out of an array of often confusing options—and avoid pitfalls that could cost them dearly.”

    The book also provides some of the basics, including how the program is broken down. Medicare Part A is the hospitalization portion of Medicare, covering you when you are admitted to the hospital. According to Medicare, you usually don't pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A coverage if you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes while working. This is sometimes called "premium-free Part A."

    Medicare Part B works like normal health insurance, covering doctor's visits and routine health care.

    Most people pay the Part B premium of $104.90 each month, if you sign up for Part B when you're first eligible.

    Costs

    You pay $147 per year for your Part B deductible. After your deductible is met, you typically pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for most doctor services, outpatient therapy, and durable medical equipment. Costs for higher income beneficiaries may be higher.

    Medicare Part D is the program's prescription drug coverage, which is optional. Many beneficiaries who are healthy and not taking medication often decline this coverage. However, the coverage becomes increasingly expensive for each additional year you wait. If you were to develop a serious illness at age 70, the Part D premiums would be much higher than if you obtained it at age 65.

    Medicare doesn't cover all of your medical costs – only about 80%. That's why many recipients purchase a “supplemental” policy that covers the other 20%.

    Complicated? Sure. In her book, Barry offers readers advice to get the most from the program while avoiding the pitfalls.

    Her advice in a nutshell? Sign up at the right time to avoid lifelong penalties.

    Millions face big Medicare premium hike in 2016

    Millions more won't see any increase

    The latest report from the Social Security Trustees Report assumes that for just the third time since the automatic adjustments were adopted in 1975, people who receive Social Security payments will not receive a cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) in 2016.

    COLAs only kick in when the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the official gauge of inflation, goes up. The CPI is not expected to increase in the base period used to determine the COLA.

    A report by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College says this would have an unintended consequence that would sock some Medicare recipients with a significant Medicare premium hike.

    “Cause a flap”

    “The anticipated lack of a Social Security COLA will cause a flap in the Medicare program because, by law, the cost of higher Medicare Part B premiums cannot be passed on to most beneficiaries when they do not get a raise in their Social Security benefits,” the authors write.

    This unintended consequence also highlights the complicated interaction between Medicare premiums, which are generally deducted automatically from Social Security benefits, and the net benefit – the money available for non-health care expenditures.

    According to the report, the Social Security COLA does not fully reflect the increase in health care costs faced by the elderly because the net Social Security benefit does not keep pace with inflation. While many seniors rely on the inflation adjustment in Social Security, “the rise in Medicare premiums undermines the ability of beneficiaries to maintain their purchasing power for non-health-care items.”

    Medicare recipients are accustomed to paying more each year in premiums. The report finds that, barring any complicating factors, the premium would increase from $104.90 in 2015 to $120.70 for 2016.

    Hold-harmless provision

    But here's the rub; the law contains a hold-harmless provision that limits the dollar increase in the premium to the dollar increase in an individual’s Social Security benefit. This provision applies to roughly 70% of Part B enrollees. They have nothing to worry about.

    The remaining 30% aren't covered by the hold-harmless provision. They include new enrollees during the year; enrollees who do not receive a Social Security benefit check; enrollees with high incomes (who are subject to the income-related premium adjustment), and dual Medicare-Medicaid beneficiaries - whose full premiums are paid by state Medicaid programs.

    Because 70% of Medicare recipients would see no increase in the absence of a Social Security COLA, the Part B premiums for the remaining 30% must be raised enough to offset the rising costs.

    52% premium hike

    “Under the intermediate economic assumptions, the estimated monthly premium in 2016 for these other beneficiaries is $159.30,” the authors write. “That means that, unless the Administration figures out some workaround, the base Part B premium would rise from $104.90 to $159.30 – a 52% increase.”

    For higher income participants, the premiums would rise even higher, based on multiples of $159.30.

    “Clearly, political pressure will build for some kind of work-around,” the report concludes.

    Medicare scammers banned from selling healthcare products

    The scheme took money from seniors’ bank accounts

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached settlements with a group of scammers who falsely promised consumers new Medicare cards in order to obtain their bank account numbers and debit their accounts.

    The settlements, resolving charges the FTC filed last year against Benjamin Todd Workman and Glenn Erikson and their companies, ban the schemers from selling healthcare-related products and services.

    Empty promises

    Telemarketers falsely told consumers they needed their bank account numbers to verify their identities before sending a new Medicare card, promising they would not take money from the accounts. In fact, they took several hundred dollars from each consumer’s account and provided nothing in return. In some cases, the telemarketers falsely promised to provide consumers with identity theft protection services.

    Under the settlement orders, the defendants also are banned from selling identity theft protection-related products and creating or depositing remotely created checks or remotely created payment orders, which are used to make bank account debits.

    They also are prohibited from billing or charging consumers without their consent, misrepresenting material facts about any product or service, violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and selling or otherwise benefiting from customers’ personal information.

    The orders impose a judgment of more than $1.4 million, which will be suspended upon payment of $35,000 by Workman and the surrender of certain bank accounts. In each case, the full judgment will become due immediately if either defendant is found to have misrepresented his financial condition.

    The defendants are Workman, Sun Bright Ventures LLC and Citadel ID Pro LLC, and Erickson and Trident Consulting Partners LLC.

    A little bit more for Social Security recipients next year

    But no change in the Medicare Part B premium

    People who receive monthly Social Security benefits will find a little more in their checks in 2015.

    The Social Security Administration says monthly Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for nearly 64 million people will increase by 1.7% in 2015 the coming year.

    The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which works out to about $22 per month, will begin with benefits that more than 58 million Social Security beneficiaries receive in January 2015. Increased payments to more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2014.

    The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    More changes

    Some other changes that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $118,500 from $117,000.

    Of the estimated 168 million workers who will pay Social Security taxes in 2015, about 10 million will pay higher taxes because of the increase in the taxable maximum.

    Medicare premium

    The bump in benefits is not the only good news for seniors.

    The premium of $104.90 that most people pay each month for Medicare Part B won’t change in 2015. Nor will the Part B deductible of $147 per year.

    At the same time, the government says that if your modified adjusted gross income as reported on your IRS tax return from 2 years ago is above a certain amount, you may pay more.

    Medicare Open Enrollment may bring more policy changes

    If you have an Advantage Plan, you can make changes starting Oct. 15

    For consumers with Medicare Advantage, the 2015 open enrollment period starts October 15 and extends through December 7, 2014. If you want to make changes to your plan, that's your window of opportunity.

    Medicare Advantage is a type of Medicare health plan purchased through a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide Part A and Part B benefits. Medicare Advantage Plans include Health Maintenance Organizations, Preferred Provider Organizations, Private Fee-for-Service Plans, Special Needs Plans, and Medicare Medical Savings Account Plans.

    Being enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan means your Medicare services are covered and paid for outside of Original Medicare. Most Medicare Advantage Plans also offer prescription drug coverage.

    Shopping season

    Just before open enrollment the companies that operate the various Medicare prescription drug and Advantage plans will inform you of any changes for the coming year. You can decide to stick with the plan you have or shop around for another.

    What should you be on the lookout for? If you have a prescription drug plan, the premiums and co-pays you pay can change. That information should be contained in the Annual Notification of Change you will receive by the end of September.

    Medicare Advantage plans themselves can also be subject to change. You might see an increase in co-pays for doctor's visits and outpatient services. There could also be an increase in out of pocket maximum payments.

    Besides changes in costs, there could be changes that require you to go looking for a new health care provider if you keep your current plan.

    Doctors pulling out

    “In the last few years more doctors, and even some hospitals, have been dropping some of the Medicare Advantage plans that they accept,” Brandon Ritchey, an owner of Medicare Health Plans, a health insurance company in Overland Park, Kan., told ConsumerAffairs.

    Ritchey's company sells Medicare Advantage policies in Kansas and Missouri and Medigap supplemental policies nationwide online.

    “If you are planning to change Advantage policies it's best to work with an agent face to face,” he said. “Changing policies can be relatively simple or complicated. But you should work with someone who can explain the process and answer questions.”

    Year of change?

    Ritchey says Medicare recipients should be prepared for changes in their policies this year. His company advises that, due to shrinking doctor reimbursement rates, the pool of doctors who accept Medicare is also shrinking in many areas.

    Early indications suggest that in many areas plans are increasing their premium and copays and some of the zero premium plans may have to begin charging a monthly premium. Living in an area with fewer Medicare eligible consumers may produce the most drastic changes, including the removal of some plans altogether.  

    Researchers find $1.9 billion in Medicare waste

    Harvard study suggests there is a lot more but identifying it isn't always easy

    In 2009 Medicare, the health insurance program for Americans 65 and older, spent $1.9 billion on 26 tests and procedures that studies have shown offer little or no health benefit.

    In other words, the money was wasted. And the researchers who advance this claim say it's “just the tip of the iceberg.”

    Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed Medicare claims data, focusing on the tests and procedures that had been identified as essentially useless. They found that a least one in four – 25% – of Medicare recipients received one or more of those services in 2009.

    Those 26 tests and procedures aren't the only identified as having little or no value. The researchers claim there are hundreds more.

    "We suspect this is just the tip of the iceberg," said study author J. Michael McWilliams, associate professor of health care policy.

    Other warnings

    This is not the first alarm bell to go off over Medicare spending. Last year a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report found improper Medicare payments in Fiscal 2013 surged by nearly 19%, to just over $35 billion.

    In April The New York Times reported a small number of doctors raked in nearly a quarter of the $77 billion paid out in U.S. government health programs, including Medicare.

    The report said in 2010 just 100 doctors received a total of $610 million, including a Florida ophthalmologist who collected $21 million in Medicare payment. Researchers compiling this latest study say the numbers are shocking.

    "We were surprised that these wasteful services were so prevalent," said Aaron Schwartz, lead author of the Harvard study. "Even just looking at a fraction of wasteful services and using our narrowest definitions of waste, we found that one quarter of Medicare beneficiaries undergo procedures or tests that don't tend to help them get better."

    Unneeded services

    The commonly prescribed but ineffective services identified by the researchers include arthroscopic debridement for knee osteoarthritis and a form of back surgery that involves filling collapsed disks with cement.

    These services, the researchers claim, almost never provide any health benefit to patients. In fact, they claim they are almost always wasteful, pointing to recent empirical studies that have been conducted on the effectiveness of the procedures.

    Other procedures were identified as wasteful, even though they can provide significant benefits for patients under very specific circumstances.

    Exceptions

    For example, lower back imaging provides little help for a patient with muscle soreness but it can be lifesaving when used to identify cancer or a spinal abscess.

    With hundreds of medical procedures to consider, the researchers zeroed in on 26 that would stand out using the kind of information available in Medicare claims data. Then they looked for examples of those services that were likely to be a waste of money.

    Waste was hard to isolate, they found, because the criteria used to measure it tends to vary widely.

    Some might disagree

    "How much waste you find varies greatly depending on how you define it,” Schwartz said. “Removed from the clinical details of a particular patient, it is hard to know whether a given procedure might be useful or not."

    But finding and eliminating waste in Medicare can be expected to get increased attention in coming months. According to AARP, the Affordable Care Act shifts Medicare's focus to keeping older people healthy.

    As a result, some coverages may be improved while procedures identified as wasteful or ineffective may no longer be covered, with the money diverted to other uses.

