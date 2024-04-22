Write a review
Sustainability

Political News

Starbucks' new cold cups will use 20% less plastic

The newly designed cold cups will be available in stores this month

Starbucks is taking steps towards being more sustainable with a new line of cold cups that use less plastic. 

With the coffee chain’s plans to cut carbon, water, and waste footprints by 2030, these remodeled cups are another step in that direction. The cups use 10%-20% less plastic compared to the original designs, and will now all use the same size lids. 

A team of researchers led by Kyle Walker has been testing different methods to cut back on plastic use while keeping ...

