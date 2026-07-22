Your desktop computer could be quietly driving up your electric bill

Switching from a traditional desktop PC to a mini PC could reduce computer electricity costs by about 83%.

The average household could save around $67 per year, or about $333 over five years, according to the analysis.

The electricity saved each year is enough to charge a smartphone for more than 90 years or brew about 4,500 cups of coffee.

When people look for ways to lower their electricity bills, they often focus on appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, or heating systems.

But a new analysis from GEEKOM suggests another household device may deserve more attention: the desktop computer.

According to the analysis, a traditional desktop PC uses significantly more electricity than a mini PC while handling the same everyday activities, such as web browsing, email, and office work. Over time, that difference can translate into noticeable savings on a home's electric bill, especially for people who spend several hours each day using a computer.

“Computers have quietly become devices used for the longest periods in many homes,” Max Tang, CMO at GEEKOM, said. “A desktop that stays powered for hours every day can add up to hundreds of dollars in electricity costs over its lifetime. Helping people see that hidden cost gives them another way to make smarter choices about their technology.”

Why mini PCs use less energy

The analysis estimates that a standard desktop computer draws about 150 watts during everyday use, while a mini PC uses about 25 watts. Assuming the computer is used for eight hours a day throughout the year, that equals roughly 438 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually for a desktop, compared with about 73 kWh for a mini PC.

At average U.S. residential electricity rates, that works out to approximately $80 a year to operate a desktop versus about $13 for a mini PC. That's an estimated savings of about $67 annually, or roughly $333 over a typical five-year lifespan — an 83% reduction in electricity costs.

The amount households save depends on where they live because electricity prices vary by state. Hawaii residents could save the most, at about $170 per year, followed by Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California. Even in states with lower electricity rates, the analysis found households could still save around $45 annually by making the switch.

To help put those energy savings into perspective, GEEKOM estimates the 365 kWh saved each year is enough electricity to charge a smartphone for more than 90 years, power an LED light bulb for more than three decades, brew about 4,500 cups of coffee, or run a refrigerator for nearly 11 months.

What this means for consumers

For people who use a computer for work, school, or everyday household tasks, energy use may be another factor worth considering when it's time to replace an older machine.

The analysis found that the longer a computer stays powered on each day, the greater the potential savings.

While actual electricity costs depend on the computer's hardware, workload, and local utility rates, the findings suggest that choosing a more energy-efficient computer could help reduce long-term operating costs without changing the way many people use their computers every day.