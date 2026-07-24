Used EV prices surge as Tesla models lead market rebound

Used electric vehicle prices rose 7.4% in June from a year earlier, while overall used car prices declined 1.3%.

All four Tesla models ranked among the 10 used vehicles with the largest price increases.

Higher gasoline prices appear to be renewing consumer interest in EVs, but shoppers should compare total ownership costs before buying.

Used electric vehicles are getting more expensive, reversing a long stretch in which falling resale values created bargains for shoppers but frustrated existing owners.

The average price of a used EV between one and five years old reached $33,305 in June, according to a new iSeeCars study. That was $2,308, or 7.4%, higher than in June 2025.

By comparison, the average price across all one- to five-year-old used vehicles fell 1.3% to $32,395, a decline of $412 from a year earlier.

“A shopper who delayed buying a used electric vehicle this spring may now face a noticeably higher price, even as the broader used car market remains flat or down,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said.

The company attributes the turnaround in part to higher gasoline prices, which may have encouraged more drivers to consider vehicles that do not require gasoline. Brauer said the shift in EV demand became apparent after gasoline prices remained elevated for about a month.

EV prices gain momentum

The increase did not happen all at once. Used EV prices were still 3.4% below year-ago levels in March, when the average price stood at $30,535.

Prices then rose above their year-earlier levels for three straight months:

April: $31,984, up 2.7%

May: $32,467, up 5.2%

June: $33,305, up 7.4%

That means the average price increased by $2,770 between March and June alone.

The broader used vehicle market followed a different course. Average prices declined year over year in five of the first six months of 2026 and were unchanged in the other month, suggesting buyers may still find better negotiating conditions outside the EV category.

Tesla prices rise sharply

Tesla led the rebound, with all four of its used models posting double-digit price increases:

The Model X had the largest increase of any vehicle in the study. Its average used price climbed 17.5%, or $9,066, to $60,950.

The Tesla Model 3 rose 13.5% to an average of $28,520.

The Model S increased 13.1% to $52,787.

The Model Y gained 12% to reach $32,916.

The Porsche Taycan was the fifth EV among the 20 vehicles with the largest increases. Its average price rose 8.9% to $85,147.

Other vehicles posting sizable gains included the BMW X2, MINI Countryman, Ford Mustang convertible, and Honda Pilot.

None of the 20 models with the biggest price declines was fully electric. The steepest drop belonged to the Lincoln Corsair hybrid, which fell 14.7% to an average of $37,312. The Porsche 911 declined 10.6%, while the Audi Q5 hybrid fell 7.5%.

What used-EV shoppers should consider

Rising prices could reduce some of the savings available to consumers considering a used EV. However, the purchase price is only one part of the calculation.

Buyers should consider the cost and availability of home charging, local electricity rates, expected annual mileage, insurance premiums, and potential battery repairs. They should also have the battery’s condition and remaining capacity evaluated before buying.

Tax incentives may change the equation, but eligibility can depend on the vehicle, sale price, buyer’s income, and where the purchase is made.

The findings are based on iSeeCars’ analysis of more than 1.8 million one- to five-year-old used vehicles sold in June 2025 and June 2026. The company compared average listing prices for individual models during the two periods.