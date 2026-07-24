Back-to-school supply prices are climbing — where you shop matters most

The average cost of a 20-item school supply list rose 20% compared with last year, according to FinanceBuzz.

Dollar General and Walmart offered the lowest overall prices, while Michaels had the highest total cost.

Comparing prices between retailers could save families well over $100 on the same list of supplies.

Back-to-school shopping is an annual tradition for many families, but this year's supply lists may come with a bigger price tag than expected.

A new analysis from FinanceBuzz found that the average cost of buying 20 common school supplies has increased significantly compared with last year, making it even more important to pay attention to where those items are purchased.

To compare prices, researchers looked at online costs for common elementary, middle, and high school supplies across 10 major retailers. The list included everyday essentials like notebooks, folders, backpacks, calculators, pens, pencils, binders, and paper, allowing for an apples-to-apples comparison between stores.

Some stores are far cheaper than others

FinanceBuzz found that the average cost of the full shopping list reached $123.70 this year, up from $102.87 in 2025 — a 20% increase. Every retailer included in the study charged more than it did a year ago, although the size of those increases varied widely.

Here’s a look at how the stores stacked up:

Dollar General came in as the least expensive option, with the complete list totaling $73.25.

Walmart followed closely behind at $74.84, making it the only other retailer where shoppers could buy every item for less than $100.

Meijer and Target rounded out the more affordable options, totaling $105.44 and $111.84, respectively.

Office supply chains like Office Depot and Staples landed in the middle of the pack, running shoppers $126.45 and $127.08, respectively.

Michaels had the highest overall cost at $210.67 — nearly three times as much as Dollar General.

Walgreens and Amazon also ranked among the more expensive places to purchase the full list of supplies, costing shoppers $169.57 and $141.77, respectively.

Researchers also noted that no single retailer had the lowest price on every item, with Walmart offering the best prices on seven products and Meijer leading on five.

What this means for shoppers

The findings suggest that families who automatically head to one favorite retailer could end up paying much more than necessary. Even though shopping at a single store may be more convenient, comparing prices before heading to the checkout could lead to meaningful savings.

FinanceBuzz also recommends looking into back-to-school tax holidays if they're available in your state and taking advantage of rewards offered by store credit cards for planned purchases. While supply costs have increased across the board, a little comparison shopping may help stretch the back-to-school budget further this year.