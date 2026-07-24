FDA reports recall of more than 1.5 million eggs over salmonella risk

More than 1.5 million dozen eggs recalled after routine testing found possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination at two Texas farms.

The recall affects eggs sold under multiple brand names at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery stores, and other retailers in six Southern states.

Consumers are urged to check carton codes and discard or return affected eggs, even if they appear fresh and unbroken.

Consumers in six Southern states are being urged to check their refrigerators after Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. voluntarily recalled more than 1.5 million dozen shell eggs because they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, a bacterium that can cause serious foodborne illness.

The recall covers 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced at two company farms in Texas. The eggs were distributed between June 6 and July 3 and sold under multiple brand names at retail stores and to foodservice customers.

The FDA said the eggs were shipped to retailers in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in all six states received recalled products, along with other smaller retailers.

How to identify recalled eggs

Consumers should check egg cartons for:

Plant code P-1950 or 0840962

Julian dates 157 through 184

"Best By" or "Sell By" dates ranging from July 20 through Aug. 17, 2026

The FDA has posted a complete list of affected brand names and product photos on its recall website.

No illnesses reported

The company said the recall was initiated after routine environmental monitoring and root-cause analysis indicated the potential presence of Salmonella Enteritidis at the affected farms.

Distribution from those facilities has been suspended while the company works with regulators. As of the recall announcement, no illnesses had been reported.

Health risks

Salmonella Enteritidis can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. While most healthy people recover within several days, the infection can be severe or even life-threatening for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In some cases, the bacteria can spread into the bloodstream, leading to more serious complications.

What consumers should do

The FDA advises consumers not to eat the recalled eggs. Instead, they should: