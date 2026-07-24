Lone star tick linked to rare virus in New York for the first time

Researchers confirmed the first known case of Bourbon virus in New York state, linked to a lone star tick on Long Island.

The study combined patient testing, tick surveillance, and deer blood samples to look for evidence that the virus is circulating locally.

While Bourbon virus remains rare, the findings suggest healthcare providers and the public should be aware of another potential tick-borne illness.

For many people, tick season brings concerns about Lyme disease. But researchers say another, much rarer infection may also deserve attention.

A new study led by Stony Brook Medicine confirmed the first known case of Bourbon virus in New York state, marking another disease associated with the expanding range of the lone star tick.

The virus was first identified in Kansas in 2014 and remains uncommon, but unlike many bacterial tick-borne illnesses, there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for it. Researchers say the discovery doesn't mean the virus is widespread, but it does suggest that it is now circulating in parts of New York and could make diagnosing tick-related illnesses more complicated.

“There are a lot of lone start ticks in New York and in the Northeast, we have dense populations, and when someone is infected with Bourbon virus symptoms they are similar to other tick-born infections,” researcher Luis Marcos, MD, said in a news release.

“For these reasons, the Bourbon virus is likely more prevalent than we think in our region and other cases are likely not being diagnosed.”

The study

To investigate whether Bourbon virus had become established in the region, researchers looked beyond the initial patient.

The team reviewed the case of a Long Island resident who became ill after a lone star tick carrying Bourbon virus was identified. They also conducted extensive surveillance by collecting thousands of lone star ticks from public areas in Suffolk County and testing them for the virus.

In addition, they analyzed blood samples from hundreds of hunter-harvested white-tailed deer from across New York. Deer are commonly used in surveillance because exposure to the virus can be detected through antibodies in their blood, helping researchers understand where the virus may be circulating even when human infections are rare.

The results

The surveillance found Bourbon virus in several tick pools collected from Suffolk County, and many deer from the same area showed evidence of previous exposure. Together, those findings indicate the virus is actively circulating on Long Island.

Researchers say Bourbon virus infections remain rare, but the symptoms — such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches — can resemble those of other tick-borne illnesses, making diagnosis challenging.

Because there are no antiviral treatments or vaccines available, the authors say awareness among healthcare providers is important, particularly in areas where lone star ticks are becoming more common.

For consumers, the findings are another reminder that avoiding tick bites, checking for ticks after spending time outdoors, and seeking medical care if illness develops after a tick bite remain important steps during tick season.

The researchers explained that these findings “further highlights the need for expanded viral surveillance, clinical testing, and assay development to improve clinical decision-making and inform tick-borne disease epidemiology and vector management.”