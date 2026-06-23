Why families are scaling back vacation plans in 2026

Many families are scaling back summer vacations in 2026, with one in four parents planning a staycation or skipping travel altogether as rising costs reshape plans.

A survey from K12 found that nearly half of parents have gone into debt or overspent on credit to fund summer trips, while many feel pressure to create a “perfect” vacation experience.

Experts say memorable summers don’t have to come with a hefty price tag — intentional staycations, local activities and realistic budgets can help families make lasting memories without overspending.

Summer vacations have long been a highlight for many families, but this year, rising costs are forcing parents to rethink their plans.

Instead of splurging on dream getaways, many households are embracing what online education provider K12 calls the “Compromise Summer” — a season defined by budget-friendly choices and scaled-back expectations.

According to a new survey of more than 1,000 parents, affordability concerns are leading some families to skip major trips altogether, while others are finding creative ways to enjoy summer without overspending.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dacey Mayhoff, Sr. Director Research + Insights, K12 to learn more about the ways that consumers can save on summer vacations and still have fun, memorable summers.

Key findings

Here’s a look at some of the top findings from K12’s survey:

One in four American parents is planning to skip the big trip this summer, either as a pure staycation (15%) or with no specific travel plans (10%).

Searches for “staycation ideas” jumped 76% year over year nationwide, led by Philadelphia (+300%), Miami and Atlanta (+233% each), and Houston (+220%).

Nearly half of parents (46%) have gone into debt or overspent on credit to pay for a family summer vacation, with Gen X leading every generation at 51%.

39% of Gen Z parents admit they’ve made their summer plans sound bigger or more exciting than they really are, nearly double the rate of Millennial parents (21%) and Gen X parents (19%).

30% of parents who took a big family summer trip say their kids didn’t actually enjoy it.

“Families have been struggling with financial pressure for quite a while now: increasing expenses, pressure to present a social media-worthy experience, and the belief that children need an unforgettable experience in summertime,” Mayhoff said.

“”If we consider that families across different income brackets spend, on average, between approximately $1,750 and more than $5,000 on summer vacations, it’s understandable that parents are beginning to question whether this expense is worth it.”

Breaking past the ‘perfect image’

K12’s survey found that for many parents, the vacation is more about the appearance of having the “perfect family trip” rather than the experience itself. Seventy-two percent of parents said they felt guilty about not making their vacation spectacular enough, and 39% of Gen Z parents admitted they felt pressure to make their summer plans more impressive than they were.

Mayhoff is encouraging parents to let go of that “perfect image” and plan a summer that feels authentic and fun to their specific families.

“Rather than feeling like summer planning has to be perfect, we encourage parents to let their kids help make the plan by asking what they really want to do before going back to school,” she said.

“According to the findings of our research, 55% of kids prioritize spending their summer with someone over visiting any particular place, and 30% of parents who went on vacation admitted that kids did not appreciate it. So before going all in on a big trip, consider talking as a family about how you want to spend that time together.”

Another tip: parents should decide on the budget based on what they can afford to pay in cash, rather than using their credit card.

Make a staycation intentional

As more consumers across the country are searching for information on staycations, Mayhoff suggests taking the time to intentionally plan the trip and make it just as memorable as you would a more lavish trip.

“The families who claimed to have incredible staycations all shared one thing in common: they planned their summer intentionally, rather than viewing it as a compromise,” she said. “There is a big difference between ‘staying home’ for the summer and deliberately planning a staycation.

“The secret to having an amazing staycation—based on the opinions of parents—comes down to activities such as going to local beaches or pools (43%), visiting local attractions (42%), attending concerts or festivals (34%), and going to local amusement parks (32%).”

Make realistic plans

If an expensive vacation isn’t in the cards this summer, that’s okay! There are ways to budget for future trips and make the most of trips this year that are closer to home.

Here are some of Mayhoff’s best long-term budgeting strategies for families:

Start saving in advance for the vacation you want. However, you should also be open to rethinking what vacation means for your family. Parents often feel that kids need big hotels and expensive destinations, but in reality, kids need time with people they love away from their normal routine. A weekend at a lake house can be just as memorable as a trip to Disney World, at a fraction of the cost.

See what your city has to offer. With one in four American families choosing to stay close to home this summer, there's a real and growing local economy around festivals, day trips, and local attractions. These are worth researching with the same energy and excitement that you'd put into booking flights.

Set a budget first. The most common mistake is building a dream trip and then trying to make the finances fit afterward.

“Choosing a compromise summer is not a failure — in fact, it’s an opportunity to teach our kids how to rest, have fun, and make meaningful memories in a way that works for the whole family,” Mayhoff said.