Verizon Fios customers lose STARZ as contract dispute drags on

Verizon Fios customers lost STARZ channels and related streaming access after the companies’ contract expired September 30.

Verizon says STARZ is demanding unreasonable rates, while STARZ accuses Verizon of refusing to negotiate productively.

Affected customers can receive bill credits, and viewers can subscribe to STARZ separately while the dispute continues.

Verizon Fios customers have lost access to STARZ after the television provider and premium entertainment network failed to agree on a new distribution contract.

The agreement expired at the end of September. The interruption affects STARZ programming on Fios channels, On Demand, and access to the STARZ app through a Fios subscription. Verizon’s notice also identifies STARZ ENCORE, IndiePlex, and RetroPlex among the affected brands.

That leaves subscribers without their usual access to the “Power” franchise, “Outlander,” “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” “P-Valley,” and STARZ’s movie library. Other affected programming includes “Fightland” and “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” according to STARZ.

They said-they said

The companies have offered sharply different accounts of why negotiations failed.

Verizon says it is trying to protect customers from unjustified price increases. In a statement reported by TheWrap, the company accused STARZ of using public warnings about a potential blackout to pressure Verizon into accepting higher rates that would increase customers’ monthly bills.

STARZ disputes that characterization. Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks, said Verizon misrepresented the network’s position and had been unwilling to negotiate productively.

“We stand ready to reach a fair agreement that restores STARZ to Verizon customers as quickly as possible,” Hoffman said.

She also argued that removing STARZ reduces viewers’ choices, particularly access to programming featuring voices and experiences historically underrepresented in mainstream entertainment.

For customers, the immediate questions are how to keep watching and what happens to their bills.

Credit available

Verizon says residential customers whose television package includes STARZ, such as Most or Ultimate, can claim a one-time $5 credit at verizon.com/homeoffers. The credit should appear within one or two billing cycles and may not be combined with certain other credit offers.

Customers who purchase STARZ as a premium add-on will receive a retroactive credit covering its full value for the duration of the interruption, Verizon says. Those credits should also appear within one or two billing cycles.

Viewers who want to continue watching can purchase a separate streaming subscription through STARZ. Before signing up, consumers should check the introductory offer, renewal price, and cancellation terms. A separate subscription creates an additional bill to track while Fios access remains interrupted.

Verizon’s posted notice says negotiations are continuing and that it hopes to restore the programming soon. It provides no date for its return.