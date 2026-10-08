Used-car prices have softened heading into the end of 2026

Wholesale used-vehicle prices fell in September, and Cox Automotive cut its year-end forecast to a gain of just 0.2% over December 2025.

Models worth comparing include the Buick Encore GX, Nissan Rogue, and Lincoln Corsair hybrid, which posted price declines in an earlier national study.

Affordable cars remain scarce, making financing, condition, and expected ownership costs essential parts of finding a deal.

Consumers shopping for a used vehicle during the final months of 2026 may find a more favorable market, although the latest figures offer little evidence of an across-the-board price collapse.

Cox Automotive’s Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell to 205.9 in September, down 1.1% from August and 0.6% from a year earlier, after adjustments for vehicle mix, mileage, and seasonality. The company now expects the index to finish 2026 just 0.2% above its year-end 2025 level, compared with the 2% increase it projected in July.

Higher fuel costs and interest rates helped weaken wholesale values during the third quarter. Larger pickups and SUVs experienced declining demand and values, while older, less expensive vehicles held up better. Vehicles returning from leases are also becoming more plentiful, adding supply.

“We are in the weakest season for wholesale valuations, and as September closed, depreciation was steeper than we typically see this time of year,” said Jeremy Robb, chief economist, Cox Automotive. “The first half of the year actually showed more appreciation than usual, even in the face of higher fuel prices. But with the conflict in the Middle East ongoing, diesel prices at record highs, and interest rates climbing rapidly — increasingly worrying both businesses and consumers — wholesale prices have felt the sting.”

Those trends suggest shoppers may find more negotiating room on larger vehicles. But the Manheim Index measures wholesale transactions between industry buyers and sellers; it does not measure what consumers pay at dealerships.

Retail prices illustrate that distinction. Autotrader reported an average used-vehicle listing price of $27,239 in August, up 7% from a year earlier. Vehicles priced below $15,000 accounted for only 15.1% of inventory and had a relatively tight 29-day supply.

Models worth putting on the shopping list

An iSeeCars analysis of one- to five-year-old vehicles provides some leads. Its June figures showed several models getting cheaper even as others increased in price.

These are historical national averages, rather than current local offers or forecasts for December. Still, the declines make these models reasonable starting points for comparison shopping. The Corsair hybrid’s average price fell $6,454, while the Rogue and Encore GX offer lower purchase-price entry points.

For buyers focused on affordable transportation, another iSeeCars study assessed purchase prices alongside predicted remaining vehicle life. Among five-year-old vehicles, the Honda Fit ranked first overall, while the Buick Encore led SUVs.

Other candidates included the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and Volkswagen Jetta. Their average listing prices in the study were $17,104, $14,312, and $16,608, respectively. The five-year-old Encore averaged $16,030. These figures came from vehicles sold during July through December 2025, so they serve as value benchmarks rather than today’s price quotes. Predicted longevity also cannot guarantee the condition of an individual car.

Financing can change the deal

A certified pre-owned vehicle deserves consideration when discounted financing offsets a higher asking price.

Kelley Blue Book’s October roundup lists 1.99% financing for up to 36 months on eligible 2025–2026 HondaTrue Certified Civics, with an advertised expiration of November 2. It also lists 2.99% financing for 36 months on eligible Lincoln Certified vehicles through January 4, 2027. Buyers should verify credit requirements, vehicle eligibility, and regional availability.

Shoppers should compare the full purchase price and total borrowing cost, obtain an insurance quote, and request a breakdown of dealer charges. A vehicle history report and an independent inspection can help determine whether a discounted car represents worthwhile savings.

Waiting for December may produce additional choices, but buyers should judge each vehicle against comparable local listings. A well-maintained car at a competitive price can offer better value than a larger discount on one facing expensive repairs.