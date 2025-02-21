Write a review
U.S. among three most-expensive countries for Netflix in 2024, research says

Netflix is among the priciest in the U.S., ranking as one of the least affordable globally, with recent price hikes across all plans in 2025. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

Denmark, Switzerland and Lichtenstein rank near the U.S.

Netflix is much costlier in the U.S. than most of the world.

The U.S. ranked as the third or fourth most expensive country for Netflix among basic, standard and premium plans in 2024, based on the price per TV show or movie, according to research firm Comparitech.

In terms of price per month, the U.S. also ranked among the top three or four most expensive countries, along with Denmark, Switzerland and Lichtenstein, Comparitech said.

In January, Netflix raised its prices after it reported a record jump in subscribers.

Its cheapest plan with ads will go from $6.99 to $7.99 per month and the standard ad-free tier will go from $15.49 to $17.99.

Netflix's highest-priced premium tier is also going up from $22.99 to $24.99 per month.

