Too much sitting increases Alzheimer’s risk, even if you exercise

A new study links prolonged sedentary behavior to increased risk of cognitive decline and brain shrinkage associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Even daily exercise does not offset the negative impact of extended sitting, especially in individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.

Researchers emphasize the importance of reducing total sitting time as a strategy to support brain health in aging adults.

Studies from a decade ago suggested “sitting is the new smoking,” suggesting that a sedentary lifestyle was bad for your health. Now, a new study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh reveals that spending too much time sitting, even for those who exercise regularly, can significantly increase the risk of cognitive decline and brain shrinkage associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, the research explores the effects of sedentary behavior in aging adults and its link to neurodegeneration. The findings carry serious implications for the more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and the millions more at risk.

Tracking movement, measuring impact

Admittedly, it was a small sample. The research, led by Dr. Marissa Gogniat, assistant professor of Neurology at the University of Pittsburgh, involved 404 adults aged 50 and older.

Participants wore activity-tracking devices for a week, providing detailed data on how much time they spent sitting or lying down. The researchers then analyzed this sedentary behavior against cognitive tests and brain imaging over a seven-year period.

The results were clear: individuals who were more sedentary experienced greater cognitive decline and notable shrinkage in brain regions critical for memory and Alzheimer’s development. These effects were observed regardless of participants’ exercise routines.

Genetic risk increases the threat

The study found that individuals carrying the APOE-e4 allele—a known genetic marker for Alzheimer’s disease—were particularly susceptible to the negative effects of sedentary behavior. This suggests that lifestyle modifications may be especially vital for those with an elevated genetic risk.

“Reducing your risk for Alzheimer’s disease is not just about working out once a day,” Gogniat said. “Minimizing the time spent sitting, even if you do exercise daily, reduces the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The research was supported by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institute on Aging and adds to a growing body of evidence that daily habits—beyond structured workouts—play a pivotal role in long-term cognitive health.

