Consumer product safety recall roundup for May 29, 2026

Recall roundup: Consumer, food and product safety alerts

Here is a roundup of recent recalls and safety warnings from the CPSC, FDA and FSIS, including furniture, toys, batteries, medical devices, foods and other household products.

Joy Furniture seating poses fire risk Joy Furniture is recalling about 10,400 Talan and Royce sofas, loveseats and recliners after dozens of overheating incidents involving the power recliner switch. The power switch can malfunction and overheat, creating a fire hazard.

About 10,400 units were sold at Raymour & Flanigan stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Consumers should unplug the furniture, stop using the power recliner switch and arrange a free in-home switch replacement. Zhejiang Mingrui Furniture Co. Ltd., also known as Joy Furniture, is recalling Talan and Royce Collection sofas, loveseats and recliners sold through Raymour & Flanigan. The company says the power switch on the reclining furniture can fail and overheat, creating a serious fire danger in the home. The hazard The recalled furniture can develop problems in the power switch used to control the recliner function. According to the recall notice, the firm received 41 reports involving smoking, burning and electrical odor, including two fires. No injuries were reported, but consumers are being warned to act immediately because overheating electrical parts can ignite nearby materials. What to do Consumers should stop using the power recliner switch right away and unplug the power cord from the furniture immediately. Joy Furniture is offering a free replacement power recliner switch with an upgraded switch, and an authorized technician will perform the repair at the consumer’s home. Consumers can start the process at https://www.warrantyservice.com/JoyFurnitureRecall. Company contact Joy Furniture at 888-297-7570 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, by email at joyfurniturerecall@warrantyservice.com, or online at https://www.warrantyservice.com/JoyFurnitureRecall. Source

Mainstays dressers can tip over Walmart is recalling about 165,000 Mainstays 9-drawer fabric dressers because the units are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. The dressers can tip over and trap children, creating a risk of serious injury or death.

About 165,000 dressers were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com for about $80.

Consumers should stop using the dresser if it is not anchored, move it away from children and request a full refund from Walmart. Walmart is recalling Mainstays-branded 9-drawer fabric dressers made by Hop Thang Interior Wood Co. Ltd. of Vietnam. The black metal-framed dressers with nine fabric drawers were sold nationwide, and regulators say they violate the federal safety standard for clothing storage units under the STURDY Act. The hazard The recalled dressers are unstable unless they are anchored to the wall, which means they can tip over onto a child. Tip-over incidents can cause crushing injuries, entrapment and death. No incidents had been reported at the time of the recall, but the CPSC said the product does not meet mandatory safety requirements designed to prevent these tragedies. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them where children cannot reach them. Walmart is offering a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the drawers to any Walmart store and dispose of the frame according to local and state regulations. Company contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for more information. Source

SLF sauna blankets can overheat Tzumi Electronics is recalling about 3,600 SLF Sauna Blankets after receiving reports that the products overheated and damaged nearby furniture. The sauna blankets can overheat, creating fire and burn hazards.

About 3,600 units were sold at Target, Macy’s and Snappy stores and online at Target.com for about $130.

Consumers should stop using the blanket, confirm eligibility with Tzumi and follow the company’s replacement instructions. Tzumi Electronics is recalling SLF Sauna Blankets, model 30065TAR with serial number WF2236430065. The black blanket was sold with a control panel and wireless remote, and the company says the unit can overheat during use. The hazard Overheating electrical wellness products can ignite surrounding materials or burn users who are in contact with the product. Tzumi said it received six reports of the blankets overheating, including five reports of minor property damage to furniture. No injuries were listed, but the risk is serious enough for an immediate stop-use notice. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled sauna blankets immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a replacement. Consumers should first visit www.tzumi.com/recalls to confirm eligibility. If the product is confirmed, consumers should unplug the blanket, cut the power cord, write “Recalled” on the controller and submit photos showing the serial number and the “Recalled” marking as instructed by the company. Company contact Tzumi Electronics at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at saunablanketrecall@tzumi.com, or online at www.tzumi.com/recalls. Source

Giantex lounge chairs pose amputation risk Giantex is recalling about 1,155 outdoor lounge chairs after a report that a consumer’s finger was amputated while adjusting the chair. A pinch point in the adjustable locking system can catch fingers and cause amputation injuries.

About 1,155 blue lounge chairs were sold on Giantex.com and Amazon.com for $75 to $90.

Consumers should stop using the chair immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Giantex Inc. of Ontario, California, is recalling Giantex outdoor lounge chairs, model NP10025NY. The blue reclining chairs use a five-position adjustable locking system, and the company says consumers can place their fingers into a dangerous pinch point while changing the backrest position. The hazard The risk arises when users adjust the backrest and their fingers enter a gap in the chair’s mechanism. Giantex reported one incident in which a consumer’s finger was amputated. That kind of severe injury led the CPSC to classify the defect as an amputation hazard, even though the number of units involved is relatively small. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. The company will either send a prepaid return package or instruct consumers to destroy the chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric and sending photographic proof of destruction. Company contact Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885 anytime, by email at support@giantex.com, or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice or https://www.giantex.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION.” Source

Light-up racket sets expose button batteries Missry Associates is recalling about 2,016 Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Sets because children can access hazardous button cell batteries. The toy violates federal rules because the battery compartment screw does not remain attached and button batteries in the shuttlecock are easily accessible.

About 2,016 sets were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide for about $10.

Consumers should stop using the set, keep the shuttlecock away from children and contact the company for a full refund. Missry Associates Inc., doing business as Misco Enterprises, is recalling Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Sets, model MT2287. The set includes two black rackets, a ball and a shuttlecock, and regulators say the design gives children access to button cell batteries that can cause catastrophic internal injuries if swallowed. The hazard The recalled toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the screw used to secure the battery compartment does not stay attached when the compartment is opened, and the button cell batteries in the shuttlecock can be reached by children. If swallowed, button or coin batteries can burn through internal tissue and lead to severe injury or death. No incidents were reported before the recall. What to do Consumers should stop using the racket set immediately, take the shuttlecock away from children and contact Missry Associates for a full refund. The company says consumers should throw the set and shuttlecock in the trash and email a photo of the discarded product to toys@misco.us to receive the refund. Company contact Missry Associates at 800-336-4726 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at toys@misco.us, or online at https://miscotoys.com/#recall or https://miscotoys.com and click on “RECALL.” Source

Portable steam saunas can cause burns Giantex is recalling about 1,000 Giantex and Costway portable steam saunas after reports of burns, including one second-degree burn. The steam diffuser can sit too close to the user’s body, allowing hot steam to cause burns.

About 1,000 portable steam saunas were sold on Amazon and Walmart for $68 to $100.

Consumers should stop using the saunas, destroy the steam unit cord as instructed and request a full refund. Giantex Inc. is recalling Giantex and Costway 2-liter and 3-liter Portable Steam Saunas sold online. The problem is not with the enclosure itself but with the steam diffuser, which can be positioned too close to a person’s body and direct hot steam onto the skin. The hazard Direct contact with hot steam can cause painful burns quickly, especially on exposed extremities. Giantex said it received nine incident reports involving burns to consumers’ arms or legs, including one report of a second-degree burn. Those reports underscore that this is not a theoretical defect but one tied to real injuries. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled portable steam saunas immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. The company says consumers will be asked to destroy the product by unplugging the steam unit, cutting its cord and sending a photo of the destroyed unit by email or through the recall page. Company contact Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885 anytime, by email at support@giantex.com, or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice or https://www.giantex.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION.” Source

Fidget spinner toy includes loose batteries Anzmtosn’s Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls sold on Amazon are being recalled because a mini flashlight packaged with the toy contains accessible button batteries. The included mini flashlight lets children access removable button cell batteries, creating a deadly ingestion hazard.

About 872 units were sold on Amazon.com for about $17.

Consumers should take the flashlight away from children, remove and dispose of the batteries and seek a full refund. Shenzhenshibangduoladianzikejimaoyi Co., Ltd., doing business as Anzmtosn, is recalling Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls, model FS0862. The metal toy was sold with a small flashlight meant to create a glowing effect, but the flashlight’s button cell batteries can be accessed too easily by children. The hazard The toy violates the mandatory safety standard for toys because the mini flashlight contains button cell batteries that children can reach. If swallowed, those batteries can cause internal chemical burns and can be fatal. No incidents were reported in the recall notice, but the hazard is serious because button batteries can lodge in a child’s body without immediate symptoms. What to do Consumers should immediately take the mini flashlight away from children and stop using it. Anzmtosn says consumers should remove the batteries, properly dispose of them right away, throw away the mini flashlight and email a photo of the discarded flashlight to Anzmtosn53@163.com to receive a full refund. Company contact Anzmtosn toll-free at 832-829-9488 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at Anzmtosn53@163.com. Source

MiniWarGaming magnets create ingestion danger MiniWarGaming is recalling about 22,624 MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon disc magnets because the small, powerful magnets can be deadly if swallowed. The magnets are small enough and strong enough to violate federal rules and can cause internal injuries if ingested.

About 22,624 magnets were sold in hobby and game shops, on Forge.miniwargaming.com and on Amazon.com.

Consumers should stop using the magnets and contact MiniWarGaming for a prepaid return label and full refund. MiniWarGaming Inc., doing business as MiniWarGaming Forge and Primal Horizon, is recalling a range of disc magnets sold for hobby and gaming use. The silver magnets were sold in small sizes that fit within CPSC’s small-parts cylinder while exceeding the strength allowed by federal rules. The hazard When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract one another, or other metal objects, through intestinal tissue. That can cause perforations, twisting, blockages, blood poisoning and death. No injuries were reported, but the CPSC said the product violates the mandatory safety standard for magnets because of the size and magnetic force involved. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately and keep them away from children. MiniWarGaming says consumers should contact the company for instructions on how to receive a prepaid shipping label and return the products for a full refund. Company contact MiniWarGaming at 888-561-6860 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@miniwargaming.com, or online at https://forge.miniwargaming.com/pages/recalls or https://forge.miniwargaming.com/ and click “Recall.” Source

Promotional magnetic balls violate toy rules Daoen is recalling about 1,000 Zen magnetic ball sets that were distributed as free promotional items because the loose high-powered magnets pose an ingestion hazard. The magnetic balls violate the mandatory toy standard because children can access loose, high-powered magnets.

About 1,000 sets were distributed as free promotional items from December 2025 through February 2026.

Consumers should take the magnets away from children immediately and dispose of them. Daoen Inc. of City of Industry, California, is recalling Zen-branded magnetic ball sets that were handed out as promotional items. Each set contains four textured magnetic balls in a zippered case, and regulators say the loose magnets create a serious risk for children. The hazard Like other high-powered magnet products recalled in recent years, these balls can cause devastating internal injuries if more than one is swallowed. The magnets can attract each other inside the digestive tract and cause perforations, twisting, blockages, blood poisoning and death. No incidents were reported in this case. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. The recall notice does not describe a return program, so the safest course is to remove the product from the home and make sure children cannot access it. Company contact Daoen can be reached by email at randyyangyy@gmail.com. Source

Coin battery packaging lacks child safeguards Proudly American Store is recalling about 8,000 VL2020 lithium coin batteries sold on Amazon because the packaging is not child-resistant and required warning labels are missing. The batteries violate Reese’s Law requirements for child-resistant packaging and warning labels, increasing the danger of ingestion.

About 8,000 battery packs were sold on Amazon.com for about $11.

Consumers should move the batteries away from children, stop using them and contact the importer for a full refund. Proudly American Store, of Canada, is recalling VL2020 lithium coin batteries sold online. The problem is not just the batteries themselves but the way they were packaged and labeled, which regulators say fails to meet federal child-safety rules. The hazard The batteries were sold in packaging that is not child-resistant and do not carry the warning labels required by Reese’s Law. If a button or coin battery is swallowed, it can cause severe internal chemical burns and death. No incidents were reported, but the CPSC says the product violates federal law intended to reduce battery-ingestion injuries. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled batteries immediately, place them in an area children cannot access and contact Proudly American Store for a full refund. The company says consumers will be asked to dispose of the batteries according to local hazardous-waste guidelines. Company contact Proudly American Store by email at proudlyamericanstorerecall@gmail.com. Source

Unsafe pool drain covers spur warning The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Asixxsix pool drain covers immediately because the covers do not meet required federal safety markings and instructions. The drain covers can increase entrapment and drowning risks because they do not comply with the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act.

The covers were sold on Amazon.com from October 2023 through April 2026 for about $18, with no unit count provided.

Consumers should remove and replace the covers immediately and stop using any pool equipped with them until compliant covers are installed. The CPSC issued an urgent warning, rather than a standard recall, for Asixxsix pool drain covers sold online. Regulators said the covers do not bear required product markings and are missing important service-life, installation and maintenance information required under federal pool-safety law. The hazard Pool drain covers play a critical role in preventing body, hair or limb entrapment in drains. The CPSC said these covers violate the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act because they lack required markings and other safety information, which can leave consumers using noncompliant drain covers without proper replacement or maintenance guidance. That creates a risk of serious injury or death from entrapment and drowning. What to do Consumers should remove, replace and dispose of the drain covers immediately and should stop using pools with these covers until compliant replacements are installed. The CPSC also warns consumers not to sell or give away the hazardous covers and to teach children to stay away from drains. Company contact No company remedy contact was listed in the warning. Consumers can report incidents involving injury or product defects to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Fix Elixir contains undeclared kratom compounds Better Weather Actives LLC is recalling all lots of Better Weather Fix Elixir 15ml because the product contains undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl. The product contains undeclared kratom-related compounds that can cause serious side effects, respiratory suppression and addiction risks.

All lots of Better Weather Fix Elixir 15ml were sold nationwide at the consumer level.

Consumers should stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase. Better Weather Actives LLC is recalling Better Weather Fix Elixir 15ml in a nationwide action. The FDA said the product contains undeclared Mitragynine and Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl, compounds associated with kratom, meaning consumers may be exposed without any warning on the label. The hazard The FDA said consumption of Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl can produce nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, palpitations, hallucinations, sedation, anxiety and loss of consciousness. It can also fatally suppress the respiratory system. Consumption of Mitragynine, especially Mitragynine Pseudoindoxyl, may cause addiction and severe opioid withdrawal symptoms, and the risk can be higher when the product is used along with prescribed or illicit drugs. What to do Consumers should stop using Better Weather Fix Elixir immediately and return it to the place of purchase. Because all lots are affected, there is no need to compare a code before taking action. Company contact Better Weather Actives LLC at 208-495-4342 or by email at recall@BetterWeatherActives.com. Source

D’Dioses popsicles omit major allergens DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC is recalling certain D’Dioses Fruit popsicles because the labels may fail to disclose milk, pecans, pistachios, Yellow #5 and Red #40. Undeclared milk and tree nuts can trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions, and the products also may contain undeclared color additives.

The popsicles were distributed to retail grocery stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Consumers who bought affected 3.7-ounce recalled flavors should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC issued an allergy alert for D’Dioses Fruit popsicles sold in several Northeastern states. The company said certain 3.7-ounce popsicles in recalled flavors produced before updated allergen-control procedures were put in place may contain ingredients not listed on the label. The hazard People who are allergic or highly sensitive to milk, pecans or pistachios can suffer serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the popsicles. The products also may contain undeclared Yellow #5 and Red #40, which some consumers seek to avoid or disclose for medical or labeling reasons. The recall notice did not list illnesses. What to do Consumers who purchased affected D’Dioses Fruit popsicles should not eat them. The company says consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund, especially if the popsicles are among the recalled flavors produced before April 27, 2026. Company contact DE DIOS’S ICE POPS II LLC at 973.279.7900. Source

SkinnyDipped almond bites may contain peanuts Bazzini is recalling certain lots of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites because the products may contain undeclared peanuts. The recalled candy may contain peanuts that are not listed on the label, posing a serious allergy risk.

The product was distributed nationwide through retailers and also handed out as complimentary samples.

Consumers should check lot codes and return affected packages to the place of purchase for a full refund. Bazzini is voluntarily recalling certain lots of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites. The problem is undeclared peanut, which can trigger a severe allergic reaction in people who rely on package labeling to avoid exposure. The hazard People with peanut allergies can face serious or life-threatening reactions after eating even small amounts of peanut. The FDA notice did not list any illnesses, but undeclared peanut remains one of the most significant labeling-related food hazards because allergic consumers often do not realize they have been exposed until symptoms begin. What to do Consumers should check packages for the affected lot numbers and should not eat the product if the code matches. The listed lot codes are B15356, B15357, B15360, B15363, B25356, B25357, B25361, B25363, B35354, B35356, B35357, B35360, B35361, B15361, B16041, B16042, B25263, B25344 and B25350. Consumers should return recalled packages to the place of purchase for a full refund. Company contact SkinnyDipped at 1-866-957-9907 or by email at hello@skinnydipped.com. Source

Certain Omnipod Pods may underdeliver insulin Insulet has initiated a voluntary medical device correction for certain Omnipod® Pods because a manufacturing issue could lead to under-delivery of insulin. The impacted Pods may deliver too little insulin, increasing the risk of high blood glucose and diabetic ketoacidosis.

The correction affects certain Omnipod® 5, Omnipod DASH® and Omnipod® Insulin Management System Pods in the U.S. and some international markets.

Users should discontinue affected Pods and obtain replacement Pods at no cost. Insulet said it is carrying out a voluntary medical device correction involving certain Omnipod® 5, Omnipod DASH® and Omnipod® Insulin Management System, also known as Omnipod Eros, Pods. The company said a manufacturing issue could cause the device to underdeliver insulin, which poses a serious health risk for users who depend on reliable dosing. The hazard If insulin is not delivered properly, users may develop high blood glucose levels. In more severe cases, prolonged and persistent under-delivery can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA, a life-threatening complication that requires prompt treatment. The FDA notice did not provide a public list of lot numbers in the summary, but it said certain Pods in the U.S. and affected international markets are involved. What to do Users should discontinue use of impacted Pods and obtain replacement Pods at no cost. Anyone who believes a Pod may be affected should contact Insulet Product Support promptly for guidance on identifying impacted products and securing replacements. Company contact Insulet Product Support at 1-800-641-2049. Source

Mogo Moringa capsules may carry salmonella Mogo Moringa LLC is recalling select lots of Mogo Moringa Oleifera Capsules because of possible Salmonella contamination. The capsules may be contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness.

The recall covers lot 15525AA, expiring 06/2027, and lot 00926AA, expiring 01/2028, sold online through authorized channels.

Consumers should not use capsules from the affected lots and should contact the company through its recall form. Mogo Moringa LLC announced a voluntary recall of select lots of Mogo Moringa Oleifera Capsules. The FDA said the recall was issued because of possible Salmonella contamination in the capsules sold online. The hazard Possible Salmonella contamination means the capsules may make consumers sick if they are swallowed. The FDA summary did not include any illnesses or a detailed risk description in the notice excerpt, but consumers should treat the affected lots as potentially contaminated and avoid using them. What to do Consumers who have capsules from lot 15525AA with expiration 06/2027 or lot 00926AA with expiration 01/2028 should not use the product. The company directs consumers to submit information through its recall form for further assistance. Company contact Recall submission form: https://www.mogomoringa.com/pages/product-recall-submission-form Source

Moringa capsules linked to salmonella risk Total Nutrition Inc. is recalling TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride moringa capsules because the products may be contaminated with Salmonella. Possible Salmonella contamination can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were sold nationally on Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target and the companies’ websites.

Consumers should dispose of the recalled capsules immediately and contact the company for a refund. Total Nutrition Inc. is recalling TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood capsules. The FDA said the products may be contaminated with Salmonella and were widely distributed through major online retail platforms. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases the infection can spread into the bloodstream and lead to severe complications such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. What to do Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the recalled capsules and should dispose of them immediately. The affected lots are 2507199, expiring 09/2027; 2512-304, expiring 02/2028; and 2793, expiring 02/2028. Consumers can request a refund by emailing customerservice@tnvitamins.com with their name, order number and a photo of the product showing the affected lot code. Company contact customerservice@tnvitamins.com Source

Boner Bears chocolate contains sildenafil JXK Enterprises Inc. is recalling Boner Bears Chocolate, lot BB21125, because the product contains sildenafil that was not declared on the label. The product contains undeclared sildenafil, which can interact dangerously with nitrate medications and sharply lower blood pressure.

The recalled chocolate was distributed nationwide through online sales.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact the company for return and refund instructions. JXK Enterprises Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Boner Bears Chocolate sold online through ELYXR. The FDA said the product contains sildenafil, the active ingredient found in some prescription erectile dysfunction drugs, but that ingredient was not disclosed to consumers. The hazard Sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in certain prescription drugs, including nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. The FDA said people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease are at increased risk because of the potential for harmful drug interactions. What to do Consumers who bought Boner Bears Chocolate from lot BB21125 should stop using it immediately. The company says consumers should contact JXK Enterprises for instructions on returning the product and receiving a refund. Company contact JXK Enterprises Inc. at (954) 281-2459 or by email at compliance@elyxr.com. Source

Specialty beverages recalled over salmonella risk SKS Copack is recalling various specialty beverages because the drinks may be contaminated with Salmonella. The beverages may contain Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The affected products were distributed in more than two dozen states through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery.

Consumers should return recalled beverages to the place of purchase for a full refund. SKS Copack is recalling various specialty beverages distributed to cafes, restaurants and consumers in a long list of states, including California, New York, Texas, Florida and others. The FDA said the recall was issued because of contamination with Salmonella. The hazard Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and in rare cases the infection can enter the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis. What to do Consumers should not drink the recalled beverages and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall covers products bearing these listed codes: 20260224, 20260424, 20260414, 20260415, 20260413, 20260327, 20260303, 20260216, 20260428, 20260219, 20260223, 20260403 and 20260416. Company contact SKS Copack at (562) 404-8158. Source

Raaw Energy dog food may contain listeria Raaw Energy has expanded its dog food recall because affected products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled raw dog food may expose pets and people to Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall covers products made between July 17, 2025, and Dec. 23, 2025, as well as batch date 3.31.26, distributed in nine Eastern states.

Consumers should not use the food and should discard it securely so people and animals cannot access it. Raaw Energy expanded a recall of dog food sold directly to customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. The FDA said the raw pet food may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can sicken pets and also infect people who handle contaminated food or surfaces. The hazard Infected humans may develop vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fever and lethargy. Severe infections can cause meningitis, abortion and death. Pets exposed to contaminated food can become infected without obvious symptoms and may still spread Listeria monocytogenes in their feces and saliva, creating an added household risk. What to do Consumers should not use, sell or feed any affected product to pets. The company says consumers should discard recalled items immediately in a secure manner so they cannot be accessed by people or animals. The affected products include those produced between 7/17/25 and 12/23/25 and those bearing batch date 3.31.26. Company contact Consumers can contact Raaw Energy at 732-414-1446. Source