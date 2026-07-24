You may be owed up to $51 from Amazon—here's how to claim it before July 27th

Don't miss the deadline. Eligible Amazon Prime members have until July 27 to claim up to $51 from the FTC settlement.

You may still qualify. If you were enrolled in Prime without your clear consent or had trouble canceling between 2019 and 2025, you can still file a claim—even if you never received a notice.

Watch out for scams. Filing is free, and the FTC will never ask for payment to receive your refund.

Millions of Amazon Prime members could be eligible for a refund, but time is running out.

The deadline to file a claim in Amazon's $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is July 27th. The settlement resolves allegations that Amazon used deceptive online tactics, sometimes called "dark patterns," to enroll customers in Prime without their clear consent and made it unnecessarily difficult to cancel.

Amazon denied the allegations but agreed to the settlement and to change its enrollment and cancellation practices.

Eligible consumers can receive a refund of up to $51.

Who qualifies?

You may be eligible if all of the following apply:

You were an Amazon Prime customer in the U.S.

You unintentionally enrolled in Prime or tried to cancel online but couldn't between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

You didn't already receive an automatic refund in late 2025.

You used relatively few Prime benefits during your membership. Amazon will review its records to determine eligibility.

Even if you never received an email or postcard about the settlement, you can still submit a claim if you believe you qualify.

How to file a claim

Visit the official settlement website and click "File Claim."

If you received a notice from Amazon, enter your Claim ID and PIN. If you didn't, you can still file by providing your information and explaining why you believe you qualify. Amazon will verify your eligibility using its internal records.

When will you get paid?

Amazon says it will review claims within about 30 days.

Approved payments are expected to be sent later this year by PayPal, Venmo, or paper check, depending on the payment method you choose.

Three tips before you file

Don't wait until the last minute. The claims deadline is July 27, and late claims won't be accepted. It only takes a few minutes to determine whether you're eligible.

Watch out for scams. The FTC warns that it will never call, text, or email asking you to pay a fee or provide payment information to receive your refund. Anyone claiming they can "guarantee" your payment is a scam.

Review your subscriptions while you're at it. Whether it's Amazon Prime, streaming services, cloud storage, or fitness apps, recurring subscriptions are easy to forget. Spending 10 minutes reviewing your monthly charges once or twice a year could save far more than this settlement payout.

A refund of up to $51 won't make anyone rich, but if you were enrolled in Prime without realizing it, or found yourself trapped in a frustrating cancellation process, it's money worth claiming.