Puzzle crab toys sold at Walmart.com recalled

Multifunctional puzzle crab toys sold at Walmart.com are being recalled.

The toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys, posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

This recall involves Mulfunctional Puzzle Crab Toys, which include a magnetic fish hook, 8 magnetic pieces, 4 plastic puzzle pieces, and a plastic mallet. The model “HY-99” is located on the bottom of the box. The multicolor sets are sold in a box with the label “Multifunctional Puzzle” on the front and back.

Consumers should stop using the recalled Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy immediately, keep it away from children and contact JinJiang Baimei to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic pieces for a full refund. JinJiang Baimei and Walmart.com are notifying all known purchasers directly.

The toys were sold exclusively online at Walmart.com from November 2023 through January 2025 for about $27.

Contact JinJiang Baimei Co. Ltd via email at xmjytc@gmail.com.