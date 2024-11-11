Ozempic may affect muscle mass, new study finds

As more and more consumers utilize Ozempic and related drugs to help them lose weight, many may be skeptical or concerned about the potential side effects.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Alberta, McMaster University, and the Pennington Biomedical Research Center are uncovering another potential side effect of the weight loss drug – loss of muscle mass.

According to the researchers, any significant weight loss can have this effect on the muscles. However, it’s an important thing for consumers to keep in mind as they embark on their health and wellness journeys.

“We have to be mindful of the side effects that we are seeing with the new weight loss medications, such as a person eating less while on the medications and not getting the appropriate amount of dietary vitamins and minerals,” said researcher Dr. Steven Heymsfield.

“Also, when a person loses weight, they are not only losing fat, they also lose muscle. We are looking at how that muscle loss can be better managed with consumption of an adequate amount of protein along with an optimum amount of exercise.”

Rapid weight loss could lead to rapid loss of muscle mass

In this study, the researchers looked at earlier work that analyzed the effect of weight loss from Ozempic and other similar drugs and the loss of muscle mass.

The team explained that the loss of muscle mass is measured in fat-free mass. When patients take Ozempic or other similar weight loss drugs, their fat-free mass can range anywhere between 25-39% of total weight lost over 32-76 weeks.

Comparatively, when consumers lose weight without the assistance of drugs like Ozempic, the loss of muscle mass isn’t as significant. The loss of muscle mass in these cases typically ranges from 10-30%.

Additionally, the researchers learned that the muscle mass lost from using Ozempic over long periods of time is greater than typical age-related muscle mass loss that happens naturally as consumers get older.

Risks of muscle mass loss

While the researchers explain that this loss of muscle mass is likely the result of the speed with which consumers have lost a significant amount of weight, and not the drug itself, it’s still an important component of overall health and wellness.

Some of the health risks of muscle mass loss include:

More frequent falls

Loss of mobility, strength, flexibility

Heart health risks

Life expectancy

Higher risk of infection

Poorer insulin resistance

“Dismissing the importance of muscle loss can create a disconnect between patients' increased awareness of muscle and the role it plays in health, and clinicians who downplay these concerns, affecting adherence to and the development of optimized treatment plans,” the researchers wrote.