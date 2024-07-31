New blood test proves to be 90% accurate at detecting Alzheimer's

A new study conducted by researchers at Lund University in Sweden has found that a traditional blood test is showing promising results for detecting Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier studies have highlighted the efficacy of blood tests detecting p-tau217, a biomarker of Alzheimer’s. Now, this study is showing that the test can be effective in a traditional health care setting, making it easier than ever for patients to get an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“The blood test can determine with 90% accuracy whether a person experiencing memory loss is suffering from Alzheimer’s,” said Lund University researcher Sebastian Palmqvist.

“Early diagnosis is crucial as new treatments that slow the disease’s progression are developed,” said researcher Oskar Hansson. “For example, two immunotherapies have recently been approved in the USA and are expected to be available in Europe soon. An early and accurate diagnosis is also vital for facilitating research into new treatments.”

Seeing the test in action

The researchers had over 1,200 participants with mild memory loss involved in the study. Nearly 700 participants were treated at a specialty memory clinic, while over 500 were treated by their primary care providers.

In addition to receiving the blood test, the participants also had their cerebrospinal fluid tested. This is the primary way of diagnosing Alzheimer’s, so the researchers used the results to compare to the blood test results.

Ultimately, the blood test was 90% effective at accurately diagnosing Alzheimer’s. Comparatively, primary care doctors had a 61% accuracy rate, while memory specialists had a 73% accuracy rate.

“This underscores the lack of good, cost-effective diagnostic tools, particularly in primary care, and indicates the potential improvement in diagnosis with the adoption of this blood test in health care settings,” Palmqvist said.

What happens now?

Given the simplicity and ease of accessibility of a blood test, the researchers are hopeful that this testing method will become widely adopted. With more patients able to get tested, it will offer clear results to a wider population base.

“The next steps include establishing clear clinical guidelines for the blood test’s use in health care,” Hansson said. “The test is already available in the USA and is likely to become available in many other countries soon. Initially, it will mainly be used in specialist memory clinics, and it may take approximately one to two years to implement guidelines and training in primary care.”