Lifelong exercise may guard against cognitive decline

Physical fitness may reduce risk of brain atrophy: A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center finds that high cardiorespiratory fitness can help preserve brain volume and cognitive function as people age.

Exercise linked to brain region key for cognition: Physically fit adults showed greater preservation of the right superior parietal region of the brain, associated with reasoning, memory, and fluency.

Benefits apply to both sexes: The protective effect of physical fitness on brain volume was consistent in both men and women, supporting the importance of lifelong physical activity for cognitive health.

A study conducted by researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center found that maintaining high levels of physical fitness may help protect the brain from age-related shrinkage and cognitive decline.

The findings, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, suggest that individuals who stay physically active may be better equipped to preserve brain volume and fend off neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“Age-related brain atrophy is one of the significant risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD),” Dr. Rong Zhang, senior author of the study, said in a press release. “This study suggests that engaging in activity to improve one’s physical fitness may reduce the risk of ADRD.”

The study

The study focused on 172 healthy but sedentary adults, aged 22 to 81, from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Participants underwent cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) testing, cognitive assessments, and brain MRI scans. The CRF was measured through peak oxygen consumption, an established indicator of cardiovascular and pulmonary efficiency during physical exertion.

Researchers observed that aging generally corresponded with a decline in gray matter volume and cortical thickness. However, the data showed that individuals with higher levels of CRF experienced significantly less volume loss in the right superior parietal region—a brain area vital to cognitive functions such as reasoning, memory, and verbal fluency. The association held steady even after controlling for factors such as sex, education, and intracranial volume.

The preserved brain volume in this area correlated with stronger performance on cognitive tests, indicating that high physical fitness levels may contribute to maintaining sharper mental abilities with age. This protective effect was evident in both men and women, further highlighting the broad benefits of physical activity.

Policies to slow dementia

With over 6 million Americans currently living with ADRD—a number projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2060—researchers say these findings could influence public health strategies aimed at slowing the progression of dementia through lifestyle changes.

Lead author Dr. Junyeon Won, a postdoctoral research fellow, conducted the study in collaboration with the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas and cognitive researchers at UT Dallas. The study received funding from the National Institutes of Health.

