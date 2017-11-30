Write a review
Current Events in November 2017

2017

      Model year 2012-2015 Prius Plug-in Hybrids recalled

      The hybrid battery contains an Electric Vehicle fuse that may fracture

      Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 39,915 model year 2012-2015 Prius Plug-in Hybrids.

      The hybrid battery contains an Electric Vehicle (EV) fuse that may fracture after repeated high-load driving conditions such as climbing long hills.

      The failed fuse may cause the hybrid system to shut down resulting in the loss of power.

      Loss of power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the EV fuse, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018.

      Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is H0R.

      Ford recalls model year 2017 F-150s with ten-speed transmissions

      The transmission may not respond to movement of the shift lever

      Ford Motor Company is recalling 11,783 model year 2017 F-150s equipped with ten-speed transmissions.

      The pin that attaches the transmission shift linkage to the transmission may come out, preventing the transmission from responding to movement of the shift lever.

      The disconnected linkage may cause the vehicle to not move forward or backward as selected by the driver with the shift lever.

      Additionally, despite selecting 'Park', if the parking brake is not applied, the vehicle may roll. Either situation increases the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the roll pin with an updated part, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2017.

      Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 17S36.

