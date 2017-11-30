Current Events in November 2017

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 39,915 model year 2012-2015 Prius Plug-in Hybrids.

The hybrid battery contains an Electric Vehicle (EV) fuse that may fracture after repeated high-load driving conditions such as climbing long hills.

The failed fuse may cause the hybrid system to shut down resulting in the loss of power.

Loss of power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the EV fuse, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018.

Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is H0R.