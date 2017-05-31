Current Events in May 2017

BrightFarms is recalling packaged produce sold in Giant Food stores due to the potential presence of metal as a result of construction at its Elkwood, Virginia, (Culpeper County) greenhouse farm.

The recalled BrightFarms branded products are sold at the Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle, Peapod and Martin’s Food Markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The produce may also have been distributed via the Capital Area Food Bank.

The following salad products, packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best by date of 5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, 5/26/17, are being recalled:

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. Package)

The following basil products, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best by dates 5/18/17, 5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, 5/23/17, are being recalled:

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. Package)

Best by dates are located on the package label.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at l (646) 480-5262 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday, or by email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.