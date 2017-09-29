Write a review
Current Events in September 2017

2017

      America New York RI Wang Food Group expands sausage recall

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      America New York RI Wang Food Group of Maspeth, N.Y., is expanding its earlier recall of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products and beef products.

      The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The recall now includes an additional 9,850 pounds of items produced from Jan. 5, 2016, through June 29, 2017. The following additional products are being recalled:

      • 25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates:
        • lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.”
        • lot code “1117011” and package date “12/22/2016.”
        • lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.”
        • lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”
      • 25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Tendon Balls,” with the following lot codes and package        dates:
        • lot code “0618185” and package date “6/29/2017.”
        • lot code “0618209” and package date “6/5/2017.”
        • lot code “0618212” and package date “6/2/2017.”
        • lot code “0618213” and package date “6/1/2017.”
        • lot code “0518229” and package date “5/16/2017.”
        • lot code “0518244” and package date “5/1/2017.”
        • lot code “0418247” and package date “4/28/2017.”
        • lot code “0418271” and package date “4/4/2017.”
        • lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.”
        • lot code “0318306” and package date “3/2/2017.”
        • lot code “0318307” and package date “3/1/2017.”
        • lot code “0218315” and package date “2/21/2017.”
        • lot code “0118339” and package date “1/26/2017.”
        • lot code “0118340” and package date “1/25/2017.”
        • lot code “0118360” and package date “1/6/2017.”
        • lot code “0118361” and package date “1/5/2017.”
        • lot code “1217010” and package date “12/23/2016.”
        • lot code “1217011” and package date “12/22/2016.”
        • lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.”
        • lot code “1117034” and package date “11/29/2016.”
        • lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”
        • lot code “1117049” and package date “11/14/2016.”
        • lot code “1017069” and package date “10/25/2016.”
        • lot code “1017089” and package date “10/5/2016.”
        • lot code “1017090” and package date “10/4/2016.”
        • lot code “0917117” and package date “9/7/2016.”
        • lot code “0817125” and package date “8/30/2016.”
        • lot code “0807145” and package date “8/10/2016.”
        • lot code “0717181” and package date “7/6/2016.”
        • lot code “0717185” and package date “7/1/2016.”
        • lot code “0617199” and package date “6/17/2016.”
        • lot code “0417263” and package date “4/12/2016.”
        • lot code “0317297” and package date “3/9/2016.”
        • lot code “0317298” and package date “3/8/2016.”
        • lot code “0217313” and package date “2/22/2016.”
        • lot code “0217331” and package date “2/4/2016.”
        • lot code “0217332” and package date “2/3/2016.”
        • lot code “0117341” and package date “1/25/2016.”
        • lot code “0117345” and package date “1/21/2016.”
        • lot code “0117355” and package date “1/11/2016.”
        • lot code “0117358” and package date “1/8/2016.”
      • 25-lb. institutional pack of “Pork Patty Balls,” with the following lot codes and package            dates:
        • lot code “0618199” and package date “6/15/2017.”
        • lot code “0518228” and package date “5/17/2017.”
        • lot code “0717159” and package date “7/27/2016.”

      The additional products, bearing establishment number “EST. 40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were sold for institutional use in New York.

      What to do

      Customers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Karen Tam at (718) 628-8999 or by email at Karenp@riwangusa.com.

      Saber Grills recalls grills and LP regulators

      The LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended

      Saber Grills of Columbus, Ga., is recalling about 26,500 gas grills and 3,400 warranty parts and conversion kits sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

      The firm has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

      This recall involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:

      • sold with certain SABER LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;
      • installed as warranty or service parts in certain other SABER LP grills; or
      • installed in SABER natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.

      The following model numbers are being recalled:

      LIQUID PROPANE (LP) GRILLS

      MODEL NUMBER

      GRILL DESCRIPTION

      R33CC0312

      SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

      R33SC0012

      SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill

      R33SC0012-A1

      SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

      R33SC0012-A2

      SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

      R50CC0312

      SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

      R50CC0612

      SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert

      R50SC0012

      SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill

      R50SC0012-A1

      SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

      R50SC0012-A2

      SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

      R67SC0012

      SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill

      R67SC0012-A1

      SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

      R67SC0012-A2

      SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

      Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed

      Model Number

      Grill Description

      R50CC1715

      SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

      Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts

      Model Number

      Kit Description

      A00AA0912

      SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit

      55710672

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

      55710654

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

      55710666

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

      55710845

      Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

      55710846

      Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

      55710843

      Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

      55710613

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330

      55710637

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

      55710680

      KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

      Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane

      Model Number

      Description 

      R50SB0412

      SABER® 500 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

      R67SB0312

      SABER® 670 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

      K00SB1814

      SABER® Natural Gas Dual Built-in Side Burner 

      The model number of the grill is located on a rating label located on the underside of the grease tray.

      The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator.

      The grills and LP regulators, manufactured in China, were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011, to May 2017, for between $800 and $2,000.

      The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105. The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact Saber for a free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available at www.sabergrills.com/Support/SafetyBulletins.aspx.

      Consumers may contact Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com for more information.

