Current Events in September 2017

America New York RI Wang Food Group of Maspeth, N.Y., is expanding its earlier recall of Heat Treated but Not Fully Cooked-Not Shelf Stable pork sausage products and beef products.

The products contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The recall now includes an additional 9,850 pounds of items produced from Jan. 5, 2016, through June 29, 2017. The following additional products are being recalled:

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.” lot code “1117011” and package date “12/22/2016.” lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.” lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Beef Tendon Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0618185” and package date “6/29/2017.” lot code “0618209” and package date “6/5/2017.” lot code “0618212” and package date “6/2/2017.” lot code “0618213” and package date “6/1/2017.” lot code “0518229” and package date “5/16/2017.” lot code “0518244” and package date “5/1/2017.” lot code “0418247” and package date “4/28/2017.” lot code “0418271” and package date “4/4/2017.” lot code “0418272” and package date “4/3/2017.” lot code “0318306” and package date “3/2/2017.” lot code “0318307” and package date “3/1/2017.” lot code “0218315” and package date “2/21/2017.” lot code “0118339” and package date “1/26/2017.” lot code “0118340” and package date “1/25/2017.” lot code “0118360” and package date “1/6/2017.” lot code “0118361” and package date “1/5/2017.” lot code “1217010” and package date “12/23/2016.” lot code “1217011” and package date “12/22/2016.” lot code “1117033” and package date “11/30/2016.” lot code “1117034” and package date “11/29/2016.” lot code “1117048” and package date “11/15/2016.” lot code “1117049” and package date “11/14/2016.” lot code “1017069” and package date “10/25/2016.” lot code “1017089” and package date “10/5/2016.” lot code “1017090” and package date “10/4/2016.” lot code “0917117” and package date “9/7/2016.” lot code “0817125” and package date “8/30/2016.” lot code “0807145” and package date “8/10/2016.” lot code “0717181” and package date “7/6/2016.” lot code “0717185” and package date “7/1/2016.” lot code “0617199” and package date “6/17/2016.” lot code “0417263” and package date “4/12/2016.” lot code “0317297” and package date “3/9/2016.” lot code “0317298” and package date “3/8/2016.” lot code “0217313” and package date “2/22/2016.” lot code “0217331” and package date “2/4/2016.” lot code “0217332” and package date “2/3/2016.” lot code “0117341” and package date “1/25/2016.” lot code “0117345” and package date “1/21/2016.” lot code “0117355” and package date “1/11/2016.” lot code “0117358” and package date “1/8/2016.”

25-lb. institutional pack of “Pork Patty Balls,” with the following lot codes and package dates: lot code “0618199” and package date “6/15/2017.” lot code “0518228” and package date “5/17/2017.” lot code “0717159” and package date “7/27/2016.”



The additional products, bearing establishment number “EST. 40200” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were sold for institutional use in New York.

What to do

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact Karen Tam at (718) 628-8999 or by email at Karenp@riwangusa.com.