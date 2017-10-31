Current Events in October 2017

Relish Foods of Culver City, Calif., is recalling frozen Newport brand tuna loins that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled product was sold in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona between August 15, 2017, and September 25, 2017, through food service operations, retail stores, and restaurants.

It was distributed to the following retail locations and may have been sold in an unbranded form:

Retailer City State BASHA'S #71 TUCSON AZ BASHA'S #66 CAREFREE AZ BASHA'S #47 FOUNTAIN HILLS AZ RANDALS FINE MEATS FLAGSTAFF AZ YOKES FRESH MKT #07 DEER PARK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #10 MEAD WA YOKES FRESH MKT #13 KENNEWICK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #11 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #05 KELLOGG ID YOKES FRESH MKT #15 RICHLAND WA YOKES FRESH MKT #16 LIBERTY LAKE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #17 POST FALLS ID YOKES FRESH MKT #20 CHENEY WA CAL MART CALISTOGA CA RALEY'S #103 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY'S #106 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY'S #108 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY'S #109 SEAFOOD GARDNERVILLE NV RALEY'S #110 SEAFOOD SPARKS NV RALEY'S #113 SEAFOOD INCLINE NV RALEY'S #114 SEAFOOD CARSON CITY NV RALEY'S #119 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY'S #127 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY'S #213 SEAFOOD GRASS VALLEY CA RALEY'S #229 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA RALEY'S #317 SEAFOOD TRACY CA RALEY'S #319 SEAFOOD NAPA CA RALEY'S #331 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY'S #332 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY'S #343 SEAFOOD BENICIA CA RALEY'S #410 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA RALEY'S #412 SEAFOOD GRANITE BAY CA RALEY'S #417 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY'S #421 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY'S #422 SEAFOOD PLACERVILLE CA RALEY'S #426 SEAFOOD JACKSON CA RALEY'S #440 SEAFOOD RANCHO CORDOVA CA CONCORD PRODUCE MRKT CONCORD CA RALEY'S #338 SEAFOOD OAKDALE CA RALEY'S #339 SEAFOOD MODESTO CA RALEY'S #329 SEAFOOD PETALUMA CA BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOOD ROSEVILLE CA BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOOD ELK GROVE CA BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOOD YUBA CITY CA BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOOD GOLD RIVER CA BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA SPD MARKET #1 NEVADA CITY CA NOB HILL #602 SEAFOOD GILROY CA NOB HILL #603 SEAFOOD MORGAN HILL CA NOB HILL #605 SEAFOOD HOLLISTER CA NOB HILL #615 SEAFOOD CAPITOLA CA NOB HILL #617 SEAFOOD WATSONVILLE CA NOB HILL #620 SEAFOOD SCOTTS VALLEY CA NOB HILL #621 SEAFOOD MARTINEZ CA NOB HILL #623 SEAFOOD NAPA CA NOB HILL #635 SEAFOOD SAN JOSE CA

The product from the recalled lots will have been displayed in the seafood departments of the stores where they sold, and is likely to have been sold as steak loins or pieces of loins on a tray with clear plastic wrap cover.

It also may have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped in "butcher paper" to the customer's order.

What to do

Customers concerned about whether the tuna they purchased may contain the recalled tuna loin product should check with the store where they purchased the tuna. That store will be able to determine if it used the recalled product to prepare the tuna.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the distributor for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-730-3875, Mondays through Fridays, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (PDT).