Current Events in October 2017

2017

    Relish Foods recalls frozen tuna loins

    The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Relish Foods of Culver City, Calif., is recalling frozen Newport brand tuna loins that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    The recalled product was sold in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona between August 15, 2017, and September 25, 2017, through food service operations, retail stores, and restaurants.

    It was distributed to the following retail locations and may have been sold in an unbranded form:

    RetailerCityState
    BASHA'S #71TUCSONAZ
    BASHA'S #66CAREFREEAZ
    BASHA'S #47FOUNTAIN HILLSAZ
    RANDALS FINE MEATSFLAGSTAFFAZ
    YOKES FRESH MKT #07DEER PARKWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #10MEADWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #13KENNEWICKWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #11SPOKANEWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #05KELLOGGID
    YOKES FRESH MKT #15RICHLANDWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #16LIBERTY LAKEWA
    YOKES FRESH MKT #17POST FALLSID
    YOKES FRESH MKT #20CHENEYWA
    CAL MARTCALISTOGACA
    RALEY'S #103 SEAFOODRENONV
    RALEY'S #106 SEAFOODRENONV
    RALEY'S #108 SEAFOODRENONV
    RALEY'S #109 SEAFOODGARDNERVILLENV
    RALEY'S #110 SEAFOODSPARKSNV
    RALEY'S #113 SEAFOODINCLINENV
    RALEY'S #114 SEAFOODCARSON CITYNV
    RALEY'S #119 SEAFOODSO. LAKE TAHOECA
    RALEY'S #127 SEAFOODSO. LAKE TAHOECA
    RALEY'S #213 SEAFOODGRASS VALLEYCA
    RALEY'S #229 SEAFOODAUBURNCA
    RALEY'S #317 SEAFOODTRACYCA
    RALEY'S #319 SEAFOODNAPACA
    RALEY'S #331 SEAFOODFAIRFIELDCA
    RALEY'S #332 SEAFOODFAIRFIELDCA
    RALEY'S #343 SEAFOODBENICIACA
    RALEY'S #410 SEAFOODFOLSOMCA
    RALEY'S #412 SEAFOODGRANITE BAYCA
    RALEY'S #417 SEAFOODFAIR OAKSCA
    RALEY'S #421 SEAFOODFAIR OAKSCA
    RALEY'S #422 SEAFOODPLACERVILLECA
    RALEY'S #426 SEAFOODJACKSONCA
    RALEY'S #440 SEAFOODRANCHO CORDOVACA
    CONCORD PRODUCE MRKTCONCORDCA
    RALEY'S #338 SEAFOODOAKDALECA
    RALEY'S #339 SEAFOODMODESTOCA
    RALEY'S #329 SEAFOODPETALUMACA
    BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOODSACRAMENTOCA
    BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOODSACRAMENTOCA
    BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOODROSEVILLECA
    BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOODSACRAMENTOCA
    BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOODELK GROVECA
    BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOODAUBURNCA
    BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOODSACRAMENTOCA
    BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOODYUBA CITYCA
    BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOODGOLD RIVERCA
    BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOODFOLSOMCA
    BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOODSACRAMENTOCA
    SPD MARKET #1NEVADA CITYCA
    NOB HILL #602 SEAFOODGILROYCA
    NOB HILL #603 SEAFOODMORGAN HILLCA
    NOB HILL #605 SEAFOODHOLLISTERCA
    NOB HILL #615 SEAFOODCAPITOLACA
    NOB HILL #617 SEAFOODWATSONVILLECA
    NOB HILL #620 SEAFOODSCOTTS VALLEYCA
    NOB HILL #621 SEAFOODMARTINEZCA
    NOB HILL #623 SEAFOODNAPACA
    NOB HILL #635 SEAFOODSAN JOSECA

    The product from the recalled lots will have been displayed in the seafood departments of the stores where they sold, and is likely to have been sold as steak loins or pieces of loins on a tray with clear plastic wrap cover.

    It also may have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped in "butcher paper" to the customer's order.

    What to do

    Customers concerned about whether the tuna they purchased may contain the recalled tuna loin product should check with the store where they purchased the tuna. That store will be able to determine if it used the recalled product to prepare the tuna.

    Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the distributor for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-730-3875, Mondays through Fridays, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (PDT).

      Study finds over one-third of tanning salons serve minors, despite state bans

      Researchers say adhering to the restrictions could save thousands of lives and millions of dollars

      A new study has found that over one-third of U.S. tanning salons (37.2 percent) violate state regulations banning access to indoor tanning for minors.

      Researchers from Loyola University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Marshfield Clinic say the noncompliance puts young people at risk, pointing to previous findings that have connected indoor tanning with increased risk of cancer.

      “The US Food and Drug Administration has classified tanning beds as carcinogenic,” the researchers said. “Compliance with state legislation aimed at limiting tanning bed use among U.S. minors is unsatisfactory, indicating that additional efforts to enforce the laws and education of the harmful effects of UV tanning are necessary.”

      Over one-third noncompliant

      The researchers came to their conclusions after conducting a cross-sectional telephone survey in 42 states and the District of Columbia – all of which have passed legislation that prohibit minors from using indoor tanning services.

      Three researchers posed as minors and called a total of 427 tanning salons to request tanning services before an alleged family vacation. In each call, the researchers recorded whether employees would allow tanning services to be administered and the reason why the establishment was noncompliant.

      The results showed that 159 of the 427 tanning salons contacted were noncompliant with their state’s laws. In particular, the researchers found that tanning salons in South and in rural areas – as well as independently owned establishments – were the most likely to have decreased compliance rates.

      Tanning salons were most likely to be noncompliant if the calling “minor” had parental consent, despite the fact that such consent does not override state bans.

      Thousands of deaths and millions in treatment costs

      This isn’t the first study to showcase tanning salons’ widespread noncompliance in serving minors. In June, a separate study found that one-fifth of tanning salons still served minors despite state bans.

      Researchers from that study also found that many establishments provided false or misleading health information to clients, including that tanning increases vitamin D production, improves the skin cosmetically, and can serve as a treatment for skin diseases.

      Researchers from the most recent study point out that proper adherence to state laws – as well as a full and comprehensive ban on indoor tanning for minors -- could help prevent thousands of deaths related to skin cancer and save consumers millions in treatment costs.

      “It is estimated that banning indoor tanning for minors younger than 18 years old would prevent 61,829 melanomas and 6,735 melanoma deaths and save $342.9 million in treatment costs,” the researchers said.

      The full study has been published in JAMA Dermatology.

      Arctic Cat ROVs recalled

      Heat from the exhaust can melt the plastic panels, posing a fire hazard.

      Arctic Cat is recalling about 15,500 Arctic Cat recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

      Heat from the exhaust can melt the plastic panels behind the operator and passenger seat, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 444 reports of the plastic panels melting, with 5 resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2017 Wildcat Trail and 2015 through 2017 Wildcat Sport models of Arctic Cat ROVs.

      The recalled vehicles were sold in multiple colors, have four wheels and side-by-side seating for two people.

      “Wildcat Trail” or “Wildcat Sport” is printed on each side of the vehicle.

      The ROVs, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from December 2013, through August 2017, for between $10,500 and $19,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair.

      Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      If you need assistance locating an authorized dealer to conduct this repair, contact Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com for more information.

      Great Lakes Cheese recalls imitation mozzarella cheese

      The product contains whey and casein, milk allergens not declared on the label

      Great Lakes Cheese is recalling of 60 packages of American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese.

      The product contains whey and casein, milk allergens not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

      The following product, sold at Bashas’, AJ's Fine Foods, Food City and Bashas’ Dine Markets stores in Arizona and New Mexico, is being recalled

      • American Accent Shredded Imitation Mozzarella Cheese; Size 32 oz, UPC Code 0 365148012 6, Best By JUN 8 2018

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact the Great Lakes Cheese customer care hotline at 1-800-677-7181.

