Current Events in October 2017

Relish Foods of Culver City, Calif., is recalling frozen Newport brand tuna loins that may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The recalled product was sold in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona between August 15, 2017, and September 25, 2017, through food service operations, retail stores, and restaurants.
It was distributed to the following retail locations and may have been sold in an unbranded form:
|Retailer
|City
|State
|BASHA'S #71
|TUCSON
|AZ
|BASHA'S #66
|CAREFREE
|AZ
|BASHA'S #47
|FOUNTAIN HILLS
|AZ
|RANDALS FINE MEATS
|FLAGSTAFF
|AZ
|YOKES FRESH MKT #07
|DEER PARK
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #10
|MEAD
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #13
|KENNEWICK
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #11
|SPOKANE
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #05
|KELLOGG
|ID
|YOKES FRESH MKT #15
|RICHLAND
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #16
|LIBERTY LAKE
|WA
|YOKES FRESH MKT #17
|POST FALLS
|ID
|YOKES FRESH MKT #20
|CHENEY
|WA
|CAL MART
|CALISTOGA
|CA
|RALEY'S #103 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY'S #106 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY'S #108 SEAFOOD
|RENO
|NV
|RALEY'S #109 SEAFOOD
|GARDNERVILLE
|NV
|RALEY'S #110 SEAFOOD
|SPARKS
|NV
|RALEY'S #113 SEAFOOD
|INCLINE
|NV
|RALEY'S #114 SEAFOOD
|CARSON CITY
|NV
|RALEY'S #119 SEAFOOD
|SO. LAKE TAHOE
|CA
|RALEY'S #127 SEAFOOD
|SO. LAKE TAHOE
|CA
|RALEY'S #213 SEAFOOD
|GRASS VALLEY
|CA
|RALEY'S #229 SEAFOOD
|AUBURN
|CA
|RALEY'S #317 SEAFOOD
|TRACY
|CA
|RALEY'S #319 SEAFOOD
|NAPA
|CA
|RALEY'S #331 SEAFOOD
|FAIRFIELD
|CA
|RALEY'S #332 SEAFOOD
|FAIRFIELD
|CA
|RALEY'S #343 SEAFOOD
|BENICIA
|CA
|RALEY'S #410 SEAFOOD
|FOLSOM
|CA
|RALEY'S #412 SEAFOOD
|GRANITE BAY
|CA
|RALEY'S #417 SEAFOOD
|FAIR OAKS
|CA
|RALEY'S #421 SEAFOOD
|FAIR OAKS
|CA
|RALEY'S #422 SEAFOOD
|PLACERVILLE
|CA
|RALEY'S #426 SEAFOOD
|JACKSON
|CA
|RALEY'S #440 SEAFOOD
|RANCHO CORDOVA
|CA
|CONCORD PRODUCE MRKT
|CONCORD
|CA
|RALEY'S #338 SEAFOOD
|OAKDALE
|CA
|RALEY'S #339 SEAFOOD
|MODESTO
|CA
|RALEY'S #329 SEAFOOD
|PETALUMA
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOOD
|ROSEVILLE
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOOD
|ELK GROVE
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOOD
|AUBURN
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOOD
|YUBA CITY
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOOD
|GOLD RIVER
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOOD
|FOLSOM
|CA
|BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOOD
|SACRAMENTO
|CA
|SPD MARKET #1
|NEVADA CITY
|CA
|NOB HILL #602 SEAFOOD
|GILROY
|CA
|NOB HILL #603 SEAFOOD
|MORGAN HILL
|CA
|NOB HILL #605 SEAFOOD
|HOLLISTER
|CA
|NOB HILL #615 SEAFOOD
|CAPITOLA
|CA
|NOB HILL #617 SEAFOOD
|WATSONVILLE
|CA
|NOB HILL #620 SEAFOOD
|SCOTTS VALLEY
|CA
|NOB HILL #621 SEAFOOD
|MARTINEZ
|CA
|NOB HILL #623 SEAFOOD
|NAPA
|CA
|NOB HILL #635 SEAFOOD
|SAN JOSE
|CA
The product from the recalled lots will have been displayed in the seafood departments of the stores where they sold, and is likely to have been sold as steak loins or pieces of loins on a tray with clear plastic wrap cover.
It also may have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped in "butcher paper" to the customer's order.
What to do
Customers concerned about whether the tuna they purchased may contain the recalled tuna loin product should check with the store where they purchased the tuna. That store will be able to determine if it used the recalled product to prepare the tuna.
Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the distributor for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-730-3875, Mondays through Fridays, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (PDT).