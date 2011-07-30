Get the news you need delivered to you

Companies will offer you a bargain, whether with a sale or a coupon, but if for some reason you don't take advantage of it, they save money.

“Target online has daily deals and on July 15th I ordered one of them,” LeAnn, of Pell City, Ala., told ConsumerAffairs.com. “They had denim blue jeans on sale, buy one get one free. I clicked the links and ordered the jeans. I expected two pair of jeans and only received one. I called customer service and found out that I should have clicked their little button on the bottom that says 'buy both.' Really? Okay, I didn't click their button so I figured they could correct the mistake easily enough, but no. They can not help me whatsoever. I received the runaround for over an hour for them to tell me there was nothing they could do.”

It does seem a little strange that LeAnn would be enticed with a “two for one” sale and then, at the point of purchase, be required to specify that she really did want the free pair of jeans. But stores love to have it both ways – excite you with a bargain and then encourage you to pay full price.

For consumers, it means having to pay close attention during any transaction – especially one where you're getting a deep discount.

Buyer's remorse

No one likes mowing the lawn, especially when the mower doesn't work. Even worse is when the mower is brand new, out of the box.

“I bought a new Snapper Hi-Vac 28," said David, of Oxford, Ga. “The mower would cut off when engaging the blade. It was a bad buying experience.”

David said he took the mower back to the store where he bought it, and of course, it started right up.

“Took it back home and had problems again,” He said. “I did not want the mower after this bad experience but Monroe Power would not give me my money back and Snapper did not stand behind their product either. I'm stuck with getting the unit repaired.”

It sounds like David could have a warranty issue if he could show there is indeed something wrong with the mower. Even if there isn't an issue, some chain stores will allow an unhappy customer to return a product, especially after one day. Too bad David didn't buy the mower from one of those stores.

Time to pull a credit report

This could just be a bureaucratic mistake, or something worse.

“Never in my life have I ever had a First Premier Bank Card,” Carol, of Ellington, Conn., told ConsumerAffairs.com.”I am receiving harassing phone calls asking for someone who does not live at my house. The phone rings every hour on the hour from 8 am to 10 pm. I now take the phone off the hook. They ask for a woman who does not live at my house or does not have access to my phone. They ignore me and call all the more.”

Carol needs to make sure she is not a victim of identity theft. She can do that by going to www.annualcreditreport.com and pulling her credit report from the three reporting agencies. If someone has stolen her identity, they won't stop at just opening one account in her name. This merits attention, the sooner the better.