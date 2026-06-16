Senate bill would create a national scam-reporting website

The bipartisan ReportScams.gov Act would create a single federal website where consumers can report scams and seek assistance, replacing what lawmakers describe as a confusing patchwork of reporting options.

The legislation would also require the federal government to develop a comprehensive strategy to prevent scams, improve coordination among agencies, and support enforcement efforts.

Sens. Maggie Hassan and Rick Scott say the measure is intended to make it easier for victims to report fraud while helping authorities identify trends and pursue scammers more effectively.

Scams are proliferating, costing Americans millions of dollars in losses, and Congress has taken notice. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are preparing to introduce bipartisan legislation that would establish a centralized federal portal for reporting scams and strengthen the government’s overall response to fraud.

The measure, known as the ReportScams.gov Act, would create a secure website where consumers could report scams, obtain information about available assistance, and be directed to the appropriate authorities. The proposal is designed to address what lawmakers say is a fragmented reporting system that often leaves victims uncertain about where to turn for help.

According to Hassan, consumers currently face a maze of reporting options that can include the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, state agencies, and local law enforcement. During a recent congressional hearing on scams, Hassan said she was working with Scott on legislation that would create “a central secure website for Americans to report scams and get assistance.”

More federal protections

In addition to establishing the online portal, the bill would require the development of a comprehensive federal strategy to prevent scams, improve coordination among government agencies, and strengthen efforts to hold fraudsters accountable.

The legislation comes as lawmakers from both parties intensify efforts to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, including those that rely on artificial intelligence, impersonation tactics, and overseas criminal networks. Hassan has launched a broader Senate initiative examining the economic impact of scams, which she has said cost consumers worldwide an estimated $1 trillion in 2024.

Clearing up the confusion

Federal officials have acknowledged that the current reporting process can be confusing for consumers. During the March hearing, FBI and Federal Trade Commission representatives agreed to work with lawmakers on simplifying scam reporting and improving assistance for victims.

The FTC currently operates ReportFraud.ftc.gov, which collects fraud reports and shares them with thousands of law enforcement agencies, but the proposed legislation would seek to create a broader government-wide entry point for scam victims and improve coordination across agencies.

Supporters argue that a centralized reporting system could help authorities spot emerging fraud trends more quickly, improve information sharing, and make it easier for victims to navigate the aftermath of a scam. The bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days.