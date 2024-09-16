FDA is conducting a new study on the risks of toxic metals in tampons

Earlier this year, a study highlighted the potential health risks women are exposed to due to the alarming number of metals found in tampons.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working on a new study to get to the bottom of this issue and better understand how these metals are affecting women’s health.

The decision comes after a group of senators, led by Patty Murphy (D-Wash.), put pressure on the FDA to take this issue seriously. Murphy wrote a letter to the FDA in July, emphasizing the importance of further testing to better understand the effects that this metal exposure can have on women’s health.

“Women use about 7,400 tampons over the course of their reproductive years, so the presence of potentially harmful metals and chemicals in these products is incredibly concerning,” the members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus wrote.

“Exposure to heavy metals can cause severe negative health effects, including damage to the cardiovascular system and liver, and an increased risk of cancer, among many other complications. The FDA must review and improve the current safety standards for tampons. We urge the FDA to take swift action to ensure that women are safe from harmful and toxic substances in tampons.”

What are the next steps?

The FDA has outlined its next steps to ensuring women’s health and safety.

The first step is a deep dive of currently existing literature to see what previous studies have found regarding metal exposure from tampon use. The agency has hired an independent contractor to take on this job, with the primary goal of tackling three major questions:

What does the literature describe regarding prevalence, levels, and types of biomarkers (indicators of disease) found in individuals using tampons, and how does that differ from normal/expected values?

What health outcomes are described in the literature associated with tampon use (not including toxic shock syndrome), and how is the frequency of these health outcomes different from those not using tampons?

What does the literature describe in terms of laboratory measures from testing tampons?

In addition to the literature review, the FDA will be conducting its own, more in-depth study on the risks women face from metal exposure in tampons.

The initial study tested 30 types of tampons from over a dozen different brands, testing the levels of 16 metals. The results were unanimous: all of the metals were detected in the tampons, and each type of tampon contained some concentration of metal.

With the results from this new study, the agency will be better able to guide consumers on the potential health risks associated with tampon use.

“Millions of American consumers use tampons,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-N.Y.). “They should be able to trust that the products they see on store shelves are properly regulated and will not negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

Other health risks associated with tampons

While tampons are generally considered safe and effective for menstrual management, there are a few potential health risks associated with their use:

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS):

This is a rare but serious bacterial infection that can be associated with tampon use. Symptoms include high fever, rash, low blood pressure, and organ failure.

Risk factors include using high-absorbency tampons, leaving them in for too long, and having cuts or abrasions in the vagina. To reduce risk, change tampons every 4-8 hours, avoid super-absorbent tampons, and consider alternative menstrual products like pads or menstrual cups.

Irritation and Allergic Reactions:

Some people may experience vaginal irritation or allergic reactions to the materials in tampons, such as fragrances or dyes. Symptoms may include itching, burning, redness, and swelling.

If you experience these symptoms, switch to unscented tampons or try a different brand.

Exposure to Chemicals:

Concerns have been raised about potential exposure to trace amounts of chemicals in tampons, such as dioxins and pesticides. The long-term effects of this exposure are not fully understood, but research is ongoing.

Choosing organic or unbleached cotton tampons may reduce exposure to certain chemicals.

Forgotten Tampons:

Leaving a tampon in for too long can increase the risk of bacterial growth and infection. Symptoms may include foul odor, vaginal discharge, and discomfort.

If you suspect you have a forgotten tampon, seek medical attention promptly.

It's important to note that most people who use tampons do so without experiencing any health problems. However, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks and take precautions to minimize them. If you have any concerns about using tampons, consult with your healthcare provider.

Alternatives to tampons

There are several alternatives to tampons that offer a range of benefits and drawbacks depending on your personal preferences and lifestyle:

Menstrual Cups:

Pros: Reusable, eco-friendly, can be worn for up to 12 hours, no risk of TSS.

Cons: Requires initial learning curve for insertion and removal, can be messy to empty, may not be suitable for everyone.

Menstrual Discs:

Pros: Disposable, similar to cups in terms of wear time and comfort, can be worn during sex.

Cons: Less eco-friendly than cups, can be tricky to insert and remove.

Period Underwear:

Pros: Reusable, comfortable, can be worn alone or as backup protection.

Cons: Can be expensive initially, requires regular washing, may not be suitable for heavy flow.

Reusable Cloth Pads:

Pros: Eco-friendly, customizable absorbency, soft and comfortable.

Cons: Requires regular washing and drying, may not be as convenient as disposables.

Sea Sponges:

Pros: Natural and reusable, can be worn during sex, gentle on the body.

Cons: Not regulated by the FDA, can be difficult to clean and maintain, potential for bacterial growth if not properly cared for.

Menstrual Pads:

Pros: Widely available, easy to use, variety of sizes and absorbencies.

Cons: Disposable, can be bulky and uncomfortable, may contribute to environmental waste.

Ultimately, the best alternative to tampons depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider factors such as comfort, convenience, sustainability, and cost when choosing the right option for you. Don't hesitate to try different products until you find the perfect fit.

Remember: It's always recommended to consult with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns or questions about menstrual hygiene products.