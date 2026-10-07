FBI warns of a more convincing federal agent impersonation scam

The FBI warns that scammers are impersonating federal agents using real employees’ names and spoofed government phone numbers.

One criminal staged a video call to look like it came from an FBI office.

Consumers should independently contact the agency and verify the actual contact—not simply whether an agent with that name exists.

The FBI’s Newark field office has issued a warning about criminals posing as FBI, DEA, and Secret Service agents to steal money from victims. The tactics can undermine consumers’ efforts to check a caller’s identity.

Scammers manipulate caller ID to display genuine agency phone numbers and introduce themselves using actual federal agents’ names. When a potential victim calls the agency, an employee may confirm that the named agent works there.

That answer establishes that the employee exists. It does not establish that the employee made the original call.

In another reported tactic, a scammer arranged a virtual meeting with a suited man, desk, and FBI seal to create the appearance of a government office.

How to verify the contact

The FBI recommends finding an agency’s official telephone number independently. When calling, explain that you suspect fraud and ask whether a real agent is contacting you. If the local office cannot be reached, try the agency’s Washington headquarters.

Consumers can report suspicious contacts attips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. The warning also recommends preserving photos or recordings of fraudulent video meetings.

Requests to move money are a warning sign

The FBI’s broader scam guidance says it will never call or email private citizens requesting that they move money through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or prepaid cards.

Anyone who has experienced an internet-enabled scam should promptly file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. The bureau says rapid reporting can help support efforts to recover lost funds.

For consumers, the practical lesson is to verify the conversation itself. A familiar agency name, a matching phone number, or a realistic video background cannot establish who is asking for your money.