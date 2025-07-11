Consumer group opposes heavier trucks on federal highways

Truckers and shippers are pushing for heavier weight limits for trucks on federal highways.

Congress is considering a measure that would allow trucks up to 91,000 pounds.

The National Consumers League opposes the measure, saying it would be a "significant threat" to public safety and infrastructure.

Congress is considering a measure that would allow heavier trucks on federal highways — something the National Consumers League (NCL) thinks is a bad idea.

The organization says the move would be "a significant threat to public safety, infrastructure, and taxpayers."

The proposal under consideration is H.R. 3372, introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), which seeks to establish a 10-year pilot program allowing six-axle trucks to operate at weights up to 91,000 pounds — an increase from the current federal limit of 80,000 pounds. Participation would be voluntary for states.

In an opinion piece published today in The Hill, NCL’s Senior Director of Consumer Protection & Product Safety, Daniel Greene, joined David Williams, the President of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, to warn lawmakers and the public about the dangers of weakening truck size and weight limits.

“Increasing size and weight limits would exacerbate the nation’s traffic safety crisis,” write Greene and Williams. “The heavier the truck, the greater the crash forces, increasing the lethality accidents.”

400% more likely to crash

Data cited in the article show that trucks weighing 91,000 pounds or more are up to 400 percent more likely to be involved in major crashes and cause significantly more damage to roads and bridges. Replacing weakened infrastructure to accommodate these trucks could cost taxpayers $80 billion, according to a 2023 analysis.

“Politicians and advocacy groups across the political spectrum may not always agree on the best way to fix America’s roads, but they should agree that introducing larger and heavier vehicles is a recipe for disaster,” Greene and Williams continued. “ Lawmakers should swerve away from these policy potholes and commit to real bipartisan protections.”

Supporters say the heavier weight limits would enhance supply chain efficiency, address the truck driver shortage by maximizing freight per trip and lower fuel consumption per unit of freight.

Proponents, including the Shippers Coalition and the American Farm Bureau Federation, contend that the additional axle required for these heavier trucks would maintain or even improve safety by distributing weight more effectively and reducing stopping distances.

But NCL is calling on Congress to uphold current truck size and weight limits and reject efforts to allow heavier trucks or longer multi-trailer rigs on U.S. highways.