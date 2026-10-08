Conagra discontinues Celeste frozen pizza

Conagra Brands has stopped producing Celeste frozen pizza, ending a longtime grocery-store staple.

Shoppers may still find the pizzas while existing inventory lasts, but the company says no more are being made.

The decision is part of Conagra’s effort to simplify its product lineup and focus spending on businesses with stronger growth potential.

Celeste frozen pizza is heading out of supermarket freezers, bringing an end to a familiar option for consumers looking for a quick, inexpensive meal.

Conagra Brands disclosed its decision to exit the Celeste business during its latest earnings call. A company spokesperson subsequently confirmed to FOX Business that production has stopped, although remaining inventory will continue to be sold.

“We will continue to sell inventory, but we stopped producing it,” the spokesperson told FOX Business. Once those supplies are exhausted, the company said, Celeste products will no longer be available.

The explanation means the pizzas could disappear from different stores at different times, depending on how quickly remaining supplies sell.

A victim of a portfolio review

Conagra CEO John Brase identified Celeste as an early example of the company’s review of its product portfolio. The goal is to reduce complexity in manufacturing and purchasing while directing investment toward businesses with greater scale and better prospects.

Dropping Celeste reduced first-quarter net sales by about 0.15 percentage point, according to Conagra’s prepared remarks. However, the company expects the decision to improve profit margins going forward. Conagra also said most benefits from its broader effort to simplify its assortment should emerge over the next 12 to 18 months.

The changes come as the company faces softer sales. Conagra reported revenue of approximately $2.6 billion for its fiscal first quarter, which ended Aug. 30, down 1.4% from a year earlier. It maintained its forecast for organic sales to decline between 1% and 3% during fiscal 2027.

For longtime customers, Celeste’s departure also closes a chapter in frozen-food history. The brand traces its origins to Celeste “Mama” Lizio and her husband, Anthony, who opened a Chicago restaurant in 1937. Quaker Oats acquired the business in 1969, and Mama Celeste became its recognizable face on packaging and in television commercials. Conagra acquired the brand through its purchase of Pinnacle Foods in 2018.

News of the discontinuation has prompted customers to share memories online of after-school snacks and pizzas kept in their grandparents’ freezers. For those hoping for one more serving, the opportunity now depends on what remains on store shelves.