Compounded Ozempic, Wegovy may be dangerous

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, reported that compounded versions of semaglutide, the main ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, have led to at least 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen expressed concern, stating that only Novo Nordisk makes real semaglutide and does not supply it to others.

“Honestly, I’m quite alarmed by what we see in the US now,” Novo Nordisk President and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told CNN. “Patients who believe that they’re getting access to a safe product, and they believe they’re getting semaglutide … I know for a fact that they are not getting semaglutide, because there’s only one semaglutide, and that’s produced by Novo Nordisk, and we don’t sell that to others.”

Compounded drugs, created by other pharmacies when there’s a shortage, are not FDA-approved and may carry risks. The FDA’s database includes reports of adverse effects with compounded semaglutide, including dosing errors and cases involving a salt form of the drug that differs from the approved version.

Semaglutide is still on the FDA’s shortage list, though Novo Nordisk is working to resolve it. The FDA is evaluating supply and demand and monitoring for patient safety.

About semaglutide

Semaglutide is a medication that mimics the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. It is marketed under brand names such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, each approved for specific uses:

Ozempic: Approved for managing type 2 diabetes and reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

Wegovy: Approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions, in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Rybelsus: An oral form of semaglutide approved for improving blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Reasons for Semaglutide's Popularity:

Effective Weight Loss: Clinical trials have demonstrated that semaglutide can lead to significant weight loss, making it a popular choice for individuals seeking to manage obesity. Improved Blood Sugar Control: For patients with type 2 diabetes, semaglutide effectively lowers blood sugar levels, aiding in disease management. Cardiovascular Benefits: Semaglutide has been shown to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, in individuals with type 2 diabetes and existing heart disease. Convenient Dosing Options: Available in both injectable (once-weekly) and oral (daily) forms, semaglutide offers flexibility to suit patient preferences. Broader Health Benefits: Emerging research suggests potential benefits of semaglutide in reducing risks of conditions like colorectal cancer and kidney disease, further enhancing its appeal.

While semaglutide offers numerous benefits, it's important to be aware of potential side effects, including gastrointestinal issues and, in rare cases, more serious adverse effects. Consulting with a healthcare provider is essential to determine if semaglutide is appropriate for individual health needs.