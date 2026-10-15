Cold and flu season is coming: How to protect yourself

Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend staying current on vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, depending on your age and health risks.

Simple habits, including washing your hands, improving ventilation, and wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, can help reduce the risk of infection.

Early treatment can make a difference, with antiviral medications for flu and COVID-19 working best when started within specific time frames.

As temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors, protecting yourself against respiratory illnesses becomes especially important. Flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can all cause illness, but there are steps people can take now to lower their chances of getting sick.

Johns Hopkins Medicine experts are encouraging people to prepare for the 2026-2027 cold and flu season by reviewing their vaccination options, practicing everyday prevention habits, and knowing when to seek treatment. Their guidance emphasizes that protecting yourself isn't just about what to do after symptoms appear. Taking precautions ahead of time can also help reduce the risk of infection.

Vaccines, prevention, and treatment matter

Vaccination is one of the key recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an annual flu vaccine for most people ages 6 months and older. Getting vaccinated by the end of October is ideal, although vaccination later in the season can still offer protection. It takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to help the body recognize and respond to the virus.

Johns Hopkins Medicine also recommends staying current on COVID-19 and RSV immunizations. Recommendations vary depending on age, pregnancy status, and the risk of severe illness, so people should talk with a healthcare provider about which options are appropriate for them.

Everyday habits can also help. Experts recommend washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer when necessary, choosing outdoor or well-ventilated spaces for group activities, and wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor settings or around sick people. Getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are also important.

If you do become sick, treatment may help. Flu antivirals work best when started within two days of symptoms, while COVID-19 antivirals are most effective when started within five to seven days. Most RSV symptoms resolve within one to two weeks. Testing can help identify the infection and guide treatment, while severe or persistent symptoms warrant medical attention.

What this means for consumers

Preparing for respiratory virus season doesn't have to involve an elaborate routine. Checking your vaccine status, practicing good hand hygiene, and making thoughtful choices about crowded indoor spaces are practical places to start.

It's also worth knowing your options before you get sick. Because antiviral medications have specific treatment windows, contacting a healthcare provider promptly when symptoms develop may be especially important for people who could benefit from them.

Ultimately, the message from Johns Hopkins Medicine is to take prevention seriously while recognizing that different people have different needs. A healthcare provider can help you understand which vaccines and treatments are appropriate for your circumstances, giving you a clearer plan for navigating the months ahead.