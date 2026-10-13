Childhood fitness may help lower depression risk later in life

A study spanning more than 30 years linked better childhood cardiovascular fitness to a lower risk of depression in adulthood.

Researchers found a stronger connection with endurance-related fitness than with muscle strength or power.

The findings suggest that encouraging children to stay active could have benefits that extend beyond their physical health.

Getting kids moving can help them develop healthy habits, but physical activity may also have benefits that last well into adulthood. New research suggests that children and teenagers with better cardiorespiratory fitness may be less likely to develop depression later in life.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Tasmania’s Menzies Institute for Medical Research, followed participants over more than three decades. The findings offer a closer look at how physical fitness early in life may be connected to mental health years later.

Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to how well the heart and lungs supply oxygen to the body during physical activity. Activities that get children breathing harder, such as running and other forms of aerobic exercise, can help build this type of fitness.

“We already know that being physically active is good for our mental health, and previous research has shown that fitter adults are less likely to develop depression,” researcher Professor Grant Tomkinson said in a news release. “But we know relatively little about whether being fit early in life is linked to better mental health decades later.

“This study shows that children and teenagers with better cardiorespiratory fitness had a lower risk of developing depression as adults. Importantly, fitness is something we can change, it may be an important target for improving long-term mental health.”

How researchers conducted the study

Researchers used data from the Childhood Determinants of Adult Health Study, which originally assessed Australian children between the ages of 7 and 15 in 1985. More than 1,000 participants were included in the analysis.

The team evaluated participants’ physical fitness using several tests. A 1.6-kilometer run helped measure cardiorespiratory fitness, while a standing long jump assessed muscular power. A smaller group of participants also completed cycling tests and handgrip strength assessments.

More than 30 years later, when participants were between 36 and 49 years old, researchers assessed their mental health histories. They used a diagnostic interview developed by the World Health Organization to determine whether participants had experienced depression during their lifetimes.

By comparing the original fitness measurements with the later mental health assessments, researchers could examine whether different aspects of childhood fitness were associated with depression in adulthood.

What the findings mean for families

The results showed that better cardiorespiratory fitness during childhood and adolescence was consistently associated with a lower risk of depression in adulthood. The relationship appeared stronger among female participants.

Researchers found weaker and less consistent associations between later depression and muscular strength, while muscular power showed no clear relationship.

For families, the findings offer another reason to encourage children to find physical activities they enjoy. Running, playing sports, cycling, and other activities that get the heart pumping can help build cardiorespiratory fitness.

However, the study does not prove that lower fitness causes depression.

“There are many contributing factors to depression, meaning no single factor explains risk on its own. Fitness may be one piece of the puzzle,” researcher Dr. Kylie Smith said in the release. “While we cannot say a lack of fitness during childhood causes depression in adults, the findings suggest that childhood fitness may have benefits beyond physical health.”