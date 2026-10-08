Cash App settlement payments are going out this month

Payments from the $15 million Cash App security settlement are scheduled for October 2026 for approved claimants.

Eligibility covered certain customers affected by unauthorized access, transactions or account-error resolution problems between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024.

The claim deadline was November 18, 2024. Consumers who already filed can contact the administrator about their payment; new claims are no longer accepted.

Cash App customers with approved claims in a security-related class action settlement are scheduled to receive payments this month, according to an update on the official settlement website.

The administrator says it has completed its review of claim deficiencies and appeals. A federal court granted final approval on March 27, 2025.

The lawsuit alleged that Block, Cash App’s parent company, and Cash App Investing failed to adequately protect customers following security incidents disclosed in 2022 and 2023. It also challenged their handling of unauthorized transactions and customer complaints.

Both companies denied wrongdoing.

Who qualified?

The settlement covered current and former customers whose personal information or accounts were accessed without permission, who experienced unauthorized or fraudulent transfers, or who had qualifying problems with account-error resolution during the covered period.

Simply having a Cash App account did not qualify someone for compensation. Receiving a payment required a timely, valid and approved claim.

How much compensation is available?

Claimants could request up to $2,500 for documented out-of-pocket losses, up to $75 for time spent addressing covered problems, and reimbursement for documented, unreimbursed transaction losses.

The $2,500 figure is an expense-reimbursement limit, rather than a guaranteed payment. Individual awards depend on approved claims and settlement terms. Legal fees and administrative expenses are paid from the fund.

How to get a payment

Consumers who submitted claims should checkCashAppSecuritySettlement.com for distribution updates. The administrator explicitly says late claim forms are no longer accepted.

For questions about an existing claim or payment, contact the Cash App Security Settlement Administrator at 1-866-615-9740. Claimants can also write to 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.