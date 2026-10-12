Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of October 12

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
E-One Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V652000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|E-ONE
|CYCLONE N
|2025–2026
|E-ONE
|CYCLONE II
|2026
|E-ONE
|TYPHOON N
|2024–2026
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V647000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FOREST RIVER
|SURVEYOR
|2027
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V646000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FOREST RIVER
|SUNSEEKER
|2026–2027
|FOREST RIVER
|SOLERA
|2026–2027
|FOREST RIVER
|FORESTER
|2026–2027
Greenpower Motor Company Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V643000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|GREENPOWER
|NANO BEAST SCHOOL BUS
|2021
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.