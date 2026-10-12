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  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of October 12

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A fire truck and five firefighters outside a city fire department station.

E-One, Forest River, and Greenpower are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

E-One Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V652000

Issue: Wire Harness and Busbar May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
E-ONECYCLONE N2025–2026
E-ONECYCLONE II2026
E-ONETYPHOON N2024–2026

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V647000

Issue: Exterior Outlet May Lack GFCI Protection

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERSURVEYOR2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V646000

Issue: Incorrect Tire Inflation on Federal Placard

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERSUNSEEKER2026–2027
FOREST RIVERSOLERA2026–2027
FOREST RIVERFORESTER2026–2027

Greenpower Motor Company Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V643000

Issue: Bus May Move with Wheelchair Lift Deployed

MakeModelModel Years
GREENPOWERNANO BEAST SCHOOL BUS2021

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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