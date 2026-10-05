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  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls and Safety Alerts

Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of October 05

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A silver SUV is parked on a dirt road with mountains and a lake behind it.

Rivian, Mack, and Nova Bus are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Mack Trucks, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V631000

Issue: Intake and Grille Bezels May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
MACKPIONEER PR (4)2025–2027
MACKANTHEM AN (4)2026–2027

Grech Motors Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V628000

Issue: Printed Circuit Board May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
GRECHTURISMO2026–2027
GRECHTERRENO2027
GRECHSTRADA2027

Highland Ridge RV — NHTSA Recall ID 26V627000

Issue: Fresh Water Tank May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
HIGHLAND RIDGE TTRANGE LITE AIR2022–2024

Starcraft RV — NHTSA Recall ID 26V626000

Issue: Fresh Water Tank May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
STARCRAFT RV TTSUPER LITE MAXX2022–2024

Rivian Automotive, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V625000

Issue: Improperly Tightened High Voltage Fastener May Cause a Loss of Drive Power

MakeModelModel Years
RIVIANR22027

Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V624000

Issue: Bike Rack May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
NOVA BUSLFS2022–2023

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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