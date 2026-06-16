KFC shakes up its menu as it looks beyond traditional fried chicken

KFC has unveiled a major global menu overhaul centered on boneless chicken, expanded sauce offerings, and a new beverage platform called Kwench.

The chain plans to introduce more than 20 new sauces and a range of “Dunked” chicken items designed to appeal to younger consumers and changing eating habits.

New drinks, including boba refreshers, lemonades, shakes, and iced coffees, will be rolled out as KFC seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive fast-food chicken market.

KFC is the latest restaurant chain to shake up its menu to keep up with the times. It’s rolling out one of the most significant menu transformations in its history, signaling a shift in strategy as the iconic fried chicken chain adapts to changing consumer tastes and intensifying competition in the fast food industry.

The global overhaul centers on three key areas: expanded boneless chicken offerings, a broader lineup of sauces, and a new beverage platform known as “Kwench by KFC.” Company executives say the changes are designed to better align with modern dining habits, particularly among younger customers who increasingly favor snackable foods, customizable flavors, and specialty beverages.

Among the most notable additions are new chicken tenders and a collection of more than 20 sauces, including flavors, such as Chimichurri Ranch and Hot Honey Habanero. KFC also plans to introduce a series of “Dunked” menu items featuring chicken coated in signature sauces. The concept builds on lessons learned from Saucy, KFC’s experimental chicken-tender-focused restaurant concept.

New beverage offerings

The beverage expansion marks another major departure from KFC’s traditional menu. Under the Kwench brand, customers will see offerings such as boba refreshers, sparkling lemonades, iced coffees, and milkshake-style drinks. Several of the beverages have already been tested internationally and are expected to reach additional markets this year.

The menu changes come as KFC faces growing pressure from rivals including Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Raising Cane’s, and Wingstop. While the chain remains one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, executives acknowledge that consumer preferences have evolved beyond the classic bucket of bone-in fried chicken that helped build KFC’s reputation.

In addition to the food and beverage updates, KFC is introducing redesigned restaurant formats with a greater emphasis on digital ordering, customer experience, and sustainability. New prototype locations are expected to debut in Texas and Dubai later this year.

Despite the modernization efforts, KFC says it is not abandoning its heritage. The company plans to maintain its focus on the Colonel Sanders brand while updating its menu and restaurant experience for a new generation of customers. Executives describe the initiative as an evolution rather than a reinvention of the 74-year-old chain.